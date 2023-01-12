GAINESVILLE — Hope Russell scored 14 of her team’s 31 points and the Fillmore girls basketball team’s lockdown defense held off Letchworth for a road victory Thursday night.
The Eagles won 31-24 to improve to 6-2 overall. Of Russell’s 14 points, 10 were scored in the second half.
“This was definitely a defensive battle tonight,” Eagles coach Tom Parks said. “Both teams had trouble finding sustained rhythms, but fortunately for us we were able to find some good stretches where we took care of the basketball and made shots.”
Trinity Scott led Letchworth with eight points.
“(Hope Russell) had some big moments particularly in the 3rd quarter to give us some breathing room,” Parks noted. “Free throw shooting was important as well as we outscored them from the line by seven.”
And Parks’ team won by exactly that amount: seven points.
NON-LEAGUE
Hammondsport 36, Houghton 35
HAMMONDSPORT — Jessica Prentice scored 30 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Houghton Academy (2-7) in a narrow loss on the road.
Also for Houghton, Jessica Adenuga grabbed four rebounds.
For Hammondsport (7-3), Danica Dresser scored 13 points and Rachel Wood had 12 points.
Chautauqua Christian 68, Archbishop Walsh 26
OLEAN — Archbishop Walsh fell to 1-4 with the loss despite a strong shooting performance from Saba, whose five 3-pointers gave her a team-high 15 points.
Also for Walsh, Bobbi Kirkwood grabbed 10 rebounds, including five on the offensive glass.
“They’ve got a nice team,” Walsh coach Matthew Kichman said. “They're fundamentally sound, well coached, you could tell we were in for a good game. We’ve got to get back to fundamentals and go back to the drawing board.”
Andover/Whitesville 55, Cuba-Rushford 33
ANDOVER — Vanessa Hall’s 34 points, including four 3-pointers, paced Andover/Whitesville (7-1).
Taylor Searle led Cuba-Rushford (5-6) with 19 points, while A/W held the rest of the Rebels to five or fewer points.