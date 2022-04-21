SCIO — Neveah Ross struck out 16 batters and held Cuba-Rushford to one run on three hits, leading the Friendship/Scio softball team to a 4-0 start with a 7-1 win over the Rebels.
Ross didn’t allow a walk in the complete game effort for an Allegany County Div. I win. She also went 2-for-3 at the plate and drove in two runs.
Kendra Gleason also went 2-for-3 and scored a run for F/S.
For C-R, Riley Keller went 2-for-3 and pitcher Sydney Howard struck out seven and walked two, allowing five hits.
CCAA I WESTAllegany-Limestone 16, Dunkirk 11ALLEGANY — Chessa Klice finished a home run short of the cycle going 4-for-4 with two singles, a double and triple to lift Allegany-Limestone to an explosive offensive output and its first win of the season.
Kearstin Foster aided the offensive explosion, posting a 2-for-4 day with a double and triple.
Kourtney Magara finished as the winning pitcher, striking out nine for A-L (1-6).
NON-LEAGUEFillmore 23, Arkport/Canaseraga 9ARKPORT — Lizzy Nugent and Skylar Gaddy had three hits each and nine Fillmore players had at least one hit as the Eagles (4-2) tallied 17 total in the victory.
Fillmore pitcher Saige Friedl held Arkport/Canaseraga to four hits, striking out nine and walking 11.
The Eagles scored at least a run in six out of seven innings, with six in the third, five in the fifth and six in the seventh.
Genesee Valley/Belfast 18, Hammondsport 5HAMMONDSPORT — Hannah Southwick-Powers and Abby Sullivan marked two hits each to lead Genesee Valley/Belfast.
GV/B improved to 1-3 with its first victory.