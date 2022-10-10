ST. BONAVENTURE — After Portville held a lead midway through the first half, the Olean girls soccer team found its answer in the second and the two sides settled for a 1-1 draw Monday night.

Natalie Reynolds scored the game’s first goal in the 17th minute for Portville (11-2-1) with an assist from Olivia Dean. Addie Peer scored the tying goal for Olean (8-5-1) with just 14 minutes remaining in the second half with an assist from Jez Fayson.

