Last year brought the Salamanca boys basketball team somewhere it had never been before.
After a 13-7 regular season, 5-5 in the highly competitive CCAA West I, the Warriors took off in the postseason with their full starting lineup finally available for an extended stretch. Salamanca not only won its first sectional championship since 1968, but captured its initial Far West Regional and made the state semifinal for the first time in program history.
With its top two scorers returning in junior Lucus Brown and senior Andy Herrick, both 2022 Big 30 All-Stars (Brown first team, Herrick third), Salamanca has plenty of offensive firepower. It graduated three seniors: point guard Hayden Hoag and forwards Harley Hoag and R.J. McLarney. But the three new starters — Jaxson Ross, Maddox Isaac and Tayoni Galante — all played last year, some occasionally in extended minutes.
“WE’RE EXCITED about this group,” coach Adam Bennett said before the ‘22-’23 season tipped off. “Obviously we have our two top scorers back from last year’s team but the three guys that we have in our starting lineup that take place of the three seniors that we lost all played for us last year, so they were a part of that team and a part of the run and all three of them are excited to step into bigger roles. We feel like we have depth, we feel like we have a lot of athleticism. We lost a lot of talent from last year’s team but we are excited about the guys that we have coming up and certainly the guys that we’re bringing back.
“The biggest thing is just to put our heads down and work really hard every day just to try to get better. These guys understand if we can do that, if we ignore everything else and just try to improve day in and day out, they know where that can take them now and that’s certainly an advantage that we really haven’t had in the past.”
Bennett acknowledged, “we don’t start out with any extra wins this year because of what we did last year.” But he thinks his team learned some valuable lessons last postseason that will help this time around.
“I THINK THE biggest lesson that we learned,” he said, “is when you ignore the noise or anybody’s expectations of you on the outside, whether it’s good, bad or indifferent, and you just focus on yourselves as a team and worry about getting better, the results take care of themselves. We learned that last year and it was a great example for us of how far we could go. I think this year’s team has really embraced that.”
Salamanca is off to a 3-0 start ahead of a trip to Randolph Friday night. It’s a rematch of Salamanca’s 52-47 win in the Section 6 Class C semifinal last year. But this winter, Salamanca won’t be in the same bracket as the Cardinals; the Warriors moved up to the Class B2, which was won by one of their league rivals last year.
— Allegany-Limestone earned its trip to the Class B semifinal by winning a Section 6 Class B2 championship, then edging league rival Olean in overtime for the B crossover and Newark in the Far West Regional.
The Gators (19-8 last year) graduated three senior starters, including Big 30 Player of the Year Tyler Curran, now a walk-on freshman for the St. Bonaventure men’s team. But A-L has three returners with starting experience as well in forward Andrew Giardini and guards Anthony DeCapua and Gabe Ramadhan, all seniors.
“We return a lot of experience from a pretty good team last year,” A-L coach Glenn Anderson said. “We’re looking to take another step forward defensively. A lot of guys had a really good summer, which was needed as we try to fill the void left by graduating seniors Ty Curran, Huddy Kwiatkowski and Maddox DeLong.”
So far, the defense has held up with new faces in place: A-L is 3-0, holding opponents to 36, 37 and 41 points in the three victories. DeCapua leads with 18 points per game, followed by sophomore Carson Kwiatkowski’s 13.
— For Olean, two starters — guard Jack DeRose and forward Cade Anastasia — return from a team that went 21-3 last year, including the CCAA West I championship. A first-team Big 30 All-Star last year, Anastasia averaged a team-high 15 points per game, making 83 3-pointers, including a school single game record-tying 10 against Wellsville last year.
Sophomore guard Caedyn Tingley and senior point guard Thomas Bates have both averaged 10 points through the first four games while DeRose is at a team-high 14.8 per game.
“This is a guard-oriented team who will take some time to figure out their identity while figuring out how to best utilize their collective skill sets and minimize their overall lack of size,” fourth-year Huskies coach Tim Kolasinski said.
— Pioneer is coming off a strong season as well, going 15-6 with an ECIC Div. III championship (10-2 in league play), the Panthers’ first league title since the 1980s. The Panthers made the Section 6 Class A2 semifinal.
“There’s a big difference between hunting and being ‘hunted,’” Pioneer coach Brian Ellsworth noted. “We won’t sneak up on anyone this year and we will get every team’s best effort night in and night out. We will look to play fast, capitalize on transition and play sound defense. It’ll be important for us to remain humble and work our tails off.”
— New coaches in Cattaraugus County include Archbishop Walsh’s Mike Brady and Portville’s Nathan Kloc.
Ellicottville will look to continue its recent hold over the CCAA East II division. The Eagles have won at least a share of the last seven East II championships, tying with Pine Valley at 7-3 in league play last year. The Eagles return four starters and four other lettermen from an 8-13 season overall.
