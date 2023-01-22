ST. BONAVENTURE – The St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team fell to Rhode Island, 74-57, on Sunday afternoon at the Reilly Center.

I’yanna Lops paced the Bonnies, pouring in 20 points on 6-of-13 shooting while playing the full 40 minutes. Breauna Ware finished with 12 points in 26 minutes off the bench.

 

