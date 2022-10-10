ST. BONAVENTURE — After Portville held a lead midway through the first half, the Olean girls soccer team found its answer in the second and the two sides settled for a 1-1 draw Monday night.
Natalie Reynolds scored the game’s first goal in the 17th minute for Portville (11-2-1) with an assist from Olivia Dean. Addie Peer scored the tying goal for Olean (8-5-1) with just 14 minutes remaining in the second half with an assist from Jez Fayson.
The two teams opted not to play overtime as it was a non-league game and a few injuries had already occurred, Olean coach Dan Freeman noted.
Olean goalkeeper Emma Edwards made two saves. Mackenzie Harmon made five saves for Portville.
“Both teams were very talented,” Freeman said. “At times it seemed like we had the advantage, and other times it seemed like they had the advantage. They had speed which matched ours and they shut down our attack from the outside. We did have a few good opportunities and overall it was a good game.”
NON-LEAGUE
Fillmore 2, C.G. Finney 0FILLMORE — Hope Russell scored twice, in the third and 25th minutes, to give Fillmore (14-0) the early lead.
Grace Russell assisted the first goal and Kylee Ellsworth assisted the second.
Fillmore goalkeeper Preslee Miller had one save in a shutout.
For C.G. Finney (10-4-1), Grace Vitti made 15 saves.
“Finney did a nice job defensively against us and our game was a step off tonight,” Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley said. “They never threatened us with their offense, but we just could get going. It challenged our mental makeup today in a different way. We outshot them 22-1, but just couldn’t open it up. The long weekend and time off were nice, but now it is time to gear up for sectionals.”
Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale 5, Wellsville 1WELLSVILLE — Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale (7-6-1) scored three times in the first 20 minutes to pull away in its trip to Wellsville.
Taylor Searle scored the first two goals of the game for C-R/H and Sofia Riquelme scored the team’s next three for a hat trick. Cloey Larabee made four assists and Searle assisted the other
C-R/H goalkeeper Tara Duvall made six saves.
Madison Thompson and MaKenna Dunbar played 40 minutes each at goalkeeper for Wellsville (1-13-1), combining for 11 saves.
Ayla Faulkner scored Wellsville’s lone goal.
“We finished well tonight right out of the gate,” C-R/H coach Aaron Wight said. “Cloey Larabee played some great balls out of the midfield to get Sofia and Taylor in behind their defense. Hopefully we can keep this momentum going into our next game.”
Allegany-Limestone 1, Pioneer 1, OTALLEGANY — A first-half lead for Allegany-Limestone did not hold as visiting Pioneer (9-3-1) escaped with a tie.
Addie Fisher scored the game’s opening goal in the 23rd minute for A-L (8-5-2). Blair French scored the tying goal in the second half for Pioneer.
Chloe Baker made four saves over 100 minutes for the Gators.
Her counterpart, Pioneer’s Abby Mason, also made four saves.
“It was a really evenly matched game,” A-L coach Dale MacArthur said. “I think we were even in shots, even in saves. We had a little advantage on corner kicks and direct kicks. It was a good hard fought-game for Senior Night.