Following is a capsule look at the boys basketball teams in Cattaraugus County:
ALLEGANY-LIMESTONECoach:
Glenn Anderson (13th season, 144-108)
League:
CCAA West I
2021-22 record/postseason:
19-8; Bennett (W, 75-45, Section 6 Class B2 Pre-Quarterfinal), Olmsted (W, 70-19, Section 6 Class B2 quarterfinal), Newfane (W, 49-36, Section 6 Class B2 semifinal), Tapestry (W, 66-44, Section 6 Class B2 championship), Olean (W, 67-56 (OT), Section 6 Class B state qualifier), Newark (W, 45-30, Class B Far West Regional), Ichabod Crane (L, 53-43, NYSPHSAA Class B semifinal)
Roster:
Andrew Giardini (6-0, sr., F), Anthony DeCapua (6-2, sr., G), Gabe Ramadhan (5-11, sr., G), Carson Kwiatkowski (6-2, soph., G), Michael Frederick (6-0, jr., F), Gavin Truman (6-3, sr., F), Sean Conroy (5-10, jr., G), Eric Furlong (5-10, jr., G), Ian Palmer (5-9, sr., G), Andrew Maguire (6-0, sr., G), Matt Milliner (5-10, sr., G), Mike Peterson (5-9, jr., G), Chase Ralston (6-3, sr., F), Adam Hall (5-10, sr., F)
ARCHBISHOP WALSHCoach:
Mike Brady (1st season)
League:
Independent Athletic Conference
2021-22 record/postseason:
5-18; Gow School (W, 46-34, IAC quarterfinal), Park School (L, 61-33, IAC semifinal)
Roster:
Kellan Brady (jr., F), Luca Quinn (soph., G), Max Kalyan (8th, F), Kai Przybyla (sr., G), Jon Przybyla (jr., G), Christopher Forney (fr., G), Alexander Dove (fr., G), Michael Saxton (fr., F), Aiden Smith (jr., C), Takafumi Matsuura (soph.), Harutaro Kawata (soph.), Sarin Saengtuengkit (jr.), Kazuto Kashihara (soph.)
CATTARAUGUS-LITTLE VALLEYCoach:
Josh Forster (5th season, 28-51)
League:
CCAA East II
2021-22 record/postseason:
14-8; Falconer (W, 56-40, Section 6 Class C first round), Global Concepts (L, 64-24, Section 6 Class C pre-quarterfinal)
Roster:
Donnie Seamon (sr., G), Gavin Baxter (sr., G), Caleb Frentz (sr., F), Ruben Bronsema (sr. F), Zayne Paciliyak (sr., F), Camden Young (jr., F), Brayden Young (jr., G), Matt Benzel (jr., G), Ray Fantaske (jr., F), Mike Brewer (jr., F), Kyler Colton (jr., F), Layne Taylor (jr., F), Christian Pilon (jr., F), Rashad Neal (jr., G), Payton Bradley (fr., F)
From the coach:
“CLV is a young inexperienced team this year after graduating seven seniors. We will look to get out and run more than in the past and lean on our returning lettermen.”
ELLICOTTVILLECoach:
Dave McCann (11th year, 137-71)
League:
CCAA East II
2021-22 record/postseason:
8-13; Pine Valley (L, 54-34, Section 6 Class D quarterfinal)
Roster:
Caedon Wyatt (sr.), Braylon Wyatt (sr.), Owen Chudy (jr.), Brad John (sr.), Gavin Dietrich (sr.), Giancarlo Nuzzo (sr.), Zac Clark (sr.), Liam Jimerson (sr.), Yahir Velazquez-Garcia (sr.), Christian Swalcy (sr.), Christopher Calarco (jr.), Aiden Harrington (jr.), William Benatovich (jr.), Carter Smith (soph.)
From the coach:
“We return many players from last season’s roster. This year, we hope to feature a deep bench. We have a good amount of size and athleticism to be competitive. This team has been working very hard at growing together in practices and scrimmages thus far. If they continue to work together and play as a team, we can achieve our goals this season.”
FRANKLINVILLECoach:
Scott Shenk (4th season, 32-27)
League:
CCAA East II
2021-22 record/postseason:
13-8; Westfield (L, 79-37, Section 6 Class D quarterfinal)
Roster:
Beau Bielecki (jr.), Bretton Blecha (soph.), Eli Shenk (fr.), Grant Cornell (fr.), Noah Shenk (jr.), Drew Goss (sr.), Carmen Marchese (sr.), Hayden Trietley (sr.), Hayden Callahan (sr.), Collin Mooney (soph.), Xevid Butman (sr.)
NEW LIFE CHRISTIANCoach:
James Hutter (21st season, 284-163)
League:
Independent Athletic Conference/Greater Finger Lakes Christian Athletic Conference
2021-22 record/postseason:
15-10; Syracuse Wolfpack (W, 81-57, GFLCAA semifinal), Rochester Rapids (L, 82-55), Christian Central (L, 61-57, IAC semifinal)
Roster:
Nii Noi Hanson-Nortey (5-10, sr., F), Jefferson Issah (6-4, sr., F/C), Nii Narku Hanson-Nortey (5-10, soph., PG), Samuel Quampah (5-7, soph., G), Michael Allen (5-5, soph., G), Kelvin Botchway (5-9, soph., F), Emmanuel L. Botchway (5-7, 8th, G), Emmanuel N. Botchway (5-6, 8th, F)
From the coach:
“Despite losing Timothy Hutter (33.6 points/game), New Life has a solid core with the Hanson-Nortey brothers and newcomer Jefferson Issah. I like our ability to defend and rebound the ball. Consistent scoring is the big question. If the guys continue to work hard, we have the potential to grow into a very good team.”
