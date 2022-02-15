HOUGHTON — Jacob Golden and Taylor Moore scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, to lead Scio/Friendship to a 40-28 triumph over Houghton in an Allegany County Division II matchup on Tuesday night.
S/F outscored Houghton 11-0 in the first quarter while maintaining a cushion from there. S/F (11-9) not only picked up the season sweep of the Panthers, but won its season-best fourth-straight game while concluding the regular year on a four-game win streak.
“They did a good job of turning us over,” Houghton coach Jeff Prentice assessed of the first period. “They put us in an early hole and their pressure got to us a little bit. Once we settled down and stopped fouling it was an even game, but it was too little, too late by that point.”
S/F went 13-of-19 from the line while Houghton was limited to just two attempts, making both. Malachi DeGolyer scored 11 points and he and James Adenuga both hit three 3-pointers for Houghton (4-11).
IACPark School 77, Archbishop Walsh 28OLEAN — Chase Welch highlighted five double-digit scorers with 18 points and Jarrell Green and Emeka Wajed both had 17 to power Park.
Park jumped out to a 24-1 lead before cruising the rest of the way.
Luca Quinn and Russell Maine both had 11 points for Walsh (4-12).
GFLCAANew Life Christian 66, Elmira Defenders 53ELMIRA — Timothy Hutter piled up 37 points, 16 rebounds and six assists in another stellar individual showing to spark New Life.
Prince Terrison registered 20 points and Nii-Noi Hanson-Nortey had nine as the trio combined for all of New Life’s scoring. NLC (12-7) took a 54-36 lead into the final quarter before fending off a push from Elmira.
“The third quarter was decisive,” said NLC coach James Hutter, whose team outscored Elmira 20-14 in the period. “It wasn’t as close as what it looked like, but did have to hold off their run.”
Bradyn Townson had 23 points while Josiah Locke had 10 for Elmira.
NON-LEAGUEBolivar-Richburg 68, Hinsdale 19HINSDALE — David Baldwin scored 17 points and Landon Danaher had 12 to power Bolivar-Richburg.
Ten players reached the scoring column and six players contributed at least six points for the Wolverines (13-7), who jumped out to a 26-2 lead before rolling. Cody Barton had seven points for the Bobcats (1-14).
Mount Morris 53, Belfast 44BELFAST — Stephen Somers poured in 32 points and Mason Santini chipped in 10 to guide Mount Morris.
Tony Logue had a team-best 15 points while Matt Weaver (9 points), Connor Stork (8) and Kaiden Logue (7) all had key contributions for Belfast (12-7).
AT HINSDALE Bolivar-Richburg (68)
Danaher 4 3-4 12, Karnuth 3 0-2 6, Worth 0 1-3 1, Unfus 1 0-0 2, Canepa 1 0-2 3, Taft 1 0-0 2, Baldwin 7 3-6 17, Gaines 4 1-4 9, Pinney 3 0-0 8, McDonell 4 0-0 8. Totals: 28 8-21 68.
Hinsdale (19)
S. Cashimere 1 0-0 2, Keenan 0 1-2 1, Schwartz 1 1-1 3, Bergstrom 2 0-0 6, Barton 2 3-4 7. Totals: 6 5-7 19. Bolivar-Richburg 26 35 56 68 Hinsdale 2 6 12 19
Three-point goals: B-R (Danaher, Canepa, Pinney); Hinsdale 2 (Bergstrom). Total fouls: B-R 6, Hinsdale 17. Fouled out:
E. Cashimere (H).
AT HOUGHTON Scio/Friendship (40)
Golden 3 6-8 12, Loucks 2 4-7 8, Davenport 2 0-0 4, Moore 4 0-0 11, Bulajic 1 3-4 5. Totals: 12 13-19 40.
Houghton (28)
Huang 2 2-2 6, Habecker 1 0-0 2, DeGolyer 4 0-0 11, Adenuga 3 0-0 9, Martino 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 2-2 28. Scio/Friendship 11 22 29 40 Houghton 0 9 19 28
Three-point goals: S/F 3 (Moore); Hou. 6 (DeGolyer 3, Adenuga 3). Total fouls: S/F 8, Hou. 14. Fouled out:
DeGolyer (H).
AT OLEAN Park School (77)
Green 7 0-0 17, Darlington 5 0-0 11, Welch 5 7-7 18, Cramer 3 2-2 10, Lewis 1 2-2 4, Wajed 8 1-3 17. Totals: 29 12-14 77.
Archbishop Walsh (28)
Brady 3 0-2 6, Quinn 4 1-2 11, Maine 4 3-4 11, Esposito 0 0-0 0, Swenson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 4-8 28. Park School 24 37 56 77 Arch. Walsh 1 8 18 28
Three-point goals: Park 7 (Green 3, Darlington, Welch, Cramer 2); Walsh 2 (Quinn). Total fouls: Park 14, Walsh 11. Fouled out:
None.
AT ELMIRA New Life Christian (66)
Hutter 16 5-6 37, Terrison 9 0-0 20, Hanson-Nortey 4 0-0 9, Allen 0 0-0 0, Quampah 0 0-0 0. Totals: 29 5-6 66.
Elmira Defenders (53)
BTownson 10 3-4 23, Locke 5 0-0 10, Kenney 2 2-2 6, L. Smith 2 2-4 6, M. Smith 4 0-0 8. Totals: 23 7-10 53. New Life 16 34 54 66 Elmira Def. 12 22 36 53
Three-point goals: NLC 3 (Terrison, Hanson-Nortey); Elmira (none). Total fouls: NLC 8, Elmira 9. Fouled out: None.