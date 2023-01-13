ALLEGANY — With his team clinging to a seven-point lead midway through the fourth quarter, Lucus Brown collected a loose ball along the baseline, dribbled one step back and launched a corner 3-pointer.

It wasn’t just the dagger that put the Salamanca boys basketball team on the way to a road league victory over a respected rival. It was a milestone in the junior guard’s career. Brown’s trey, his fourth of the night, gave him 22 total points, exactly the number he needed to reach the 1,000-point mark, just the third ever Salamanca boys player to do so.

