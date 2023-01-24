FILLMORE — Hope Russell pumped in 16 points and Fillmore used another shutdown defensive effort to down Allegany-Limestone, 37-29, in a non-league inter-sectional matchup Tuesday in girls basketball action.

Trailing 9-6 after the first quarter, the Eagles (8-4) outscored A-L 26-11 over the next two quarters to gain some separation. That run was sparked, in part, by Russell and Rachel Hatch, who finished with eight points. Amelia Herzog scored 11 points while Addie Fisher had nine for the Gators (2-11), who had won back-to-back games before falling to the Eagles.

