(EDITOR’S NOTE: This recollection of late Bradford High football coach John Durham was written by Mike Yaros, who quarterbacked BHS’ 10-0 season in 1971, and was submitted by his nephew Mike Nuzzo.)
My first experience with Coach Durham was as a wide-eyed kid, fresh out of ninth grade, gung-ho for football and the opportunity to attend a summer workout program at Bradford High.
Our workout facility was anything but modern by today’s standards. It was a makeshift room just outside the gymnasium where we would lift weights (no heat or a/c) and finish the workout running 20 each 40-yard and 10 each 100-yard dashes. A vivid memory that still exists in my mind is Coach Durham with whistle in hand, sunglasses, yelling “On The Red” as the heat waves streamed across the field … telling us that harsh conditions were only in the mind. This memory epitomizes one of Coach’s strongest attributes – he ALWAYS had us prepared.
Coach Durham’s attention to detail, technique and repetition were paramount. The repetition of blocking, tackling and play execution with all its minute details seemed boring and mundane at first. However, I learned over the next few years that these little details proved to be winning tactics against teams that initially seemed to have our team outmatched.
This was additionally reinforced by watching game film and seeing how all the pieces fit together. It was then I realized the brilliance of detail and preparation that Coach Durham brought to our team. Just as important, I also learned that there are valuable lessons learned through a tough loss. He taught all of us that it is important to get back up, regroup and come back out fighting together as a team.
I find myself thinking of these moments and realizing what Coach was teaching. These lessons were extremely important, not only in football, but also in life. Stick with the basics – you don’t have to be fancy – continue to do the right things well and you will prevail.
Another lesson I learned was dealing with “mind over matter.” Many times I heard Coach say: “If you think you can, you will … but you have to work for it.”
Rain, snow, heat – we are still going to play; the team that has the right attitude will definitely have the advantage.
Coach Durham wasn’t much of a rah-rah guy. He didn’t make a lot of inspirational speeches. He truly believed the game was won before it even started, through game plan preparations, good practices and strong mental preparation. I believe this is also true today in our everyday life.
Playing the QB position, I was blessed with the opportunity to work closely and spend additional quality time with Coach Durham. I learned the importance of what he was teaching and absorbed all I could during the short time we worked together. The Xs and Os were great, but the experience and life lessons he taught us were invaluable. Thank you for everything, Coach … job well done. Rest in Peace.