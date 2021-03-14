RANDOLPH — For the first time in 14 years, the Salamanca boys basketball team earned a road victory over longtime rival Randolph on Saturday.
Playing the second of two non-league meetings, after spending years in the same CCAA division, Salamanca avenged its season-opening loss to the Cardinals, winning 50-46. Freshman Lucus Brown led the Warriors (6-6) with 21 points, 10 rebounds and five steals.
“It’s a huge win for our program,” Salamanca coach Adam Bennett said. “I’ve got all the respect in the world for coach (Kevin) Hind. It’s been a very long time since Salamanca has won at Randolph. I’m proud that this group was the one to do that. They played so hard from start to finish. I really think that our schedule we face night in and night out, in (CCAA) West I, thoroughly prepares us for games like these.”
Jarod White had 12 points and nine rebounds and Hayden Hoag added six assists with four rebounds.
Ashton Bushey led Randolph (10-3) with 12 points.
The Warriors had not defeated the Cardinals since 2014, and hadn’t done so on the road since February 2007.
“We weren’t perfect tonight but we did what it took to win and I’m proud of our guys for that,” Bennett added.
CCAA EAST II
Franklinville 66, Pine Valley 54
FRANKLINVILLE — Logan Frank posted a double-double with 28 points and 18 rebounds, while his brother Blake Frank added 17 points to give Franklinville the advantage.
“Great all-around team effort,” Franklinville coach Scott Shenk said. “The Frank brothers both had terrific games, combining for 45 points, 20 rebounds, nine steals and nine assists. “We head into our final game against Ellicottville on Tuesday with an opportunity to get a share of the league title.”
Connor Terwilliger added 11 points for Franklinville (9-2, 8-1). Matthew Peters finished with 4 points and six steals.
For Pine Valley, Wayne Libby had a team-high 20 points and Kordell Oakes had 14.
NON-LEAGUE
Allegany-Limestone 68, Springville 44
SPRINGVILLE — Four players scored in double figures as Allegany-Limestone bounced back from a two-game losing skid.
Tyler Curran paced the Gators (7-4) with 18 points, including four 3-pointers. Maddox Delong and Anthony DeCapua each finished with 13 points, while Jayden Gustafson had 11. Hudson Kwiatkowski chipped in with eight points.
Springville’s Austin Boies scored 14 points.
Syracuse Eagles 67, New Life Christian 43
MACEDON — The Syracuse trio of Aaron Slabaugh, Andy Williams and Nathaniel Luke proved too much to handle for New Life Christian.
Slabuagh finished with 25 points, while Williams had 17 and Luke with 13. Slabaugh finished with seven 3-pointers and Williams added five.
Timothy Hutter led the way for New Life Christian with 21 points. Prince Terrison chipped in with 13 points.
“This game was a good lesson for us,” New Life Chrisitan coach James Hutter said. “ We have got to learn to bring our best every time we step on the court.”
GIRLS
CCAA EAST I
Portville 61, Silver Creek/Forestville 28
SILVER CREEK — Portville used a commanding first quarter and an all-around team performance to earn a league victory at Silver Creek.
“When you leave early in the morning and have to make the extremely long bus trip to Silver Creek you worry about how the girls are going to play,” Portville coach Inga Welty said. “ There have been years when it seems as though we are still asleep during the first quarter of the game. Thankfully, this was not the case today. Ten different players scored in the league win while almost every player registered a rebound.”
The Panthers (10-3, 5-3) jumped out to an early 20-4 lead after the first quarter. Portville never looked back as it pushed its lead to 36-8 at halftime.
Portville’s Mia Hlasnick was an assist away from a double-double with 16 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. Hlasnick hit a team-high four 3-pointers. Mallory Welty scored three treys for nine points and brought down seven rebounds. Lilly Bentley tallied nine points and nine rebounds.
Abby Rice led Silver Creek with eight points, eight rebounds, six assists, six steals and 12 blocks.
