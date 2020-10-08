The Sabres are close to re-signing winger Zemgus Girgensons to a three-year contract extension, according to The Buffalo News and TVA.
The deal has an average annual value of $2.2 million, according to TSN.
Girgensons could hit the open market today as an unrestricted free agent.
The Latvian, 26, has developed into a dogged third- or fourth-line checker capable of chipping in offense. He scored 12 goals in 69 outings – three short of his career high – before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the Sabres’ season early.
The Sabres drafted Girgensons 14th overall in 2012. He has compiled 61 goals and 138 points over his seven-year NHL career. He has played 489 games without making a playoff appearance.
Girgensons earned $1.6 million last season.