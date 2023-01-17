BUFFALO (AP) — The NHL's Buffalo Sabres and Pegula Sports & Entertainment have hired John Roth as chief operating officer.

Co-owner Terry Pegula announced Roth's appointment Tuesday. Wife Kim Pegula remains president of the Sabres and the NFL's Buffalo Bills, while still recovering recovering from what her family described as unexpected health issues that led to her being hospitalized in June.