CCAA WEST I
Southwestern 72, Olean 52
OLEAN — Reece Beaver scored 29 points and Sofia Genareo finished with a double-double (16 points, 14 rebounds) to key Southwestern to its seventh consecutive victory.
Norah Sweitzer paced Olean with 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Anayah Parks-Barker chipped in with 12 points and Hayleigh Federowicz had 10 for the Huskies (7-5, 6-2).
Kira Ricker added 10 points for the Trojans (9-2).
NON-LEAGUE
Ellicottville 51, Salamanca 42
ELLICOTTVILLE — Ellicottville held off a late surge by Salamanca to pick up its third straight win, and become winners of its last 10 of 11 games.
The Eagles (10-2) had a commanding 42-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but the Warriors (0-11) went on a 17-9 run in the final frame to fall by nine points.
Emilee Ruiz guided Ellicottville with 20 points and Dalayla Alexander had 14.
For Salamanca, Jaeden Hubbard finished with 17 points and seven rebounds. Morgan Maybee added 14 points and nine rebounds.
Syracuse Eagles 45, New Life Christian 28
MACEDON — Kate Grainger poured in 22 points with four 3-pointers to lead the Syracuse Eagles against New Life Christian.
Syracuse knocked down a total of seven 3-pointers.
Gabriele da Silva had a team-high 11 points for New Life.
BOYS AT RANDOLPH Salamanca (50)
Hoag 1 2-3 4, McKenna 1 2-3 5, Pond 3 0-0 6, Brown 8 0-1 21, McLarney 1 0-0 2, White 4 4-9 12. Totals: 18 8-16 50.
Randolph (46)
Bushey 4 3-4 12, Hind 3 0-0 9, Nelson 2 0-0 5, Conley 3 0-0 9, Huntington 4 2-4 11. Totals: 16 5-8 46. Salamanca 14 30 39 50 Randolph 8 27 33 46
Three-point goals: Sala 6 (Brown 5, McKenna); Rand 9 (Hind 3, Conley 3, Bushey, Nelson, Huntington). Total fouls: Sala 11, Rand 17. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Randolph won.
AT FRANKLINVILLE Pine Valley (54)
Sercu 6 0-0 12, Butcher 2 0-0 4, Libby 8 3-3 20, Oakes 6 0-0 14, West 2 0-0 4. Totals: 24 3-3 54.
Franklinville (66)
Bielecki 3 0-0 6, B. Frank 7 3-5 17, Peters 2 0-0 4, Terwilliger 5 1-2 11, Shenk 0 0-2 0, L. Frank 12 3-3 28. Totals: 29 7-12 66. Pine Valley 13 30 42 54 Franklinville 18 34 51 66
Three-point goals: Pine Valley 3 (Libby, Oakes 2); Franklinville 1 (L. Frank). Total fouls: Pine Valley 12, Franklinville 8. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Franklinville won.
AT SPRINGVILLE Allegany-Limestone (68)
Giardini 0 1-2 1, Curran 6 2-4 18, Delong 5 0-0 13, DeCapua 5 2-3 13, Gustafson 3 5-6 11, Kwiatkowski 3 0-0 8, Brockel 2 2-2 6. Totals: 24 12-19 68.
Springville (44)
Buczek 0 4-4 4, Copeland 2 0-0 5, Elkins 1 0-0 2, Boies 5 2-5 14, Pruitt 4 0-1 9, Reese 1 0-0 2, Napoli 1 1-2 4, Orndorff 2 0-0 4. Totals: 16 7-12 44. A-L 17 34 39 68 Springville 10 24 37 44
Three-point goals: A-L 8 (Curran 4, Delong 1, DeCapua 1, Kwiatkowski 2); Springville 5 (Copeland, Boies 2, Pruitt, Napoli). Total fouls: A-L 14, Springville 14. Fouled out:
None.
AT MACEDON New Life Christian (43)
Hutter 9 2-2 21, Ampiah-Kwofi 2 0-0 4, Terrison 5 3-6 13, Ofori 1 0-0 3, Hanson-Nortey 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 5-8 43.
