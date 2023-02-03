FRIENDSHIP — Dillon McFall was certainly, and understandably, pleased with his team’s offensive showing.
After all, his Scio/Friendship boys squad had been averaging 40.4 points over 16 games and had reached even the 50s on only three occasions. On Friday, however, against a good Fillmore team, it notched a season-high 61.
On this night, S/F just didn’t have enough answers defensively.
Fillmore’s top scorers, Zach Sisson and Jair Bialek, had typically solid outings, but Fillmore also received a third big-time scoring outburst in downing S/F, 81-61, in an Allegany County non-league matchup Friday. The Eagles set their own season-high point total, eclipsing the 76 they posted in a win over Genesee Valley/Belfast earlier in the year.
Typically a role post player, soccer star Mitchell Ward piled up 33 points to lead Fillmore. Sisson still finished with 22, Bialek had 17 and the duo combined to sink nine of the Eagles’ 12 3-pointers.
S/F went shot-for-shot with Fillmore early, playing to a 24-22 first quarter and even keeping it within 11 at the break. The Eagles (11-5), however, used a 23-11 third frame to push the lead past 20.
Brenden Loucks had a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds and Ethan Davenport notched 22 points, five assists and three steals for S/F (5-12). Taylor Moore added 13 points and he and Davenport both hit three treys.
“Obviously the Sisson kid and Bialek are the two best scoring options,” McFall said. “We were okay against them. We just couldn’t keep Ward out of the paint and he had 33 because of it. We gotta do a better job of keeping guys in front of us. Offensively, it was our best scoring output of the year, and not just points; we were in a good flow all night, against a really good team, too, so that’s promising.”
NON-LEAGUECuba-Rushford 47, Hinsdale 28HINSDALE — Jacob Smith scored 19 points to lead Cuba-Rushford to its second win in as many nights.
A night after avenging Bolivar-Richburg, the Rebels took an early 10-0 lead against the Bobcats and maintained control throughout. Nine players reached the scoring column for the Rebels (15-3), who limited Hinsdale to just seven first-half points. The Bobcats made it hard on C-R, though, holding it to its fourth-lowest point total of the year.
“Defensively, we did well in the first quarter,” C-R coach Pat Wight said. “We struggled shooting the ball after a tough, physical and emotional game (Thursday) night with B-R. Credit to Hinsdale and coach (Chris) Blocher. They played very hard and physical.”
Xander Pascucci had 11 points for Hinsdale (1-15).
Bolivar-Richburg 63, Houghton 26HOUGHTON — Landon Barkley and Aydison Sisson both dropped 22 points and accounted for eight 3-pointers to power Bolivar-Richburg.
Barkley hit five 3s to Sisson’s three. B-R (15-3) bounced back in emphatic fashion following a loss to Cuba-Rushford, jumping out to a 14-2 lead and rolling from there. James Adenuga totaled 14 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, for Houghton (1-12).
“They pressed well; they’re solid,” Houghton coach Jeff Prentice said of the Wolverines. “They passed the ball well and they obviously shot it well.”
AT HINSDALE Cuba-Rushford (47)
Wight 1 0-4 3, Smith 5 9-11 19, Bell 1 0-1 2, Brooks 3 0-0 6, Frank 3 0-0 6, Bello 1 0-0 2, Ricketts 2 0-0 4, Linderman 1 0-0 3, Joy 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 9-16 47.
Hinsdale (28)
Pascucci 5 0-0 11, Brown 2 0-0 6, Bergstrom 1 0-0 2, Schwartz 1 4-4 7, Barton 1 0-2 2. Totals: 10 4-6 28. Cuba-Rushford 10 28 42 47 Hinsdale 0 7 14 28
Three-point goals: C-R 1 (Wight); Hinsdale 4 (Pascucci, Brown 2, Schwartz). Total fouls: C-R 12, Hinsdale 12. Fouled out:
None.
AT HOUGHTON Bolivar-Richburg (63)
Sisson 8 3-4 22, C. Gaines 1 0-0 2, Barkley 7 3-4 22, R. Gaines 1 2-2 4, Pforter 1 0-0 2, Baldwin 1 0-0 2, Pinney 3 0-0 7, Margeson 0 2-4 2. Totals: 22 10-14 63.
Houghton (26)
Prentice 0 1-2 1, Davidson 2 1-3 7, Adenuga 5 1-1 14, Zanini 1 0-0 2, Rebello 0 2-2 2. Totals: 8 5-8 26. B-R 14 35 54 63 Houghton 2 12 20 26
Three-point goals: Houghton 5 (Davidson 2, Adenuga 3); B-R 9 (Sisson 3, Barkley 5, Pinney). Total fouls: B-R 12, Houghton 7. Fouled out:
None.
AT FRIENDSHIP Fillmore (81)
Zubikowski 1 0-0 3, Ja. Bialek 6 0-0 17, Colombo 1 0-0 3, Ward 16 1-5 33, Sisson 8 2-2 22, Jo. Bialek 1 0-0 3. Totals: 33 3-7 81.
Scio/Friendship (61)
Moore 5 0-0 13, Davenport 9 1-2 22, Loucks 6 4-8 16, Blouvet 1 0-0 2, Greenman 2 0-0 5, Donohue 1 0-0 3. Totals: 24 5-10 61. Fillmore 24 46 69 81 S/F 22 35 46 61
Three-point goals: Fillmore 12 (Zubikowski, Ja. Bialek 5, Colombo, Sisson 4, Jo. Bialek); S/F 8 (Moore 3, Davenport 3, Greenman, Donohue). Total fouls: Fillmore 7, S/F 7. Fouled out:
None.
JV: Fillmore won.