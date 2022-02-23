FRIENDSHIP — Scio/Friendship’s girls basketball season came to an end in a Section 5 Class D2 first-round home playoff game, upset by ninth-seeded Jasper-Troupsburg.
Neveah Ross led No. 8 Scio/Friendship (8-13) with 13 points and nine rebounds on Wednesday. Kadence Donohue added nine points and six rebounds.
Kayla Atherton and Lauren Ross scored 12 points each for Jasper-Troupsburg (5-16), while Natalie Cornell scored 11 points.
“We had it close a couple different times,” S/F coach Ashleigh Lewis said. “Down to single digits, but we just couldn’t close the gap. Shots weren’t falling for us and they were for them. I’m proud of the girls and the season we had.
“We are losing a couple, but have our core back next year, as well as some good J.V. players and modified (players) coming up, so (I’m) hoping to continue to build and improve into next season.”
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENTCLASS C2 FIRST ROUNDWarsaw 61, Cuba-Rushford 36WARSAW — Taylor Searle scored 16 points for Cuba-Rushford, but the No 9 Rebels (8-12) fell on the road in their playoff opener.
Warsaw outscored C-R 21-11 in the first quarter and rolled to the victory.
For No. 8 Warsaw (7-14), Emma Tangeman had 28 points.
CLASS C3 FIRST ROUND
Red Jacket 43, Bolivar-Richburg 32
SHORTSVILLE — Leading 23-16 at halftime, No. 8 Red Jacket (7-14) pulled away by shutting out Bolivar-Richburg 11-0 in the third quarter.
Kayli Giardini had 16 points in the season-ending loss for No. 9 Bolivar-Richburg (3-17).
Red Jacket had eight different players who made a field goal, including four with seven or more points. Emily Record had a team-high nine points.