PORTVILLE — With a shot at the league championship on the line, Salamanca rode its ace.
The Warriors’ Jaxson Ross took on Portville’s Luke Petryszak in a pitcher’s duel and neither allowed more than four hits Thursday night. But it was Ross’ Salamanca squad that held on to an early lead to edge Portville 2-0, earning a share of the CCAA Div. III baseball championship between the two squads.
Both Salamanca (13-5 overall) and Portville (14-2) finished the league slate at 12-2 and split the season series.
While Portville had its share of baserunners with nine walks and three hits against Ross, it never got one home. Ross struck out five batters over 6 2/3 innings before Zaron Tucker recorded the game’s final out.
Petryszak struck out 14 without a walk in a complete game, allowing four hits.
Ross went 2-for-3 and scored a run for the Warriors. Jorden Ambuske hit a double and scored and Jaxon Tarr added a single. Salamanca plated a first-inning run and added a second in the fourth.
Petryszak, Ethan Obergfell and Drew Langdon each had a hit for Portville.
“Ross pitched a good game,” Portville coach Mike Matz said. “He made big pitches when he had to, as evidenced by us leaving 18 runners on base. In a close game you can look at a dozen different plays which, if they go the other way, the ballgame is different. Unfortunately for us they caught a couple breaks and we didn’t. We’ll get back into the lab tomorrow and prepare for City Honors tomorrow and playoffs next week.”
CCAA IOlean 12, Jamestown 9JAMESTOWN — Tied 9-9 entering the seventh inning, Cal Vogtli and Lucas Brushham hit back-to-back home runs to lift Olean (6-11) to a road win in its regular season finale.
Austin Miles led all batters, going 5-for-6 with five RBI.
Vogtli went 3-for-4 with all extra-base hits: a double, triple and two-run home run. Brushingham went 3-for-3 with a solo homer.
Olean’s Aaron Vincent and Miles held Jamestown to three hits.
“Obviously happy with what we did with our bats,” OHS coach Les DeGolier said. “But the game would have been put out of reach sooner if we had a cleaner day fielding-wise (five errors). But our pitchers did a good job. We’re feeling pretty good with the playoffs next week.”
Southwestern 11, Allegany-Limestone 9
ALLEGANY — Sean Conroy and Zane Gleason scored three hits each, but Allegany-Limestone (7-12, 5-9) could not complete a comeback despite totalling 15 hits.
A.J. Riordan added two hits and two RBI each for the Gators.
Truman struck out four with five walks before giving way to Collin Forrest, who struck out six with two walks.
Southwestern’s Dustin Hendrix and Lucas Gilbert struck out four without a walk. Hendrix and Gilbert also marked two hits and two RBI each.
“We played better today than we have in the last four or five games,” Gators coach Eric Hemphill noted. “Hopefully this carries over into the playoffs a little bit. We swung the bats well, we were just playing behind the whole time. Just hoping to take some positive notes out of it heading into Monday’s (Section 6) playoff game.”
CCAA III
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 10, Ellicottville 5CATTARAUGUS — Cattaraugus-Little Valley’s Brayden Young went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and Nathan Wolf tripled, scoring once and driving in two to lift the Timberwolves.
On a combined 11 strikeouts and eight walks, Wolf and Matt Benzel combined to hold Ellicottville to five total hits, with Benzel keeping the Eagles scoreless for the final 3 2/3 innings.
Also for CLV, Gavin Baxter had a hit and three RBI.
For Ellicottville, Gian Nuzzo hit a home run with three RBI and Caedon Wyatt went 2-for-3 with a run and two RBI.
Wyatt threw a complete game, allowing four earned runs on nine hits, striking out five with six walks.
AT JAMESTOWN
R H E
Olean 203 301 3 — 12 16 5 Jamestown 103 410 0 — 9 3 4 Aaron Vincent (4 SO, 4 BB), Austin Miles (4) (2 SO, 6 BB) and Caine DeGolier Jorn Torres Jr. (3 SO, 5 BB), relievers (4) (6 SO, 4 BB) and Brandon Lobb
HR:
Col Vogtli (O), Lucas Brushingham (O)
AT ALLEGANY
R H E
SW 500 321 0 — 11 8 3 A-L 410 220 0 — 9 15 3 Dustin Hendrix (1 SO, 0 BB), Lucas Gilbert (6) (3 SO, 0 BB) and Lucas Gilbert, Jameson Walsh (6) Gavin Truman (4 SO, 5 BB), Collin Forrest (4) (6 SO, 2 BB) and Zane Gleason
AT PORTVILLE
R H E
Salamanca 100 100 0 — 2 4 2 Portville 000 000 0 — 0 3 3 Jaxson Ross (5 SO, 9 BB), Zaron Tucker (7) (0 SO, 0 BB) and Jaxon Tarr Luke Petryszak (14 SO, 0 BB) and Drew Langdon
AT CATTARAUGUS
R H E