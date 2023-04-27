OLEAN — It was a case of what might have been.
After dominating at three other levels in consecutive years, the Olean 1854 FC soccer team achieved its ultimate goal last spring, earning a promotion to the Premier Division, the most prestigious circuit in the Buffalo and District Soccer League.
The only problem was that it happened just as Olean’s roster — which, a year before, had cruised to the Championship Division regular season crown with a 9-0-1 mark and would presumably have at least been a middling Premier squad — was taking a severe hit due to unforeseen circumstances. A couple of key players moved away. Others weren’t able to play. Some of its best players broke off and began anew with the Houghton-based Allegany County (AC) Elite.
Olean, shorthanded and facing the league’s most talented teams, understandably struggled, going 0-8-3 en route to a last-place finish, and as a result, a relegation back to the Championship level. And though it had gotten a taste of the top, it couldn’t help but wonder how it might have otherwise fared.
“If we could have returned the same team from 2021, honestly, we’d still be in the Prem,” manager Mike Martel maintained. “But it was just a perfect storm. … It was just a combination of all of those things happening at once. Unfortunately, it happened in the year we got promoted to the Premier; at that level, every week is a gauntlet.
“It is what it is. It happens.”
1854, HOWEVER, isn’t particularly interested in dwelling on the past. Its focus now: “Winning that trophy again and getting promoted for 2024,” Martel said. “That’s always the goal.”
And with a roster that better reflects the talent to which it had become accustomed, Olean believes it’s in a position to do just that.
Though still a mix between veterans and newcomers, FC’s roster features more youth than it’s ever had before. That group is highlighted by a quintet of recent Allegany-Limestone standouts — Huddy Kwiatkowski and Chance LaCroix, who are coming off their first collegiate seasons at Fredonia, and Jack Conroy, Zach Luce and Eric Spring, all current seniors and Big 30 all-stars from last fall. It also includes former high school standouts Christian Gariepy, Nick Harmon and Brandon Morrow, from Portville, and Olean’s J.T. and T.J. Magro.
Olean still has some of its soccer-knowledgeable stalwarts in place, including Pete Coate (Allegany-Limestone), back as player/coach, Rob Wight (Cuba-Rushford), Steve DeGroff (Salamanca), Devin Kinney (Hinsdale) and Nick Perillo (a former St. Bonaventure player), the latter two of whom are current Big 30 boys coaches. It’s just added more of the “younger legs” needed to compete at the higher end of the BDSL spectrum — and ones 1854 FC may not have necessarily had at the Premier level last summer.
PERHAPS THE most important component?
Olean is in a better place now — three days ahead of its season-opener against Polonia Legacy at Sahlen’s Sports Park in Elma — than it was a year ago, when its roster stability was shaken.
“We were better prepared knowing we needed to get some tryouts in and search for some other players,” Martel acknowledged. “Not to harp on last year, but we were scrambling because there were guys we thought were gonna be there and weren’t a couple weeks before the season. This year, we had some people contact us, I think because of getting the word out, being around for six years now. People are starting to hear about the team.”
He assessed, “We feel like we have a very solid 22-man roster right now.”
SIX YEARS in, despite this year’s relegation, 1854 FC owns a glittering resume. It all but waltzed from the 2nd Division (in its 2018 debut campaign), to the 1st (2019), to the Championship (2021), to the Premier (2022), reaching three playoff championships and winning one (in 2019).
It has an envious goalkeeping situation, boasting not one, but two record-setting former A-L keepers in returning starter Conner Golley and Conroy. (“Jack graciously understands that Conner’s No. 1,” Martel noted, “but when Conner isn’t there, he’s gonna step into that role.” And they’re back on familiar footing in the Championship Division (this year at 10 teams).
1854, however, replenished roster or not, doesn’t expect things to be as easy as they were in 2021, when they went undefeated and outscored opponents 24-2 before falling to Wolves FC in the title game.
“The president of the league has let us know that what they observed last year was that the Championship Division all of a sudden really jumped up in quality,” Martel said. “So we’re not expecting the same (situation) of where we were two years ago. But we still feel like we can do very well.”
Having experienced just about every competition level the Buffalo-based BDSL has to offer, is it fair to suggest that the Championship Division is simply the best fit for Olean from a talent standpoint? That it’s maybe where Olean belongs?
Martel doesn’t believe so. “I don’t think we should say to ourselves, for this area, the Championship Division is the top rung for us,” Martel said. “I think we have the talent in this area to play in the Prem.”
What is certain is that 1854, as was the case with each of its promotions, once again has something to prove.
“Oh, for sure,” Martel agreed. “Especially the guys that have been here each year. It definitely puts a little chip on their shoulder wanting to get back, to prove that it wasn’t just a fluke that we were promoted up to that level.
“I think even those young guys are the same. They want to make an impression and they want to say, ‘we came on board and we helped the team get back there.’”