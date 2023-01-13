ALLEGANY — With his team clinging to a seven-point lead midway through the fourth quarter, Lucus Brown collected a loose ball along the baseline, dribbled one step back and launched a corner 3-pointer.
It wasn’t just the dagger that put the Salamanca boys basketball team on the way to a road league victory over a respected rival. It was a milestone in the junior guard’s career. Brown’s trey, his fourth of the night, gave him 22 total points, exactly the number he needed to reach the 1,000-point mark, just the third ever Salamanca boys player to do so.
Brown added one more basket for 24 points — 1,002 in his career — to spark a massive 50-39 victory over previously undefeated Allegany-Limestone in CCAA West I play on Friday night.
Salamanca coach Adam Bennett was sure the Gators made Brown work for every one of those 24 points.
“They’re the best defense in the league, if not one of the best in Western New York, and they’re throwing what they have at him,” Bennett said of A-L. “He was determined tonight. What I’m proud of is he didn’t really force anything. We talked about it before the game, we talked about the fact that this could happen, and he just played. He’s a great teammate and that’s how he’s always been. I’m not surprised, but I’m really proud of it and it’s certainly a night that he deserves.”
BROWN ALSO had six rebounds and four steals. After the milestone basket, with a big smile as he left the locker room, Brown said he knew before the game he needed 22 points to reach 1,000, but tried not to dwell on it.
“I wasn’t really thinking about it during the game, I just let the game come to me and just followed the process of the offense that Coach Bennett put in for us,” Brown said. “(I) just let it come to me and played my game. Just be myself.”
Brown is now only two points away from second in the Warriors’ record book behind Chuck Crist’s 1,004 and 12 behind the program record of 1,014, set by Jack O’Rourke.
The Warriors led 16-6 after the first quarter and stretched that lead as large as 16 points (22-6) before A-L responded to make it a six-point game, 22-16. But Brown scored the last six points of the first half, including a four-point play on a made 3-pointer and foul shot, to give Salamanca a 28-16 halftime advantage.
A-L AGAIN challenged in the second half, but came no closer than a six-point deficit midway through the third quarter.
Also for Salamanca, Andy Herrick scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds. Avery Brown recorded six rebounds and four steals giving the Warriors (8-2, 2-0) a spark off the bench.
Bennett considered the Warriors’ strong start, fueled by Herrick’s eight first-quarter points, crucial.
“They’re so well-coached and this is a tough environment so we knew we had to get off to a good start, and Andy is playing unbelievable basketball,” Bennett said. “He can shoot the ball, he’s a threat from the perimeter, he’s getting into the lane and driving and scoring, he’s beating guys off the bounce. He’s huge for us. He’s not overshadowed by anybody. He and Lucus work very, very well together and they’re great friends. It just makes it fun to coach both those guys.”
FOR A-L (7-1, 1-1) Anthony DeCapua scored a team-best 18 points and Carson Kwiatkowski added 12 points, all on four made 3-pointers. Gavin Truman grabbed eight rebounds and Gabe Ramadhan had five rebounds.
League rivals for the third straight season, both Salamanca and A-L made the state semifinal last year: the Warriors in Class C and Gators in Class B. But this year, with Salamanca elevated to the Class B2 bracket, the two could stand in each other’s way in late February or March.
“We have so much respect for their program,” Bennett said of A-L. “I’ll never forget us getting to Glens Falls last year and they came early to watch us play. Glenn (Anderson) is one of my best friends in coaching, he is, for my money, the best coach in Western New York. They’re so hard to play against, he scouts so well, he’s got his team so well-prepared. On their floor, the way that they’ve been playing, we knew how hard it was going to be and I’m so proud of our effort, everybody who played made an impact.
“For Lucus to get this accomplishment, I’m just so proud of him. He’s a joy to coach, he’s the most coachable player that you could ever want. And it’s a reflection on both him and his teammates, especially to do it here tonight in a game like this.”
Anderson attributed the Gators’ first loss to an uncharacteristically high turnover number, combined with Salamanca’s shotmaking.
“Their defensive intensity, I don’t think I had my guys ready for that. We had 20 turnovers, which was by far the most we had all year,” Anderson said. “I think we’re only averaging 11. So you combine their defensive intensity with their ability to make shots, especially Lucus, he had a real nice game. We did a decent job with the other guys, even holding Herrick to 12 isn’t too bad, you can live with that. But Lucus was tough.”
A-L makes a return trip to play Salamanca on the road Feb. 2. Anderson said teams can always learn from a loss, this one being no exception.
“I said to them in the locker room, if we had gone undefeated I’d be disappointed for scheduling the way I did,” Anderson said. “It’s a league loss, but it’s early still. We’re going to see them again and maybe even potentially another time after that. There’s a lot of basketball to be played before then. We’re going to play them again over at their place and hopefully I’ll get them ready this time and we’ll be better.”
AT ALLEGANY Salamanca (50)
Ross 2 0-0 4, A. Brown 4 0-2 8, Galante 1 0-2 2, L. Brown 9 2-2 24, A. Herrick 4 3-5 12. Totals: 20 5-11 50.
Allegany-Limestone (39)
DeCapua 7 1-5 18, Kwiatkowski 4 0-0 12, Frederick 1 1-2 4, Truman 2 1-3 5. Totals: 14 3-10 39. Salamanca 16 28 41 50 A-L 6 16 34 39
Three-point goals: Sala 5 (L. Brown 4, Herrick); A-L 8 (Kwiatkowski 4, DeCapua 3, Frederick). Total fouls: Sala 15, A-L 13. Fouled out:
None.
JV: A-L, 58-37.