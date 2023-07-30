WEBSTER — Some late heroics from Blaise Zeiders Saturday night extended the Olean Oilers’ season to the last day of the NYCBL calendar.
But unfortunately for the Oilers, Sunday’s winner-take-all Game 3 of the NYCBL Championship Series was all Rochester, all the time.
The Ridgemen, who held home-field advantage in the playoffs after a league-best 31-10-1 regular season, won the New York Collegiate Baseball League title by defeating the Oilers 18-2 in Game 3 at Basket Road Field.
Rochester left little doubt in the decisive game, marking 17 hits to the Oilers’ three. The Ridgemen took a shutout to the top of the ninth, when Olean finally scored two runs, but the game was already out of reach. Rochester plated two runs in the bottom of the first and pulled away to a 9-0 lead after the fifth, putting the championship out of reach for good with eight runs in the seventh.
Blaise Zeiders, Sam Polk and Toran Smith — all second-year Oilers — had the three hits for Olean and Brett Warden had an RBI. Jake Meeker and Cam Marciniak scored the lone runs.
Olean used four pitchers to get through the game; starter Matthew Graeber (Gannon) took the loss after allowing three runs on five hits in three innings, striking out five with three walks.
Rochester reliever Cade Nolan (Morningside College) earned the win, throwing four scoreless innings. All nine batters recorded a hit, led by Rafael Gomez Jr. (Middle Georgia College), who went 4-for-5 with three runs and three RBI.
Olean concluded the season in Game 3 of the championship series for the second consecutive year, again falling a win short of its third NYCBL title. The Oilers went 25-16-1 in the regular season to win the West Division regular season title and swept Genesee to reach the championship again.
SATURDAY
Game 1: Rochester 9, Olean 1
Game 2: Olean 3, Rochester 0
Completing Friday night’s suspended Game 1, which officials called in the sixth inning due to heavy rain, Rochester built on its 4-1 lead to take the series lead.
The Ridgemen scored one more run in the sixth after play resumed and plated four ninth-inning runs to put Game 1 away.
But later Saturday night, Olean proved up to the task of matching the top-seeded Ridgemen. Olean starter Ryan Johnson threw seven scoreless innings, while his Rochester counterparts matched through the first six.
But in the top of the seventh, Olean finally grabbed the game’s first lead. Blaise Zeiders, Olean’s No. 1 hitter, hit a two-out, two-RBI triple, bringing in Jake Meeker and Cam Marciniak. In the ninth, Sam Polk added to the lead with a sacrifice fly to score Marciniak again.
Johnson (Bellarmine)N earned the win, holding Rochester to two hits while he struck out seven with two walks. Gavin Hawkes (Rider) earned a two-inning save, scattering four hits and one walk.
Zeiders (Lock Haven) went 3-for-5. Meeker (St. John Fisher/St. Marys, Pa.) hit a double.