This column was supposed to be on the PGA Championship.
After all, 50-year-old Phil Mickelson was bidding to become the oldest winner of a major in the history of the Professional Golf Association. And, if he pulled it off, he would become the 13th player in history to record at least six victories in majors.
And, oh by the way, Sunday’s final round matched Mickelson against Brooks Koepka, a four-time major winner, in the final pairing.
Mickelson didn’t make it look easy, indeed on the second hole he actually lost the lead to Koepka.
But on No. 5, the lefthander, one of my favorites for that reason, holed a bunker shot for birdie and that started his closest pursuer into a struggling stretch as Mickelson began to pull away.
On one of the country’s toughest courses, 7,876-yard Kiawah Island just off the coast of Charleston, S.C., he held off a field which surged, then fell back as Mickelson won his second PGA Championship.
It was well worth a column … until an email arrived from Pete Dougherty, the former TH sports writer now at the Albany Times Union.
He knows I’m not on any social media, and shared a post from Facebook that tugged at my heart.
IT WAS issued by one Ryan Frey whose mother, Jennifer, interned at the Times Herald during her years at then-Allegany Central School. She was a person of extraordinary writing ability, even then. And Jenny’s rare intelligence earned her a scholarship to Harvard where she effectively majored in pre-law but, upon graduation, decided she wanted to be a sports writer.
She quickly earned internships at the Detroit Free Press and Miami Herald before taking her first full-time newspaper job at the Philadelphia News. But Jennifer soon moved on to the New York Times and, finally, the Washington Post where she became one of the top sports writers in the country, of either gender.
Sadly, she died of multiple organ failure in March of 2016, at age 47, leaving behind a 17-year-old daughter, Ryan, then a senior in high school.
A gofundme page was started to accrue funds for her college education which far exceeded its goal.
And, Sunday at Boston’s Fenway Park, Jennifer’s only child, a Dean’s List student, got her degree in education from Suffolk University.
And that prompted her Facebook post which Dougherty forwarded me.
It reads, as follows:
Dear Mom,
Today on what would have been your 53rd Birthday I will be walking the stage at Fenway Park to commemorate my 2020 graduation. I could not think of a better way or a better venue to celebrate you and the life you lived. I started my time at Suffolk only 5 months after you had passed but knowing you had spent your college days here in Boston helped me feel connected to you. I was able to build a life for myself and meet people who have become not only an incredible support but my family. Although I am incredibly excited and filled with tremendous amounts of gratitude my heart breaks knowing you cannot be here with me. I would do anything to spend this moment with you, see you smile, and hear your voice. I know I am making you proud. I love you with everything I am.
Happy Birthday Mom.
Of course, Ryan needn’t worry, Jennifer, a single mom, loved her daughter above anything or anyone.
