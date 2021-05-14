Will a time come when the Sabres’ organization takes the “Kick Me” sign off its backside?
Still waiting.
This beleaguered franchise which, this past season, completed its 10th straight year without making the playoffs, a National Hockey League record, managed to finish last — LAST — in the NHL for the fourth time in the past eight campaigns.
When Covid-19 restrictions were lifted late in this pandemic-aborted season and 10 percent of capacity was allowed in the KeyBank Center — just over 19,000 — the Sabres home arena, desperately in need of building-wide upgrades, still wasn’t selling out.
Since owners Terry and Kim Pegula bought the franchise in February 2011, the last season Buffalo made the playoffs, dysfunction has reigned.
Over the past 10 years, the Sabres have had four general managers — Darcy Regier, Tim Murray, Jason Botterill and currently Kevin Adams — and, count ‘em, seven coaches: Lindy Ruff, Ron Rolston, Ted Nolan, Dan Bylsma, Phil Housley, Ralph Krueger and now Don Granato.
BUT DESPITE the team’s collective failures and the myriad excuses proffered by that list of coaches, the franchise’s worst moment might have come Monday.
In a Sabres-scheduled Zoom call, three of the team’s first-round draft choices, captain Jack Eichel and veterans Rasmus Ristolainen and Sam Reinhart, met with the media.
It wasn’t pretty.
Eichel, who played only 21 games this season due to various injuries, revealed there was a “disconnect” between him and the team. Three campaigns into an eight-year $80 million contract, he’s clearly weary of the losing. But he explained that while the team’s doctors have recommended 12 weeks of rest and therapy as the best treatment for the herniated disc that ended his season, Eichel prefers having surgery and the insertion of an artificial disc as the best long-term approach.
While the media was still reeling from Round 1 when the team’s best player questioned his future in Buffalo, Rounds 2 and 3 were almost as bad.
Reinhart and Ristolainen, two of the Sabres’ top performers this lost past season, were separately ambivalent about being with the team when both become unrestricted free agents in 2022.
It’s hard to imagine a more disastrous press conference where a franchise’s three best players, who are still young — Eichel’s 24, Reinhart 25 and Ristolainen 26 — and expected to mentor some of Buffalo’s talented newcomers, reveal that they might want out.
ADAMS, who had his Zoom meeting with the press on Wednesday, clarified the team’s position on Eichel’s injury. His key point was that the Sabres’ top center wanted to have a procedure that had never been performed on an NHL player and that reality concerned team doctors.
But there’s something else.
Eichel doesn’t have freedom of choice on his treatment. An agreement with the NHL Players Association states that decision rests with the team as it’s their investment. Eichel can file for an appeal, but he can’t get the surgery unless it’s upheld.
Adams, in his first year as GM, admitted he understands his high-profile trio being disgruntled by the losing, but chooses to focus on a future with Buffalo’s promising youngsters.
He said all the right things and was wise to address the situations with Eichel, Reinhart and Ristolainen even before a question was asked.
But the damage was done two days earlier in their session with the press.
NONE OF the three would commit to returning to the Sabres and Eichel, in particular, seems to have his heels dug in.
Trading him will be problematic for Adams as dealing a star player rarely gets an equal return, especially when he has already indicated he wants out. That merely tells potential trading partners the other team has been pushed into a corner. Then, too, there’s the question of Eichel’s injury and how he recovers via either rest or surgery. Right now, he could be seen as damaged goods to any team hoping to acquire him and that could further reduce his return value in a trade.
Reinhart and Ristolainen are under contract for next season, but unless the Sabres start winning, they too could want out and force Adams to trade them before they become free agents and Buffalo gets nothing.
One other thing.
Potential free agents the Sabres might want to acquire undoubtedly have been paying attention to the frustrations of that high-profile trio and might very well eliminate Buffalo as a destination.
What a mess.
