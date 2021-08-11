YORKSHIRE — It was, without a doubt, a challenging season for the entire Big 30.
But no local football team was dealt a bigger blow than Pioneer.
The Panthers had gotten off to a tremendous start in last spring’s COVID-shortened campaign, winning their first three games in convincing fashion while setting themselves up for the top seed in the Section 6 Class B playoffs and a potential title run. And then the coronavirus took all of that away.
Pioneer’s Week 4 contest was canceled due to an opponent’s need to pause. Its Week 5 game (against Olean) was first switched and then also wiped out due to its own contact tracing concerns. And with the playoffs set to begin the following week, that was it:
No one seed, no postseason, end of season.
BARELY THREE months since having another promising campaign cut short, the Panthers, especially, are in a complicated place emotionally. On one hand, they’re still dealing with the lingering frustration of an unjust spring and the unfortunate end experienced by star seniors Talon Lake, Jordan King and Joe Stover.
To that end, they’ve made every effort to keep a positive outlook.
“It’s obviously not something that we’re happy about,” longtime coach Jim Duprey acknowledged. “We really (had) just the worst luck humanly possible on that, and if you think too much about what could have been, you’ll drive yourself crazy, because I could really make the case that we were really going to go pretty far in what we were going to do.
“Instead, we’re trying to live by: we were undefeated on the field, we were co-champions of the division. For the seniors, we said this from Day 1, every practice, every game will be a gift, so let’s look at it like that. So for those guys, they got three games. It stinks it wasn’t more, but it could have been worse.”
And that’s the other side of it:
WITH THE fall campaign already on the horizon, Pioneer and others haven’t had to stew for very long on what did — or didn’t — happen in the spring. They’ve already been given the opportunity to turn the page.
And that quick return to action is, by and large, a good thing, Duprey maintained.
“There’s a lot of times where you get done in the fall and it’s really hard to hang on and know what’s going on all through summer,” he said. “I feel like I have a better grip on who’s showing up for the first day of practice this year than I’ve had in a long time. I think most coaches would be honest in saying that.
“You don’t know until you come out on that first day; this year, I feel pretty good about that. I feel like you just roll from the end of that season, and it’s like okay, now you only have a few more months, let’s get in for the next one. So I think it’s a positive.”
Fortunately for Pioneer, though its spring season went south, its talent level remains mostly intact.
YES, THE Panthers graduated three Big 30 all-stars, but they welcome back another standout trio in fellow all-star Logan Ellis (tight end/linebacker), Jack Buncy (running back) and third-year starting quarterback Brody Hopkins, who seems poised for a breakout senior year.
Then, too, they return four of five starting linemen, including a pair of 280-pound tackles in Jasiah Jarocinski and Alex Coder, and a host of players who became contributors at the varsity level in the spring and now bring valuable experience into the fall.
“It’s a great way to start with those three guys,” Duprey said of Ellis, Buncy and Hopkins. “All three of them will be three-year starters for me; they’re all all-league players and they’re all contributors on both sides of the ball, so that’s really a strong way to start.”
Of Hopkins, he added: “He’s looked fantastic in all the training. He has worked so hard now to get to a point where he could be a really special player on this. We’re really proud of the way he’s done things.”
Now back to “normal,” the Panthers seem to boast all the elements needed for their traditional recipe for success.
They bring back some “big, big boys,” and “not just heavy kids, but kids who are big and strong and athletic.” They return seven starters from a defense that surrendered just 26 points in 12 quarters and 19 letterwinners in total.
Perhaps the biggest question mark lies in the backfield, where Pioneer will have to replace its two-headed monster of King and Stover, who aveaged over 200 combined rushing yards in three contests.
Duprey, however, already has a natural successor in Buncy … and what he feels is a rising standout in 5-foot-8, 190-pound wrecking ball Jayden Okhamvilaysack, whose father, Phoutha, was a First Team All-Western New York running back at Pioneer in 1995.
“AS A running back, he was also our starting defensive tackle (in the spring),” Duprey said, “and he’s just … a great kid; strong base, great legs, great moves just like his dad had. He’ll be filling in on that running back.”
And though the Panthers figure to again be a ground-and-pound type of team, Duprey noted: “Having Brody really gives us that extra element that when we need to, we have to spread things, we have to throw … we can.
