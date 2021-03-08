FILLMORE — The Fillmore boys basketball team knew Mount Morris was better than its 1-9 record might have indicated.
Sure enough, the top-seeded Eagles found themselves in a tie game at halftime.
Ultimately, though, the combination of Will Roeske and its depth allowed Fillmore to win its playoff opener in relatively comfortable fashion.
Roeske went for 29 points and 11 rebounds and the Eagles held Mount Morris to just 16 second-half points, including four in the fourth quarter, in securing a 69-51 triumph in a Section 5 Class D1 quarterfinal on Monday night. Zach Sisson added 10 points for Fillmore (8-3), which used a 26-12 third quarter to reassert itself against the No. 8 seed.
Alexis Crespo-Lazu dropped in 28 points for the Blue Devils.
“We were able to put an early run on them and get ahead 16-4, but they wouldn’t quit and came back to tie it at halftime,” Fillmore coach Randy Crouch noted. “Crespo is a handful and got us in some foul trouble. (But) they had no real answer for Will inside and in the second half our depth wore them down.
“The way we play is always a roller coaster ride, but the guys have bought into playing with pace and utilizing our strengths. That paid off in the fourth quarter tonight.”
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENT
CLASS B2 QUARTERFINALMynderse 67, Wellsville 41WELLSVILLE — Sixth-seeded Mynderse snapped No. 3 Wellsville’s nine-game winning streak while pulling off the playoff upset.
The Blue Devils (8-5) will meet No. 2 C.G. Finney in Wednesday’s semifinals while the Lions finished the year 9-2.
CLASS D2 QUARTERFINALSScio 46, Andover 35SCIO — Cam Loucks piled up 34 points and grabbed nine rebounds to key fourth-seeded Scio.
Up one at the break, the Tigers (9-3) outscored Andover 27-17 over the final two quarters to pull away.
“We started playing with a sense of urgency in the second half,” said Scio coach Dillon McFall, whose team will meet top-seeded Prattsburgh in Wednesday’s semifinals. “We were very sluggish in the first half.”
Spencer Cook had 15 points for No. 5 Andover (6-6).
Belfast 57, Whitesville 23BELFAST — Nick Ellison sank five 3-pointers en route to 15 points and Belfast topped Whitesville for the third time this season.
Stephen Struckmann and Tony Logue added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the second-seeded Bulldogs (11-1), who have won 10 in a row. Brendal Jackson had six points for No. 7 Whitesville (3-8).
NON-LEAGUE
Park School 75, New Life Christian 55AMHERST — Keonjay Carter poured in 28 points, including six 3-pointers, and Joshua Bridges (four 3s) recorded 14 points to guide Park School.
Desmond Davis added 10 points for Park.
Timothy Hutter racked up 32 points, 15 rebounds and four assists for New Life. NLC was outscored 18-2 in a decisive second quarter, but mostly played even with Park in the other three quarters and outscored it 38-36 after halftime.
AT FILLMORE Mount Morris (51)
Crespo-Lazu 12 4-7 28, Bacon 3 1-5 7, Somers 4 2-3 10, Constantino 1 0-0 2, Hartian 2 0-0 4. Totals: 22 7-15 51.
Fillmore (69)
Voss 1 1-2 4, Rust 4 1-3 9, Z. Sisson 5 0-0 10, Valentine 2 0-0 5, Wolfer 2 0-0 6, Ward 3 0-0 6, Roeske 14 1-2 29. Totals: 31 3-7 69. Mount Morris 12 35 47 51 Fillmore 20 35 61 69
Three-point goals: MM (none); Fillmore 4 (Voss, Valentine, Wolfer 2). Total fouls: MM 8, Fillmore 15. Fouled out:
None.
AT SCIO Andover (35)
Cook 6 2-3 15, Carlin 1 0-0 3, Riley 3 0-0 6, Walker 1 2-2 4, Brown 1 0-0 3, Niedermaier 1 1-2 4. Totals: 13 5-7 35.
Scio (46)
B. Loucks 2 2-2 6, Faulkner 2 0-0 4, C. Loucks 14 6-10 34, Fuller 1 0-0 2, Bolzan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 8-12 46. Andover 10 18 24 35 Scio 11 19 32 46
Three-point goals: Andover 4 (Cook, Carlin, Brown, Niedermair); Scio (none). Total fouls: Andover 12, Scio 10. Fouled out:
Walker (A).
AT BELFAST Whitesville (23)
Jackson 2 1-2 6, Estep 1 0-2 2, Erdmann 1 0-0 3, Gaines 1 3-5 5, Waters 1 0-1 2, Acor 1 1-2 3, Mattison 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 5-12 23.
Belfast (57)
Drozdowski 2 0-0 5, Ellison 5 0-0 15, Miller 2 0-0 4, Logue 3 3-4 10, Weaver 2 0-0 5, Buchholz 2 0-0 5, Stork 1 0-0 2, Struckmann 5 1-3 11. Totals: 22 4-7 57. Whitesville 6 13 16 23 Belfast 14 33 46 57
Three-point goals: Whitesville 2 (Jackson, Erdmann); Belfast 9 (Ellison 5, Drozdowski, Logue, Weaver, Buchholz). Total fouls: Whitesville 7, Belfast 14. Fouled out:
None.
AT BUFFALO New Life Christian (55)
Hutter 13 2-2 32, Andoh 2 1-1 5, Ampiah-Kwofi 1 2-4 4, Terrison 2 0-0 6, Ofori 2 0-0 6, Hanson-Nortey 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 5-7 55.
Park School (75)
Carter 9 4-4 28, Bridges 5 0-0 14, Davis 5 0-0 10, Lewis 1 0-0 2, Darlington 2 0-0 6, Welch 3 0-0 6, Wajed 1 0-0 2, Hutchins 2 1-2 7, Miller 0 0-2 0. Totals: 28 5-8 75. New Life Christian 15 17 32 55 Park School 21 39 54 75
Three-point goals: New Life 8 (Hutter 4, Terrison 2, Ofori 2); Park 14 (Carter 6, Bridges 4, Hutchins 2, Darlington 2). Total fouls: New Life 6, Park 4. Fouled out: None.