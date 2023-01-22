ST. BONAVENTURE – The St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team fell to Rhode Island, 74-57, on Sunday afternoon at the Reilly Center.
I’yanna Lops paced the Bonnies, pouring in 20 points on 6-of-13 shooting while playing the full 40 minutes. Breauna Ware finished with 12 points in 26 minutes off the bench.
The Rams got out to a hot start Sunday afternoon, jumping out to a 23-9 lead after the first 10 minutes thanks to a 9-0 run.
Bona was able to work its way back in the second quarter, getting within seven points, 29-22, following a Taylor Napper layup.
Dolly Cairns drained a 3-pointer with 1:20 remaining in the half to put the Rams up double digits at halftime, 34-22.
The Rams’ (16-3, 7-0 A-10) hot shooting carried into the second half as the visitors’ lead grew to as many as 23 in the third quarter.
Rhode Island held its double digit throughout the fourth period, earning the road victory.
The Bonnies (4-18, 1-6 A-10) are back in action Wednesday on the road at Saint Joseph’s. Tip is slated for 7 p.m.