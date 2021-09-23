(EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first of a two-part series with Ron Rivera, coach of the Washington Football Team, and his long-time relationship with two key members of the Bills coaching staff, head coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.)
Come Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium, the Bills will host the Washington Football Team, the second year of its stiff new nickname, after management finally realized that the previous one was incredibly ethnically insensitive.
Coach Ron Rivera is fresh from winning his battle with squamous cell carcinoma, a form of skin cancer, and coming off a bizarre season when the WFT struggled home with a 7-9 record that was still good enough to win the National Football League’s weakest division, the NFC East. Washington even earned a home game against the wild-card Tampa Buccaneers and gave the eventual Super Bowl champions all they wanted in a way-closer-than-expected 31-23 loss.
TOMORROW’S game represents a reunion of sorts as Rivera and three members of the Bills’ hierarchy have a history. Head coach Sean McDermott was with him in Andy Reid’s first season with Philadelphia and eventually became his defensive coordinator in Carolina. Buffalo defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier not only was on that Eagles staff with Rivera, but also his teammate with the Bears in the mid 1980s.
And, oh yeah, Bills general manager Brandon Beane was both an assistant GM, and served 12 games as the interim, in six of Rivera’s nine seasons with the Panthers.
RIVERA’S LONGEST relationship is with Frazier.
“Ron and I played together in Chicago,” he said of the 1984-86 seasons, with Rivera as a linebacker and him a cornerback, including on the 1985 Super Bowl winner. “As a player he was a cerebral guy, really smart. I’m not surprised he’s a coach today because of the way he was as a player.
“He was backing up a Hall-of-Fame middle linebacker in Mike Singletary, so his knowledge of our defense and his ability to communicate with his teammates (came from there) and when he was on the field he played smart … anticipated plays based on formations. I see some of that (in him) as a coach, he can anticipate situations before they arise. Other coaches who have been his assistants talk about Ron having the ability to foresee things. That’s the Ron I remember … always a step ahead and that’s helped him be one of the best coaches in our league.”
INDEED, it was Frazier who helped steer Rivera into coaching.
“I do take credit for all the Coach of the Year awards he got,” Frazier said with a laugh. “When I was head coach at a very small (college) in Chicago and Ron was trying to figure out what he wanted to do once he got through playing, I told him, ‘Come over here and join me on my staff, you’d be a really good coach.’
“He didn’t want to coach at the time but eventually he did some quality control work with the Bears. When we were both assistant coaches in Philadelphia, I told him, ‘Didn’t I tell you that you were a coach back then and one day you would be a head coach and a good one?’ Now, whenever we talk I remind him of that and tell him he owes me some residuals of some sort for getting him into this occupation.”
AND RIVERA is quick to credit Frazier for the role he had in his career.
“I always thought I would do something like that … coaching, teaching or instructing,” he said. “Leslie is part of the reason I ended up getting into coaching. He tried to get me to come work with him when he had the head coaching job (at the school) in Chicago but I held off because I had just retired and wanted to take a little bit of a break.
“Then I had the realization that this is what I wanted to do.”
Part of it was the way he viewed Frazier.
“I always had the feeling that Leslie was one of those guys who would get into coaching and do it the right way,” Rivera said of his friend who was head coach of the Vikings for three-plus seasons and is seemingly an annual finalist for similar NFL jobs. “He was a bright guy and understood the game, but he also had a great way with people … still does. I have a great deal of respect for the man he is.
“You talk about the right person to run a team and an organization and I think it’s him. A lot of times when coaches get second opportunities, they can be better … they know exactly what to expect and help direct your organization in the right direction.”
Rivera concluded, “I think Leslie has a definite opportunity (for another head coaching job) and I think he deserves it because of the success he’s had as a (coordinator) and what they’ve done in Buffalo. It speaks very well about a guy who’s been a part of something that’s been successful.”
(TOMORROW: Rivera and McDermott)
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)