MORICHES — No matter the stage, the winning formula has remained mostly the same for the Friendship/Scio softball team.
That was evident Friday afternoon at Moriches Athletic Complex on Long Island, where F/S pitcher Nevaeh Ross continued her dominant postseason in the Class D state semifinals.
Ross threw a two-hitter, taking a perfect game into the fourth inning to post yet another shutout and lead the Eagles to the state championship game with a 6-0 victory over Section 3’s Poland.
A year after making it to the state semifinal for the first time in either school’s history, Friendship/Scio will go a step further. F/S (18-4) will play Deposit/Hancock (Section 4, 21-2) Saturday at 11:30 a.m. in the same location for the New York State Class D championship.
After Poland’s leadoff hitter grounded out, Ross started an eight-batter punch-out streak, striking out the side in the second and third. Though Poland made more contact with Ross’ pitches as the game wore on and had two runners on in both the fourth and fifth, it never plated a run.
F/S hasn’t allowed a run in the playoffs, with Ross holding the Eagles’ last four opponents (in the sectional final, crossover, regional and state semifinal) to a combined five hits.
“She's done it just about every game,” F/S coach Deb Warner said. “I know what her end line goal is, and it's to be in the championship game. They started to time her a little bit, but the defense stood behind her and helped, so that was good.”
ROSS STRUCK out 11 batters without issuing a walk, but with three hit batters. She left five Poland runners on base. Ross also sparked F/S’ offense, leading off the game with a double and hitting an RBI single in the second. She finished 2-for-2 with two walks, a double, RBI, three stolen bases and two runs scored. She even made a fourth-inning intentional walk hurt the Tornadoes, as she caught the defense off-guard by advancing to second on the walk and later stole home plate on a delayed steal.
F/S scored twice in the bottom of the first as Morghyn Ross reached home on an RBI ground ball with an error and Kiara Grover hit a sacrifice fly. Nevaeh Ross made it 3-0 in the second with an RBI single to score Nora Thompson, who had singled.
Morghyn Ross went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Logan Roberts went 2-for-3 and scored once and Grover had a hit and two RBI. Avery Lamberson had an RBI groundout.
“A few players at the lower end of the batting order put the ball in play, had a couple of sacrifices,” Warner said. “I think that was a really big thing. And then Nevaeh on the basepaths was huge.”
That aggressive baserunning helped the Eagles take advantage of contact, as they only struck out five times.
“OVERALL, I WAS impressed,” Warner said of the batting order. “Logan Roberts went 2-for-3 and she'd been struggling at the plate, Nora Thompson hits way down in the batting order (eighth), and she went 1-for-2 scoring a run and then Avery Lamberson, who's our lefty, had two sacrifice bunts. So as long as we're putting the ball in play, it gives us a chance and we only struck out five times.”
Sarah Zuchowski and Morgan Weigand had the lone hits for Poland (20-4). Tornadoes pitcher Shelbi Hagues struck out five with three walks, allowing eight hits over six innings.
Saturday’s championship game will not only give Friendship/Scio a chance at history — neither school has won a state softball championship — but also a chance at revenge. Last season, Deposit-Hancock ended F/S’ season in the state semifinals, 7-2.
Playing on the field adjacent to F/S and Poland at the Moriches complex, Deposit defeated Section 1’s Salem in the other Class D semifinal.
“We played them last year and we got beat,” Warner said. “We know they've got decent pitching and they've got some hitters. I don't know who's returning (from that team) … but I think it's going to be a really good game. Obviously, we want a little revenge back and hopefully it turns out that way.”