PORTVILLE — Josh Brooks and the Portville football team have been in this exact position before.
In 2018, his first year as head coach, Brooks inherited a youthful squad that was short on experience, but long on potential. That team, comprised mostly of sophomores, took its lumps, no doubt, forging a 3-6 record while falling well short of the playoffs. But that only set the stage for what was to come:
As juniors in 2019, the Panthers went 7-2 while reaching the Section 6 Class C semifinals. In their payoff year, they went 5-0 in the shortened spring 2020 campaign before a late COVID pause and Mother’s Day blizzard led to a 6-0 upset loss to Salamanca in the Class D semifinals.
Even without a title game appearance, that group reached its potential, at one point winning 12 of 13 regular season games. The hope is that his 2022 team, under similar circumstances, will be able to do the same.
PORTVILLE endured another transitional year last fall, again relying almost entirely on underclassmen to bridge the gap. And that crop, too, had its growing pains, suffering three losses to Class D heavyweights Clymer/Sherman/Panama and Randolph by a combined count of 131-16 before finishing 4-5.
All along, however, you could see the flashes in its youngsters. Just like the ‘20 seniors had their breakthrough moment, a 28-26 victory over Randolph in 2018, so, too, did this group, leading late in the third quarter at F/E in Week 8 before bowing, 22-12. And with almost everybody back, including Big 30 all-star linebacker Zander Keim, quarterback Luke Petryszak and budding star running back Kaedon Holcomb, the goal is clear:
Portville has every intention of an emphatic bounce-back.
“Zander coming back, obviously one of the better players on both sides of the ball in the Big 30, so that’s huge,” Brooks said of Keim, also a dual-threat running back/reciever. “Kyran Johnson (a 240-pound senior lineman) had a great year until an injury ended it a little bit short last year.
“(For Luke), playing quarterback at the varsity level as a sophomore is never easy, and he got a lot of experience, a lot of confidence, and we’re definitely looking for him to take the next step this year.”
EVEN IN a rebuild, C/S/P and Randolph aside, the Panthers held their ground.
Brooks’ team opened the year 2-0, sat 4-3 at one point and fell just short of topping both rival Allegany-Limestone (10-8) and F/E. That 4-5 record could actually be viewed as 5-5, given Silver Creek/Forestville chose to bow out of its first-round playoff matchup, pushing Portville straight to the semifinals. And that experience, against multiple state-ranked teams, should go a long way in what promises to be another brutal Class D schedule.
“It’s huge,” Brooks said. “The fact that we didn’t go 0-8 last year … we’ll take that 5-5. Playing at that speed, you can’t practice that, it all comes on Friday night. For them to get that experience and still see some success — the kids weren’t quitting. They finished the season strong; they weren’t just getting ready for wrestling and basketball, they wanted to finish.
“We knew we had to go to Randolph (for last year’s semis, a 46-0 loss), and they were one of the best teams in the state. We didn’t forfeit. Our kids wanted to go play and they gave it everything they had.”
Of the turning-point contest against F/E, he added: “Even though we ended up losing that game, that was a huge step in the right direction. We opened up that drive, took up the whole first quarter, went down and scored, took the lead, and you could just see it click for our kids.”
Much like the Randolph game three years earlier, the thinking was, “‘Oh, we can do this even though we’re sophomores,’” Brooks said. “That was just a huge confidence boost for them.”
FOR PORTVILLE, the reasons for optimism are apparent.
The Panthers return all five linemen, now a senior and four juniors, highlighted by Johnson and Nik Manroe (6-4, 200). Also among a whopping 25 returning letterwinners, including 11 either full- or part-time starters, are first-team all-league linebacker Caiden Zollinger and utilityman Drew Langdon, who could see time at quarterback, in the backfield or split out.
That’s in addition to Keim and Holcomb, the latter of whom ran for a team-best 580 yards and nine touchdonwns last fall while joining Keim as a first team Class D linebacker, and for whom lofty expectations have been placed.
“He’s had success every level of his career,” Brooks said of Holcomb. “We brought him up as a freshman (with ‘20 seniors) and he ran for a few hundred yards as a ninth-grader. We’re really looking for him to take that giant step this year, to not only compete for (the Big 30 team), but Big 30 Player of the Year.”
Portville won’t have to wait long for the opportunity to avenge some of those losses from last year. The Panthers will host A-L in Week 1 in a major non-league contest and litmus test matchup. The Gators won the series’ rocking chair prize for the first time since 2017 last fall, and Brooks acknowledged that his team is eager to bring it back.
“It’s always nice to start with a non-league opponent; unfortunately, it’s just a huge rival,” he said. “We want to make sure we’re ready for that. The kids probably want that more than any of them. Whenever we play them at home, you can’t even get in here — it’s standing room only.”
