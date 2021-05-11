HAMMONDSPORT — Neveah Ross had a pitching performance worthy of, at least, a victory Tuesday afternoon.
The Friendship pitcher struck out 16 batters and didn’t allow a hit against Hammondsport in a non-league road game. However, the Eagles couldn’t secure the win. Instead, Hammondsport plated the game’s lone run in the bottom of the seventh inning to win 1-0.
“Stats just don’t support the outcome,” Friendship coach Deb Warner acknowledged. “We did have four errors, both physically as well mental ones.”
Friendship had three hits, led by Morghyn Ross, who hit a double.
SOFTBALLNORTHERN ALLEGHENYOtto-Eldred 13, Port Allegany 3, 5 inningsELDRED, Pa. — Otto-Eldred (13-1 overall) finished an undefeated run in Northern Allegheny League play, led by Kayley Heller, who went 4-for-4 with three doubles and Reilly Raught who hit a solo home run.
Edahlia Sebastian went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI and Bri Heller went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI. Also leading the offense were Katie Sheeler (2-for-3, triple, RBI), Suzie Rounsville (double, RBI) and Hannah Gordon (double, RBI). Abby Wolfe and Bri Heller combined to strike out 10, walking one and allowing three hits.
Leigha Nelson (RBI) and Makayla Alcorn(double, two RBI) each had a hit for Port Allegany (3-10).
BASEBALLNORTHERN ALLEGHENYPort Allegany 8, Otto-Eldred 3ELDRED, Pa. — Port Allegany broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the fifth and three in the sixth and held on to avenge a 5-2 loss from last month.
Carter Moses hit a three-run home run and an RBI double for Port (7-6) and Isaiah Caden (two RBI), Blaine Moses (three total hits), and Logan Pesock (double) each had RBI hits for the Gators.
Sawyer Prince earned the win on the mound after pitching six scoreless innings with nine strikeouts, allowing just two hits and three walks. Aside from a three-run homer by Cole Sebastian, Drew Evens recorded three strikeouts in his lone inning of work.
Max Splain led O-E with two hits. Jake Merry struck out eight and allowed one earned run on five hits and a walk over five innings. Sebastian threw the final two innings, striking out five and allowing five runs on five hits and a walk.
Otto-Eldred 13, Cameron County 1, 5 innings
ELDRED, Pa. — Otto-Eldred rebounded from its loss to Port Allegany later in the evening as Jake Merry tallied four four RBI.
Brendan Magee, Jacob Coffman and T.J. VanScoter each added two RBI for the Terrors (6-3). Max Splain pitched all five innings for O-E, striking out seven and walking one while allowing one unearned run on two hits.
NON-LEAGUE
Friendship/Scio 23, Hammondsport 0, 5 innings
FRIENDSHIP — Dekota Stewart hit 4-for-5 with three runs and five RBI to pace Friendship/Scio (2-2).
Also for Friendship/Scio, Cam Loucks went 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBI. Cory Bolzan threw five shutout innings with no hits, striking out six and walking two.
Hammondsport fell to 0-2.
AT FRIENDSHIP
R H E