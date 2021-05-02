SILVER CREEK — Clayton Rowland did more than a little bit of everything Saturday afternoon in Franklinville/Ellicottville’s regular season football finale.
Rushing for 125 yards on 10 carries, Rowland scored three offensive touchdowns, returned a fumble recovery for another touchdown and had two interceptions and a tackle for loss. Oh, and the senior running back/linebacker was 2-for-2 on point-after kick attempts. Rowland’s all-around effort led the way for the Titans to defeat Silver Creek/Forestville 50-13 in Section 6 Class D play.
The result clinched F/E the No. 1 seed in Class D and eliminated Silver Creek/Forestville (2-3, 1-3) from playoff contention. The Titans (5-1, 5-0) are set to face No. 4 Randolph (2-3, 2-2) next weekend. Portville (5-0, 4-0), the No. 2 seed, is set to play No. 3 Salamanca (3-2, 2-2).
F/E quarterback Logan Frank had 128 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries and threw for 66 yards. Wyatt Chudy had 41 rushing yards and a touchdown and Jamison Caldwell caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Lucas Marsh.
The Titans forced five Silver Creek/Forestville turnovers, with three interceptions and two fumbles. Chudy had an interception and Brett Kryniski forced the fumble that led to Rowland’s recovery and score. Everett Leonard and Benjamin Brol each had 5.5 tackles.
VOLLEYBALL
CCAA CENTRAL
Portville 3, Jamestown 0
JAMESTOWN — Tori Unverdorben and Olivia Cook guided Portville to its 12th straight sweep victory with a 25-18, 25-13, 25-9 win.
Unverdorben led the Panthers (13-0, 12-0 CCAA) with 15 kills and also added nine digs and three aces. Cook finished with 14 kills, 10 digs and three aces. Kylie Blessing dished out 34 assists and had a team-high seven aces. Olivia Emley had 14 digs and two aces, while Lillian Bentley had five kills and two blocks. Reggie Tkacik notched four kills, four aces and four digs.
Ella Smith led Jamestown (9-4) with eight digs and five kills. Rylie Loomis added three blocks and two kills.
Portville finishes the regular season this week with matches set for tonight and Wednesday against Allegany-Limestone and Olean, respectively.
CCAA EAST
Pine Valley 3, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0
SOUTH DAYTON — Cattaraugus-Little Valley had a three-game win streak snapped with a 25-19, 25-23, 25-22 loss to Pine Valley.
Joslyn Harris led the Timberwolves (6-5) with 20 digs and three aces. Alexis Shattuck finished with 15 digs, 12 assists and three aces.
Pine Valley improves to 5-4.
SOFTBALL
Wellsville 15, Cuba-Rushford 0, 5 inn.
WELLSVILLE — In one of the first spring events for local New York teams in nearly two years, Makenzie Cowburn struck out 11 in her varsity debut and Matti Burke homered to power Wellsville.
Emma Dunaway, Cowburn, Maddie spicer, and Lauren Cicirello all had two hits while Marley Adams tripled for the Lions. Up 4-0 in the top of the third, Wellsville tallied 11 runs across the next three innings to turn a close game into a 15-run rule final.
“It was really fun to be coaching high school again and our players were very excited to be at the field,” Wellsville coach Matt Burke said. “Makenzie was very impressive in her first ever varsity start. She had excellent command of the strike zone.
“Offensively, we swung the bats well and put pressure on the defense. Our hitters had good approaches in their at bats. I am really looking forward to seeing what this team can accomplish this season.”
Taylor Searle and Hunter Jahnke had hits for Cuba-Rushford (0-1).