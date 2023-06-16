HOUGHTON — A trio of Big 30 players helped the Eastern Division team to a triumph in the second annual Southern Tier All-Star Classic girls soccer game last Saturday at Houghton University's Burke Field.
After a scoreless first half, Grace Russell (Fillmore) tallied to give the East a 1-0 lead midway through the second stanza. Late in the game, Hope Russell, Grace's sister, added an insurance goal as the East came away with a 2-0 win on a picture-perfect Saturday afternoon.
Sofia Riquelme (Cuba-Rushford) had the assist on Grace Russell's game-winner. The East evened the STAC series at 1-1 after the West won the inaugural game 5-2 last summer.
Arkport's Cindy Gowiski and Penny Bennett, dressed in colorful Western regalia and riding American Paint Horses outfitted in original Ted Flowers parade saddles made in the 1950s, led the procession of players and parents to the field for introductions and opening ceremonies.