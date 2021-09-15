FILLMORE — It was an early-season battle between arguably the top team in the county and one of the teams hoping to unseat it … an unbeaten Fillmore team against one-loss Genesee Valley/Belfast.
And in the end, the Eagles’ strong offense and smothering defense was too much for the Jaguars.
Hope Russell and Zoe Beardsley were on the same page all night, with Russell netting a hat trick and Beardsley notching the assist on all three, and Fillmore posted its second shutout of the season in topping GV/Belfast 4-0 in an Allegany County matchup on Wednesday night.
Russell gave the Eagles (5-0) a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute and Fillmore clung to that advantage until early in the second half when it was finally able to break the game open. Malory DeRock tallied an unassisted marker to make it 2-0 in the 48th minute before Russell, who now has eight goals on the season, scored again in the 50th and 59th minutes.
“I thought defensively it was our best game,” Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley said. “We put some extra time into it this week and it paid off. Our outside backs were sound and Rachel Hatch and Torann Wolfer cleaned things up.
“Sophia Templeton tonight, although you don’t see her name in the stat column, was just everywhere and drew a lot of attention. Hope and Zoe linked up well tonight. G-V/Belfast has some good depth around the field and made life difficult for us. They work real hard and it made us have to do the same.”
Preslee Miller (66 minutes) and Alex Thur (14 minutes) combined to make five saves in the win. Ashley Burrows stopped 11 shots for GV/Belfast (4-2).
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Andover/Whitesville 3, Friendship/Scio 0
ANDOVER — Gabrielle Terhune netted goals just four minutes apart in the first half (in the 27th and 31st minutes), both off passes from Zoey Lee, to spark Andover/Whitesville.
Lee added the third marker for A/W, off a feed from Rachel Jackson, as the Panthers evened their record at 3-3.
Brynn Scholl made four saves to preserve the shutout. Friendship Scio fell to 1-5.
CCAA WEST
Allegany-Limestone 3, Southwestern 1
JAMESTOWN — Allegany-Limestone withstood a barrage of Southwestern shots to keep it 0-0 at halftime and produced three second-half goals to come out on top.
Olivia Paterniti and Payton Fortuna scored in the seventh and 16th minutes after the break to make it 2-0 before the Trojans pulled back to within 2-1 just minutes later. Paterniti notched her second goal in the 27th minute to help secure the outcome.
Jillian Walsh and Addie Fisher added assists while Kelsie Riordan made nine saves, including seven over the first 40 minutes, in a huge effort for the Gators (3-1).
“They just pounded us. We only got it out of our half maybe once in 40 minutes,” A-L coach Dale MacArthur said of the first half. “Thankfully, they weren’t shooting well tonight.
“Things just changed around in the second half. I’d like to think it was some inspiring thing I said, but it was on them — they came out and did a far better job than we did in the first half. We managed to keep them off the board despite being absolutely pummeled.”
Reece Beaver made three saves for the Trojans.
CCAA EAST
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 4, Pine Valley 0
CATTARAUGUS — Amelie Metzger had a first-half goal and an assist to propel Cattaraugus-Little Valley to its first win of the year.
Alex Minnekine (from Metzger), Olivia Seiflein, Evelyn Janora all added second-half markers to help the Timberwolves (1-4-1) pull away from a 1-0 halftime advantage.
Kora Sentz added an assist while Onalee Osgood made eight saves to preserve the shutout. Pine Valley fell to 0-4-1.
Ellicottville 7, Franklinville 1
FRANKLINVILLE — Brooke Butler netted a pair of goals, including the one that broke a 1-1 tie, and Jocelyn Wyatt also had two markers to power Ellicottville.
Alysa Williams, Emilee Ruiz and Carly Neumann each added one goal for the Eagles while Abby Chudy made two saves on three shots.
Sofia Bentley netted the lone goal while Sarah Courtney racked up 16 saves on 23 shots for Franklinville.
“The winning goal was scored on a penalty kick on a questionable handball,” FCS coach Tim Wangelin said, “and Ellicottville rolled from there.”
ECIC DIVISION III
Pioneer 6, Maryvale 0
YORKSHIRE — Maddie Matuszek recorded two goals and an assist and Pioneer exploded for five second-half markers to bury Maryvale.
Brittany Bliss had scored off a Kristin Morris pass to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead at halftime. Morris (from Bliss), Blair French and Mulligan Palmerton also added goals to help Pioneer (4-1-1) pull away. Morris and Gretchen Rumfola also added helpers while Brooke Eastman made five saves to preserve the shutout.
Maryvale fell to 2-3.
NON-LEAGUE
Wellsville 2, Bolivar-Richburg 1, OT
BOLIVAR — Just two nights after losing by a goal to Hornell in overtime, Wellsville bounced back from that loss by winning in the same fashion.
Emily Robbins sent in a beautiful pass just 1:25 into the first overtime to Jaylynn Mess, who buried the shot to give the Lions a 2-1 lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Mackenzie Cowburn had given Wellsville a 1-0 lead just before halftime, but McKinlee Harris provided the equalizer by tallying off a Teegan Sibble feed midway through the second half for B-R.
Wellsville moved to 2-4 while B-R fell to 2-2.