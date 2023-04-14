SALAMANCA — Jaxson Ross gave his defense a break Friday afternoon.
The Salamanca junior allowed just five balls hit in play over the course of a six-inning complete-game one hitter as the Warriors pulled away with their second straight CCAA Div. III baseball win, 11-1, over Franklinville.
Ross struck out 13 batters and walked three for Salamanca (3-2, 2-0).
“Obviously Jaxson Ross was in total control of the game. I think there were only five balls put in play all night,” SHS coach Greg Herrick noted. “Right from the start, (he) just totally controlled the game. We saved on some pitching which is good because we have a pretty full schedule the next week coming up so that really helped us out a lot.”
Zaron Tucker went 2-for-3 with two RBI, Jason McGraw scored three runs and stole two bases and Jacob Herrick went 2-for-4 with three stolen bases.
Noah Shenk marked the lone hit and scored the only run for Franklinville (0-2).
“I thought we had a better week of practice,” Greg Herrick said. “We had a good showing against Catt-Little Valley the other day, I really liked the way the offense has started to come together. We talked about having a balanced lineup at the start of the year and that's starting to take place. We are leaving some guys on base so we had kind of a slow start but once we got rolling tonight we had good production all the way up and down the lineup so that was good to see.”
CCAA I
Olean 12, Falconer 4, 6 innings
OLEAN — Lucas Brushingham launched a solo home run and Cal Vogtli had a triple to lead Olean (2-2, 2-0) to a big lead before the game was called due to darkness at Franchot Park.
Also for Olean, Thomas Bates went 3-for-5 with two RBI.
Ryan Isenberg struck out eight and walked seven over four innings and Cal Vogtli struck out four with five walks over the final two.
“We’re just trying with a young team to work on some of our details,” OHS coach Les DeGolier said. “At times we showed some improvement but some of the finer details we coudl have capitalized some more, we left some runners on base.
“It was a good game, a good, solid team win but we’re continuing to grow as a young team.”
Dunkirk 10, Allegany-Limestone 3
DUNKIRK — Eric Furlong and Vin Labella had a hit and an RBI each for Allegany-Limestone (1-3, 0-2), but the Gators dropped their third straight.
Caleb Strade struck out nine batters with four walks over four innings for the Gators.
Brady Corbett led Dunkirk with two hits, including a double, for four RBI.
“About the same as last game, (we) just made some key mistakes at the wrong time and hopefully we learn from them and get better as the season goes along,” A-L coach Eric Hemphill said.
CCAA III
Silver Creek/Forestville 11, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 1, 5 innings
SILVER CREEK — Silver Creek/Forestville’s John Steinwachs shut down Cattaraugus-Little Valley with a five-inning no-hitter as he struck out seven with one walk.
Due to its nine errors, of CLV’s 11 allowed runs, three were earned. T-Wolves starter Nate Wolf struck out two and walked three over three, allowing five hits over three innings (seven runs, three earned on five hits). D.J. Szata had two strikeouts and one walk over 1⅓, allowing four unearned runs on no hits.
Silver Creek’s Bryson Parsell went 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and two runs and Matt Woleben also hit a double.
Ellicottville 12, Randolph 4
RANDOLPH — Ellicottville claimed its first win as Caedon Wyatt went 2-for-2 with a double, RBI and two runs scored.
Also for the Eagles (1-3, 1-1), Gian Nuzzo hit 2-for-3 with a triple, driving in two runs and scoring three and Hunter Smith was 2-for-2 with two RBI and two runs.
Wyatt started on the hill for the Eagles and held Randolph to four runs (two earned) on six hits over five innings, striking out seven with six walks. Cameron Mendell closed the game with two scoreless, hitless innings.
“Aggressive hitting, timely baserunning and we finally closed the game off,” ECS coach Chris Mendell said of his team’s first win. “We’ve taken leads in two of our losses into the sixth inning and hadn’t been able to finish, so it was nice to be able to close the game out today.”
David Malone (RBI, run) and Michael Bohall had two hits each for Randolph (0-4) and Conner Braley hit a double.
NON-LEAGUE
Pioneer 13, Holland 2, 6 innings
HOLLAND — Brody Ludwig hit a two-run home run as part of a 3-for-3, four RBI, three-run afternoon at the plate to lift Pioneer (4-1, 1-1).
Sam Carder earned the win with a five-inning start, striking out eight with just one walk before Gavin Haley threw the sixth.
The Panthers had 10 hits and reached base 11 more times on walks.
Hornell 4, Bolivar-Richburg 1
HORNELL — Hornell pitcher Gates Miller scattered four hits over a complete-game effort to hold Bolivar-Richburg (2-3) to one run in the first inning.
Trey Buchholz had a triple and B-R also got base hits from Aydin Sisson, Caden Allen and Evan Pinney. Landon Barkley struck out two and walked two over 4⅓ innings before Buchholz threw the rest of the game, striking out three with no walks.
Wyatt Argentieri and Jake Ponticello (two RBI) had two hits each to lead Hornell (2-1).
Canandaigua 4, Wellsville 1
CANANDAIGUA — A night after marking 14 hits in a win over Olean, Wellsville mustered just two as it struggled with Canandaigua starter Johnny Mohammed, who struck out nine and walked two.
Josh Barnes went 3-for-4 and Nate Barone went 2-for-3 for the Braves.
Cooper Brockway struck out eight and walked two over five innings for the Lions and had one of his team’s two hits at the plate.
“Our bats just didnt wake up this evening,” Wellsville coach Tom Delahunt said. “We had a hard time figuring out Canandaigua’s pitcher. Just not good at-bats and we need to regroup. We’ve got a game on Monday against Red Jacked to bounce back for.”