Of again leveling the playing field with C/S/P and Randolph, Brooks added, “We gotta be better up front, and I think with a year of experience and paying together and knowing each other’s job as an offensive line, that’s where we can take a giant step.”
More than that, though, Portville is hungry to once again challenge — for the top spot in Class D and the championship game appearance that has so far eluded it under Brooks. Against the Class D gauntlet, however, that’s a longer-term objective.
“If we were coming off a semifinal game or a sectional title game, of course that’s where we want to be,” said Brooks, who will be assisted by Jason Luther, Andy Studley, Matt Burlingame, Obert Taylor and Dan Wenke, “but without that experience of a high-level playoff game, we gotta just take it one step at at time.
“But are we capable, I think so. The kids have put in the work, we gotta stay healthy and we could do alright.”
THE RETURNING starters:
Zander Keim, senior, 6-0, 175, running back/linebacker
Caiden Zollinger, senior, 5-10, 170, wide receiver/linebacker
Kyran Johnson, senior, 6-0, 240, line both ways
Bryce Findlay, senior, 5-9, 140, wide receiver/defensive back
Ben Isaman, senior, 6-1, 170, wide receiver/defensive back
Luke Petryszak, junior, 6-2, 185, quarterback/defensive back
Kaedon Holcomb, junior, 5-6, 160, running back/linebacker
Dayton Shaw, junior, 5-8, 240, line both ways
Lucious Young, junior, 5-11, 200, line both ways
Nik Manroe, junior, 6-4, 200, line both ways
Hayden Emley, junior, 5-8, 200, line both ways
ALSO LETTERING were:
Luke Haberly, senior, 5-8, 170, line both ways
Drew Langdon, senior, 5-9,1 50, quarterback/defensive back
Kent Little, senior, 5-8, 150, line both ways
Zayne Bartholomew, senior, 5-8, 150, wide receiver/linebacker
Ethan Obergfell, junior, 5-8, 150, wide receiver/defensive back
Sam Zeigler, junior, 5-11, 160, wide receiver/defensive back
Noah Brown, junior, 5-10, 160, wide receiver/defensive back
Kevin Estabrook, junior, 5-11, 165, line both ways
Logan Zwack, junior, 5-9, 200, line both ways
Justin Howard, junior, 5-10, 250, line both ways
Henry Chamberlin, sophomore, 5-9, 210, line both ways
Cole Keesler, sophomore, 5-6, 150, running back/defensive back
Maxx DeYoe, sophomore, 5-7, 155, running back/linebacker
Cam Morrison, sophomore, 5-8, 160, line both ways
Aidan DeFazio, freshman, 5-9, 150, wide receiver/defensive back
THE PLAYERS, by position:
Offense
Quarterbacks:
Petryszak, Langdon, DeFazio
Running Backs:
Holcomb, Keim, Keesler, DeYoe
Ends/Receivers:
Findlay, Keim, DeFazio, Obergfell, Zollinger, Isaman, Brown, Bartholomew, Ryan Loncher (so., 5-10, 160), Parker Dornan (so., 5-8, 140)
Offensive line
: Johnson, Young, Manroe, Shaw, Emley, Haberly, Chamberlin, Zwack, Morrison, Estabrook, Little, Howard, Cam Golisano (so., 5-11, 250), Izayah Edmund (so., 5-9, 220), Joe Johnson (so., 5-10, 165) Defense
Ends:
Young, Manroe, Haberly, Estabrook, J. Johnson
Guards/Tackles:
Shaw, K. Johnson, H. Chamberlin, Golisano, Edmund, Morrison, Zwack, Howard, Little
Linebackers:
Keim, Zollinger, Holcomb, Emley, Deyoe, Bartholomew
Defensive Backs:
Findlay, Brown, Petryszak, Langdon, Obergfell, Isaman, DeFazio, Keesler, Dornan, Loncher
Kickers:
Bryan Randolph (sr.. 6-1, 185)
{h4 style=”text-align: center ”}THE SCHEDULE:{/h4}{h4 style=”text-align: center ”}September{/h4} 2 — Allegany-Limestone, 7 p.m. 8 — at Frewsburg, 7 p.m. 16 — Wilson, 7 p.m. 23 — at Franklinville/Ellicottville, 7 p.m.
{h4 style=”text-align: center ”}October{/h4} 1 — at Clymer/Sherman/Panama, 1 p.m. 7 — Cattaraugus-Little Valley, 7 p.m. 14 — at Gowanda/Pine Valley, 7 p.m. 21 — Randolph, 7 p.m.