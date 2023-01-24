FILLMORE — Hope Russell pumped in 16 points and Fillmore used another shutdown defensive effort to down Allegany-Limestone, 37-29, in a non-league inter-sectional matchup Tuesday in girls basketball action.
Trailing 9-6 after the first quarter, the Eagles (8-4) outscored A-L 26-11 over the next two quarters to gain some separation. That run was sparked, in part, by Russell and Rachel Hatch, who finished with eight points. Amelia Herzog scored 11 points while Addie Fisher had nine for the Gators (2-11), who had won back-to-back games before falling to the Eagles.
“After a little bit of a slow start, I thought our middle two quarters were very well-played on both sides of the ball,” Fillmore coach Tom Parks said. “We were fortunate to be able to bottle up (A-L leading scorer) Maddie Callen a little bit because Herzog and Fisher had a nice night.
“For us, Hope and Rachel really sparked us with 21 combined points in the second and third to give us a nice cushion. We’re still a work in progress in some regards, but we’re seeing more and more signs each game that consistency is coming.”
SPRINGVILLE — Leah Williams posted a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds as Olean dropped its third-straight game by two possessions or fewer.
Jezerae Fayson had a near-double-double of nine points and 11 boards for the Huskies (4-8).
“We just dropped three games in a row by less than seven points,” Olean coach Chelsea Bowker said. “We just need to be able to string together four quarters.”
Elaina Bond had a game-high 18 points for Springville (6-6).
Pioneer 38, Franklinville 36
YORKSHIRE — Abby Mason scored 14 points, including a quartet of 3-pointers, as Pioneer (9-4) hung on to beat Franklinville.
After falling to Pioneer by 22 (44-22) earlier in the season, Franklinville played the Panthers much closer in the rematch, as the game was within at least two possessions after each quarter.
Megan Jackson had 14 points while Sofia Bentley drained three 3-pointers en route to nine points for Franklinville (7-6).
New Life Christian 51, Christian Central 22
WILLIAMSVILLE — Marceline Hutter racked up 26 points to key New Life Christian (9-2) to its second win in as many nights.
Juliet Thruman scored 11 of 22 points for Christian Central.