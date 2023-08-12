It’s a long journey to Africa. Chrissy, my daughter, and I rose at 3 a.m., drove four hours to Dulles Airport in Washington, D.C., checked in then boarded the aircraft for an eight-hour flight to London, England.
No one’s thrilled about flying. Crowds, hassle and security make it an uncomfortable experience. Airplane seats themselves are certainly nothing to brag about. When we finally landed at Heathrow both Chrissy and I felt as if we’d been beaten. We staggered from the plane, happy to escape.
We were met by our tour guide, a brisk young man, and an elderly driver. I was immediately impressed by the gentlemanly driver who was politely respectful and helpful without being subservient. I liked him immediately and suspect his like is not to be found in the states.
Historic London’s fascinating. We saw Big Ben, Hyde Park, Buckingham Palace, the Changing of The Kings Guard and other attractions. Even Prince Harry drove by us as we walked. Next, Fish & Chips at a small pub. Delightful!
When the tour ended, we were driven back to the airport for the 11-hour flight to Johannesburg, South Africa. As mentioned, Chrissy and I left Pittsburgh at 3 a.m., drove to Washington, flew eight hours and then enjoyed a six-hour tour. We were exhausted and if fate had been kind we could have perhaps slept on the flight. No way, we were in distress almost immediately. Sitting was tortuous. No matter how we twisted or turned we ached all over and were lucky to even doze briefly.
Finally, we landed at Johannesburg, two red-eyed, staring zombies. Another two-hour layover for the flight to Winhoek; but at least we could stand when necessary. The final two-hour flight to Winhoek and almost unbelievably we were at our destination. Andre of Eitaalo Safaris (andre@eitaalo.com) met us and were we glad to see him! The three-hour drive, to our surprise, was a pleasure, what scenery and the animals! Finally, we arrived at the lodge. Praise the Lord! A quick dinner, some introductions, a short tour and we both collapsed into bed. It had been 54 long hours since we’d slept or even laid down. We immediately fell into an exhausted sleep.
The next morning a loud pounding on the door awoke us. Chrissy’s alarm failed to ring, dead batteries. We stumbled around, bleary eyed and clumsy, dressed and headed from our beautiful bungalow to the main lodge. It was chilly, around 30 degrees but in the East a brilliant gold glow silhouetted strange shaped trees as unknown birds chorused in loud delightful melodies. Our first African dawn; how magnificent!
A quick breakfast and to the range. The 30-06 hit 1.5-inches high at 100 yards. Perfect.
“Let’s go hunting,” Andre exclaimed and a surge of pure adrenalin surged through my body. All the expense, the planning, the traveling was at long last coming to fruition. Oh, what a feeling! A dream I never expected to fulfill was taking place. Wow.
We climbed into the four-passenger Toyota, diesel, Land Cruiser as Simon, our African tracker jumped into the bed and stood there grinning at us. This elevated perch allowed him to see over the scattered scrub and small trees covering the vast Savannah stretching endlessly around us.
It was winter here in Namibia, the arid terrain semi-desert. Summer rains grew vast swaths of grass across the region but now large expanses were barren sand. Still, large bands of dried grass remained, adequate food for the vast number of animals that lived here. The many species moved freely across the landscape; their movements unpredictable.
The morning passed quickly, tiny antelope, Duiker and Steenbok, dashed constantly across the rough track. We glimpsed zebras, hartebeest, female kudu and several oryx, some with impressively long, high, spear-like horns. We stalked several species but something always seemed to go wrong, usually the tricky wind betrayed us or an unseen animal spotted us in the scrub. After a great lunch we took a much-needed nap. The trip had us knackered.
The afternoon was another animal showcase: blue wildebeest, black wildebeest, impala, springbox and warthogs were spotted, but seeing a trophy and then getting shot proved difficult.
As the sun neared the horizon Simon beat excitedly on the roof. He’d spotted two huge oryx, 800 yards away. We parked and the winding stalk began. The thick scrub brush surrounding us looked identical to me. How Simon kept us on course is a mystery, his sense of direction was uncanny. Finally, we reached the clearing but the oryx were gone. Simon moved us deftly through the cover, then froze, pointing. Andre set the shooting sticks and peering through the brush I saw the oryx 100 yards away. They were aware of us and walking. Fortunately, the largest stopped. Gulping excitedly, I found him in the scope, tried to stop shaking and, centering the crosshairs, fired. The oryx stumbled, moved forward a few yards, then fell.
Almost in disbelief I ran forward to this magnificent trophy. The sword-like horns were outstanding, 40 inches in length. It all didn’t seem real; here with my daughter, in Africa, a wonderful trophy before me.
Grinning, Andre told me oryx didn’t grow much bigger horns than this. The yellow sun touched the horizon, bathing us all in a golden light. Tears came to my eyes as I hugged my daughter. Dreams can and do come true.