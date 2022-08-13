Portville

Twenty-five letterwinners return from last year’s 4-5 team for fifth-year coach Josh Brooks at Portville. Pictured are, front row (from left): Aidan DeFazio, Noah Brown, Hayden Emley, Luke Haberly, Kaedon Holcomb, Maxx DeYoe and Bryce Findlay. Back row: Caiden Zollinger, Zander Keim, Lucious Young, Ben Isaman, Nik Manroe, Kyran Johnson, Dayton Shaw and Sam Ziegler. Missing were: Luke Petryszak, Ethan Obergfell, Drew Langdon, Kevin Estabrook, Kent Little, Logan Zwack, Henry Chamberlin, Justin Howard, Cole Keesler and Cam Morrison.

 J.P. Butler/Olean Times Herald

PORTVILLE — Josh Brooks and the Portville football team have been in this exact position before.

In 2018, his first year as head coach, Brooks inherited a youthful squad that was short on experience, but long on potential. That team, comprised mostly of sophomores, took its lumps, no doubt, forging a 3-6 record while falling well short of the playoffs. But that only set the stage for what was to come:

