FILLMORE — The Friendship/Scio softball team registered two hits in the first inning of Tuesday night’s Section 5 Class D State Qualifier.
It turned out to be just enough to clinch a return to the Far West Regional.
F/S scored in the first inning and tacked on two insurance runs after multiple walks and errors in the sixth to create some separation, all while Nevaeh Ross put together another gem in the pitcher’s circle. Ross threw a complete-game, one-hit shutout to lead Friendship/Scio to a 3-0 victory over Batavia Notre Dame.
Ross struck out 16 batters — out of 21 outs — with two walks and just one hit allowed. Her counterpart, Notre Dame’s Loretta Sorochty, struck out 13 with four walks and two hits allowed.
“It was definitely a pitcher’s duel,” F/S coach Deb Warner agreed.
Warner has seen Ross dominate big games before, dating back to sectional title runs each of the last two years and a trip to Long Island for the state semifinals last spring.
“Besides her hard work in getting there, I think her confidence has skied,” Warner said. “She is sure of every pitch that’s given to her, she seems to think we’re going to get runs. She just has the confidence as a leader and as the pitcher on the mound, where before in years she would get inside her head and doubt herself. Well, this year she seems to step above that and really became that team leader.”
Ross led off the bottom of the first with a single and later scored on an RBI-single from her sister Morghyn Ross, her battery mate.
As Nevaeh Ross and Sorochty tossed scoreless frames to keep it a one-run game, F/S finally broke through again in the sixth as Morghyn Ross walked and scored on an error, as did Kadence Donohue later in the inning.
“Nevaeh and Morghyn both are, as well as (for) our defense, our offensive go-to people,” Warner said. “Kadence Donohue has picked it up. She didn’t do too much today, (but) she got hit by a pitch twice.
“Just being aggressive on the (base) paths and taking advantage of the errors that were made was also key. (Defensively), they stayed focused, even with the couple of runners that Nevaeh put on, they battled and made sure that she didn’t get around.”
Batavia Notre Dame, the Section 5 Class D1 champion, fell to 17-6 to end the season.
After winning Class D2 over the weekend, F/S (19-3) became the third Allegany County Big 30 team to win its Section 5 crossover game Tuesday, following wins earlier in the evening by Wellsville (Class B) and Bolivar-Richburg (Class C).
To get back to Long Island, F/S will have to repeat its history in a rematch with Section 6 champion Westfield in the Far West Regional Friday night (7 p.m.) in Gowanda. F/S won 4-0 in last year’s regional against Westfield in Fillmore.
“We know who we’re playing. We played them last year and we know it’s going to be a really tough battle,” Warner said. “So we’ve really got to start focusing on finding ways to get on base, preventing any errors. We had one error tonight but it didn’t hurt. But you can’t have the errors, you have to stay in every situation, know where to go with the ball and so on.
“This is what the girls have always wanted,” Warner added of the return to regionals. “They wanted to make that trip back to Long Island and they just stayed one game at a time and continued to work towards the goal.”