“But let’s be honest, I mean most teams aren’t really prepared or do they like to tee it up and have to face a team that will run, run, run at you. It fits us, it suits us, but we can do different things if we need to.”
In those ways, Pioneer’s goals for the fall campaign won’t change. It now wants to accomplish what it was denied in the spring.
“We have to (feel that way),” Duprey said matter-of-factly. “If you’re not expecting to compete for the division and sectional championship, that’s not a good place to start, right? We feel really good with the squad that we have and the returning athletes that we do. But a lot has to go right; you can’t have injuries. Everybody has to show up on Day 1. A lot can happen from today until (the start of practice on Aug. 23). It always makes me nervous.”
He then joked, “Any time my phone goes off in the next couple weeks, I get a little bit worried. But I’m sure every coach does. And we’ll be ready.”
THE RETURNING starters:
Jack Buncy, senior, 5-9, 165, running back/defensive back
Xavier McClure, senior, 6-0, 175, linebacker/punter
Brody Hopkins, senior, 6-2, 180, quarterback/defensive back
Jayden Okhamvilaysack, senior, 5-8, 190, running back/defensive tackle
Jake Wiseman, senior, 6-0, 170, kicker
Bobby Donahue, senior, 6-1, 230, center/linebacker
Jason Scrivani, senior, 6-2, 230, offensive tackle
Jasiah Jarocinski, senior, 6-5, 280, tackle/defensive end
Alex Coder, senior, 6-3, 275, tackle both ways
Logan Ellis, senior, 6-0, 180, tight end/linebacker
Luke Matheis, sophomore, 6-1, 235, offensive guard
ALSO LETTERING were:
Austin Duncan, senior, 6-3, 205, tight end/defensive end
Ayden Starkweather, senior, 5-10, 175, running back/linebacker
Brad Jones, senior, 5-7, 155, running back/defensive back
Julius Okhamvilaysack, senior, 5-11, 265, line both ways
Kasey Kraft, senior, 5-8, 150, running back/defensive back
Scott Davis, senior, 5-10, 180, tight end/linebacker
Dylan Besch, senior, 6-0, 190, tight end/defensive end
Logan Papke, sophomore, 6-3, 235, line both ways
THE PLAYERS, by position:
Offense
Quarterbacks: Hopkins
Running Backs: Buncy, Ja. Okhamvilaysack, Starkweather, Jones, Kraft, Lars Craft (jr., 5-10, 150), Sam Platt (fr., 6-3, 210)
Receivers: Walker Bekiel (jr., 6-2, 155), Kyle Stover (jr., 5-6, 150), Dalton Giboo (so., 5-10, 160), Tyler Bley (sr., 5-10, 150), Maverick Cass (jr., 5-9, 150)
Tight Ends: Ellis, Davis, McClure, Besch, Duncan, Mac Laird (sr., 5-10, 160), Devin Matuszak (jr., 6-1, 200), Dakota Krygier (jr., 6-0, 180), Ethan Warner (jr., 6-3, 185), Austin Schweickert (jr., 6-1, 190)
Guards/Tackles: Coder, Matheis, Mateo Rodriguez (jr., 6-1, 185), Jarocinski, Scrivani, Papke, Ju. Okhamvilaysack, Gavin Kimpel (jr., 6-8, 300)
Centers: Donahue
Defense
Ends: Jarocinski, Platt, Besch, Matheis, Krygier, Rodriguez, Matuszak, Duncan, Warner, Schweickert, Kimpel)
Guards/Tackles: Ja. Okhamvilaysack, Ju. Okhamvilaysack, Coder, Scrivani, Papke
Linebackers: Ellis, McClure, Donahue, Starkweather, Davis
Defensive Backs: Buncy, Hopkins, Jones, Kraft, Stover, Bekiel, Giboo, Craft, Cass, Bley, Laird
Kickers/Punters: Wiseman, McClure
THE SCHEDULE:
September
4 — Kenmore West, 7 p.m.
10 — at East Aurora/Holland, 7 p.m.
17 — West Seneca East, 7 p.m.
24 — at Dunkirk, 7 p.m.
October
1 — at Iroquois, 7 p.m.
7 — at Royalton-Hartland, 7 p.m.
15 — Lake Shore, 7 p.m.
22 — Olean, 7 p.m.