Syracuse Eagles (67)
Slabaugh 8 2-2 25, Williams 6 0-0 17, Jarvis 3 0-0 6, Korngay 3 0-0 6, Luke 5 2-4 13. Totals: 25 4-6 67. NLCS 11 18 29 43 Syracuse 19 38 61 67
Three-point goals: NLCS 2 (Hutter, Ofori); Syracuse 13 (Slabaugh 7, Williams 5, Luke). Total fouls: NLCS 9, Syracuse 13. Fouled out:
None.
GIRLS AT SILVER CREEK Portville (61)
Kosinski 1 0-0 2, Ma. Welty 3 0-0 9, Hlasnick 6 0-0 16, Mia Welty 1 3-4 5, Zollinger 2 0-0 4, Artlip 1 0-0 2, Sickels 1 0-2 2, Lyle 2 0-0 4, Tkacik 4 0-0 8, Bentley 4 1-5 9. Totals: 25 4-11 61.
Silver Creek/Forestville (28)
Eldridge 3 0-0 6, Karcz 1 0-0 2, Martinez 0 1-4 1, Waterman 1 0-0 2, Barrett 2 0-0 5, Rice 3 1-2 8, Valvo 2 0-0 4. Totals: 12 2-6 28. Portville 20 36 49 61 SC/F 4 8 15 28
Three-point goals: Portville 7 (Ma. Welty 3, Hlasnick 4); SC/F 2 (Barrett, Rice). Total fouls: Portville 8, SC/F 10. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Portville won.
AT OLEAN Southwestern (72)
Beaver 8 9-10 29, Lawton 2 1-2 5, Genareo 6 3-6 16, McIntyre 2 0-0 4, Lundmark 4 0-0 8, Ricker 1 7-8 10. Totals: 23 20-26 72.
Olean (52)
Thomas 2 2-4 6, Sweitzer 4 1-2 14, Parks-Barker 5 0-0 12, Federowicz 4 2-5 10, L. Williams 4 0-1 8, M. Williams 1 0-0 2, Foster 0 0-2 0. Totals: 20 5-14 52. Southwestern 19 35 52 72 Olean 8 24 38 52
Three-point goals: Southwestern 6 (Beaver 4, Genareo, Ricker); Olean 6 (Sweitzer 4, Parks-Barker 2). Total fouls: Southwestern 15, Olean 18. Fouled out:
M. Williams (O).
AT ELLICOTTVILLE Salamanca (42)
Warrior 1 0-0 3, Hubbard 8 1-4 17, Oakes 1 0-0 2, Burch 1 0-0 2, Maybee 6 2-4 14, Wolfe 1 0-0 2, Crouse 1 0-0 3, Shea 0 1-6 1. Totals: 19 4-14 42.
Ellicottville (51)
Alexander 5 2-4 14, Quinn 3 1-2 7, Rowland 1 2-2 4, Tomsick 1 0-2 2, Ficek 2 0-0 4, Ruiz 8 2-4 20. Totals: 20 7-14 51. Salamanca 6 16 25 42 Ellicottville 14 32 42 51
Three-point goals: Salamanca 2 (Warrior, Crouse); Ellicottville 4 (Alexander 2, Ruiz 2). Total fouls: Salamanca 17, Ellicottville 19. Fouled out:
Ruiz (E).
AT MACEDON New Life Christian (28)
da Silva 5 0-0 11, Ngunyi 2 2-4 6, Hutter 3 0-0 6, Ayoh 2 0-0 4, Hoskins 1 0-1 1. Totals: 12 3-6 28
Syracuse Eagles (45)
K. Grainger 9 0-0 22, Lamb 2 0-0 4, Grainger 1 0-4 3, Hayden 3 0-0 7, Skampa 1 0-0 3, A. Grainger 3 0-0 6. Totals: 19 0-4 45. NLCS 12 16 24 28 Syracuse 16 22 37 45
Three-point goals: NLCS 1 (Silva); Syracuse 7 (K. Grainger 4, Hayden, Skampa, L. Grainger). Total fouls: NLCS 9, Syracuse 10. Fouled out: None.