SCIO — In a pitcher’s duel between two of the top softball teams in Allegany County, Friendship/Scio’s Nevaeh Ross delivered exactly what her team needed on Wednesday.
Ross threw a no-hitter against undefeated Bolivar-Richburg and her teammates came up with the game’s only run in the seventh inning for a 1-0 walk-off victory in Allegany County league play.
Pinch hitter Nora Thompson reached base with a one-out single and advanced on a passed ball, then again on a groundout by Kiara Grover. With two outs, Katherine Lamberson singled on a grounder between second and short, allowing Thompson to reach home plate for the walk-off victory.
“I’m proud of them, first of all. They really dug in, they held their ground, they stayed in sync,” F/S coach Deb Warner said. “We ended up stranding four runners on the basepaths but they didn’t give up. I can tell you my defense, especially on the right side, held tough. Obviously Nevaeh (did) what Nevaeh does. But they never gave up.”
Ross went 2-for-3 with two of her team’s five hits. She struck out 12 batters without a walk, with only two runners reaching base via error.
B-R pitcher Malayna Ayers struck out nine batters.
“I can’t tell you the last time Friendship, or Friendship/Scio, beat B-R, it’s been a long, long time, We look at this game to help us for the rest of the postseason because we’re playing a big league school here compared to us.”
F/S avenged its only loss in the state this year (4-0 on April 20) and handed B-R its first loss all season. Now F/S (14-3, 7-1) sits just a half-game ahead of B-R (12-1, 6-1) in the county league standings; the two would tie for the league title if both win out.
CCAA I WEST
Olean 6, Southwestern 1
ST. BONAVENTURE — Olean’s Emma Edwards tossed a complete game one-hitter, striking out 15 with only one walk.
Alaina Hirliman hit two doubles with two RBI and a run while Anna Bates doubled and scored once.
Ava Finch (run, RBI), Ariel Maine (RBI) and Angelina Mesiarik (run, RBI) also all had two hits each as the Huskies (13-1, 9-0) marked 12 total hits.
Ashlynn Swan marked Southwestern’s lone hit and Arianna Silakowski threw all six innings, striking out eight with one walk for the Trojans (5-5, 4-4).
“Another good team win,” OHS coach Steve Anastasia noted. “We had the bottom of our order step up and get some key hits tonight.”
Fredonia 18, Allegany-Limestone 0
Fredonia 14, Allegany-Limestone 2
ALLEGANY — Allegany-Limestone fell to 2-13 (1-9 CCAA I West) with a doubleheader sweep at the hands of Fredonia.
The Hillbillies improved to 10-4.
CCAA II EAST
North Collins 5, Franklinville 4, 6 innings
North Collins 10, Franklinville 4, 5 innings
NORTH COLLINS — The doubleheader sweep dropped Franklinville to 1-14 (1-8 in league play).
North Collins improved to 8-7 (7-2 league).
West Valley 9, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 1
CATTARAUGUS — Colleen Keller went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored to pace West Valley (11-4, 8-3) and pitched her team to victory.
Keller scattered five hits, striking out nine with five hits.
Also for West Valley, Mara Swan went 2-for-3 with three RBI and Sam Herbst doubled with two RBI and a run scored.
For Cattaraugus-Little Valley (4-10, 4-7), Kylie Unruh went 2-for-4. Pitcher Grace Arnold struck out 12 and walked seven, allowing four earned runs.
NON-LEAGUE
Wellsville 18, Our Lady of Mercy 1
ROCHESTER — Wellsville’s Makenzie Cowburn and Makenna Dunbar combined for a two-hitter, allowing one each, over seven innings.
Cowburn struck out 10 and walked one over four innings and Dunbar struck out five with one walk over the final three. Dunbar also hit a three-run home run, marking five RBI on two hits.
Brazen Beckwith had three hits including a double with an RBI, Marissa Ordway and Natalie Adams had two hits each and Averee Palmatier doubled and drove in three runs.
“Makenzie Cowburn came out and was dominant tonight and Makenna Dunbar followed that and closed the door,” Wellsville coach Matt Burke said. “Brazen Beckwith had a very nice game, did an excellent job catching and put some good swings together.
Wellsville (15-1), ranked third in New York Class B, welcomes Pennsylvania state-ranked St. Marys to Tullar Field on Friday.