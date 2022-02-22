ST. BONAVENTURE — Jalen Adaway threw down a ferocious dunk off a Dominick Welch steal.
Then he made an alley-oop lay-in and drained back-to-back 3-pointers.
Then came his personal coup de gras: Finishing a layup through hard contact before standing stone-still along the baseline and staring daggers through Rhode Island’s Antwan Walker … and anybody else who might have crossed his path.
Adaway, on this night, was clearly on a mission.
So was the rest of the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team.
And that equated to another emphatic win and another message-sending performance … in as rockin’ a Reilly Center as anyone could have expected for a Tuesday.
ADAWAY scored 23 points, including 19 in a tone-setting first half, and Bona came away with a convincing 73-55 triumph over the Rams in front of 3,833 observers last night on Bob Lanier Court. In doing so, the Bonnies (18-7, 10-4) checked every box they might have had for this opponent, and this stretch.
They closed out their homestand 4-0 while winning their sixth-straight overall. They maintained their half-game lead over Saint Louis for the No. 4 spot in the Atlantic 10 standings. And, more quietly, they extended their league-best mark of consecutive seasons with double-digit league victories to eight in a row.
“Before the game, I was just telling the guys, treat this like it’s a tournament game,” Adaway said afterward. “I wanted us to be ready; I knew we would be ready. We want to get that feel, have momentum going into the (A-10) Tournament, and we’re trying to do that one game at a time …
“But I’m just really proud of how aggressive we came out, how aggressive I came out. And I just think we have it rolling now and we’re gonna keep it going.”
Bona scored 73 points against one of the conference’s more imposing half-court defenses. It did that, in part, by turning over one of the A-10’s more TO-prone teams and cashing in with 24 points the other way.
That was impressive in itself.
BUT MORE than that, it “out-physicaled” the more physical Rams (13-13, 4-10) and matched, or even exceeded, their toughness, particularly inside. And that was evidenced by winning the rebounding battle, scoring more points in the paint and holding Rhody to a mere 55 points. Yes, twin 6-foot-10 forwards Makhi and Makhel Mitchell made their presence felt, combining for 27 points and 16 rebounds. But Bona kept the Rams off the offensive glass and held just about everyone else at bay.
“To play a team that talented and that big inside and to out-rebound them … the guys did a really good job defensively,” coach Mark Schmidt said. “I thought we were connected, we were really active with our hands (11 steals), we did a good job with ball screens.
“The Mitchell twins, they’re a load, but to hold that team to three offensive rebounds says a lot about our guys.”
After a slow start, behind Adaway, Bona was able to build up an eight-point (35-27) halftime lead. And at this most critical point, it responded splendidly, opening the second half on a 9-2 run to not only push the advantage to 15, but limit any real chance of a rally from the low-scoring Rams.
URI, which has now lost nine of its last 10, managed to pull within 10 on a handful of occasions, but never got closer. And down the stretch, much like it was against Duquesne and Saint Louis and UMass and Fordham, it was all Bonnies.
OSUN Osunniyi, who came within a rebound of a double-double (14 points, 9 boards), threw down an alley-oop dunk from Jaren Holmes (11 points). Osunniyi and Karim Coulibaly logged minutes together for the first time this season to combat Rhode Island’s bigger lineup. Osunniyi then gave this lively Tuesday night the ending it deserved, drilling his first career 3-pointer (on just his second attempt) and following it with a three-point play that both blew the roof off the building and gave Bona a 20-point lead in the final minute.
“We had all these things that we needed to do to win, the keys to victory and for the most part we did them,” Schmidt said. “It was good to see.”
From the beginning, against a URI team that played plenty of zone, Adaway realized that he and the Bonnies could have some success on the back end. And that’s exactly what they ended up doing.
“When they went to the zone, they were kind of falling asleep on the backside and I kind of make a living on the backdoor cuts and going up for lobs, playing above the rim,” said Adaway, who came within two points of his career scoring high. “So I try to put an emphasis on that. Once I did that, I feel like some of our guards started to get more clean looks from the perimeter.”
What stood out to Schmidt about Adaway’s effort were the six big defensive rebounds he grabbed, the nine he got from Dominick Welch and the grown-man defensive outing he received from his team as a whole.
“He was getting up and getting those rebounds against those athletic guys,” Schmidt said of Adaway. “He’s been playing really well. He can score, and when he’s rebounding the ball, he’s that much better, very similar to Dom. He gave us all he could in the first half and he, Shoon and Karim did a good job of guarding those big guys inside, and the perimeter guys trying to double down to get some steals …
And now? Now Bona is firmly back in both the double-bye and perhaps even at-large conversation with a trio of games remaining.
“We did what we needed to do,” Schmidt went on. “We played as well as we could defensivey. And offensively, it’s coming. We’re coming.”