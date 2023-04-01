For two members of the Salamanca archery team, the season will continue after the state tournament two weeks ago.
Salamanca seventh grader Cameron Clayson and fourth grader Kaylee Mohr have earned spots in the national tournament in Louisville, Ky., set for May 11-13, following strong finishes at the New York State Bullseye Tournament.
Mohr advanced in the middle school division, raking fourth out of 98 middle school girls and second out of the 29 in seventh grade. In the elementary division, Clayson was fourth out of 62 boys and first out of 25 fourth grade boys.
Salamanca enjoyed team success as well, placing second in the elementary division. Salamanca also took seventh in the middle school division and did not have enough archers to compete in the high school division.
“I feel like everything went great,” Salamanca coach Jesse Mohr said of the 2022-23 archery season. “We started with 88 kids in the program and we ended up taking 44 to the state competition with the three different teams. Last year we did fairly well at the New York state competition but we had a bunch that placed sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth. They were down there a little bit. This year with some increased practice we were able to get into the top five.”
Salamanca has rebuilt its archery program to competitiveness the last two years after being shut down during the pandemic. But with only a few schools in the region fielding teams, regular competition can be hard to find.
“Basically we’ve had to practice on our own the entire time,” Mohr said. “We’ve tried to set some stuff up with Hinsdale, (who) is the closest team to us, the next one out would be Arkport and then we’ve got some travel to get out anywhere to shoot.”
Mohr is optimistic the teams will be able to put together a more consistent schedule, working with schools including Hinsdale and Arkport.
“As coaches we’re trying to plan something to do a more regular sports schedule where we’re going out places,” Mohr said. “But it is growing, it’s actually going really well.”