OLEANCoach:
Tim Kolasinski (4th season, 52-14)
League:
CCAA West I
2021-22 record/postseason:
21-3; East Aurora (W, 80-57, Section 6 Class B1 quarterfinal), Lewiston-Porter (W, 52-49, Section 6 Class B1 semifinal), Lackawanna (W, 60-55, Section 6 Class B1 championship), Allegany-Limestone (L, 67-56 (OT), Section 6 Class B state qualifier)
Roster:
Thomas Bates (5-10, sr., G), Jack DeRose, (6-0, sr., G), Cade Anastasia (6-4, sr., F), Trevor Johnston (6-0, sr., G), Talan Stitt (6-2, sr., F), Dwayne Motley (5-10, sr., G), Keegan Evans (5-8, jr., G), Cal Vogtli (6-0, jr. F), Isaiah Smith (6-1, jr. F), Sullivan Hoffman (5-10, soph. F), Caedyn Tingley (6-0, soph. G)
From the coach:
“The 22-23 version of the Huskies returns 2 starters (Cade Anastasia and Jack DeRose) from last season’s B1 Championship roster and includes a host of new players.”
PIONEERCoach:
Brian Ellsworth
League:
ECIC Div. III
2021-22 record/postseason:
15-6; Cheektowaga (W, 58-38, Section 6 Class A1 quarterfinal), Health Sciences (L, 63-31, Section 6 Class A1 semifinal)
Roster:
Isaac Platt (8th), Gavin Schwab (soph.), Connor Windsor (sr.), Kyle Stover (sr.), Walker Bekiel (sr.), Dalton Giboo (jr.), Dylan Weigand (jr.), Ethen Warner (sr.), Karter Giboo (soph.), Owen Mason (soph.), Sam Platt (soph.), Devin Matuszak (sr.), Kaden Rinker (jr.)
From the coach:
“The Panthers return standouts sophomore Sam Platt who looks to take on a bigger role in terms of scoring and leadership, Junior Dalton Giboo who will provide outside shooting and leadership, and 2 seniors in Walker Bekiel providing all around offensive and defensive skills and Kyle Stover’s speed and toughness will be needed. Sophomores Karter Giboo’s the energy guy and defensive stopper, along with Owen Mason taking a positive step in growth should provide a complement. Newcomers sophomore Gavin Schwab and 8th grader Isaac Platt will add great athleticism and figure to be key players in their defense of league title and march to sectionals. This team should prove to be exciting to watch with its fast paced style, and contain the grit and toughness to be a formidable opponent.”
PORTVILLECoach:
Nathan Kloc (1st season)
League:
CCAA East I
2021-22 record/postseason:
9-13; MST Prep (W, 64-56, Section 6 Class C pre-quarterfinal), Salamanca (L, 86-29, Section 6 Class C quarterfinal)
Roster:
Marcus Wilson (5-6, jr., G), Steven Pettit (5-7, jr., G), Cole Faulkner (6-2, sr., F), Joey Funden (5-9, jr., G), Zachary Perkins (6-2, jr., F), Aidan DeFazio (5-9, fr., G), Troy Vansickle (6-1, jr., G/F), Tyler Stives (6-0, jr., G/F), Ethan Obergfell (5-7, jr., G), Ben Isaman (6-2, sr., F), Lucious Young (6-0, jr., F), Andrew Steighner (6-1, jr., F)
SALAMANCACoach:
Adam Bennett (7th season, 75-52)
League:
CCAA West I
2021-22 record/postseason:
17-8; Portville (W, 86-29, Section 6 Class C quarterfinal), Randolph (W, 52-47, Section 6 Class C semifinal), Holland (W, 70-51, Section 6 Class C championship), Avon (W, 61-59, Class C Far West Regional), Stillwater (L, 64-56, NYSPHSAA Class C semifinal)
Roster:
Lucus Brown (6-1, jr., G), Andy Herrick (6-4, sr., G), Jaxson Ross (5-11, jr., G), Maddox Isaac (5-11, soph., G), Tayoni Galante (6-2, jr., F), Jacob Herrick (5-9, soph., G), Avery Brown (6-1, soph., F), Carmine Pierce (6-1, jr., F), Cory Holleran (5-11, soph., G), Zaron Tucker (5-10, sr., G), Grant Gillman (5-11, jr., G), Ashton Austin (6-5, jr., C)
From the coach: “We return our two leading scorers from last year’s NYS Far West Regional Class C Championship Team. Lucus Brown was named first team all-state in Class C, while Andy Herrick was a first team league all-star, third team Big 30 all-star, and NYS Class C honorable mention. The three players we have filling out our starting lineup all played for us last year, and will look to fill bigger roles in the upcoming season. We’re athletic and will look to push the ball in transition.”