SALAMANCA — For the Salamanca boys track and field team, there were plenty of positive moments from its Senior Day outing:
Archer Newark won the long jump with a personal-record distance and sectional provisional mark of 19 feet. Jesse Hill tried the 400 hurdles for the first time all season and won it. Zach Trietley recorded a nine-foot improvement in the discus, putting him at No. 9 on the school's all-time top 10.
The meet, however, very much belonged to Allegany-Limestone.
Alex Redeye and Matthew Milliner were both spurred four victories to power the Gators to a 107-32 triumph on Tuesday.
Redeye, in an iron man effort, claimed the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 and ran on the first-place 3,200 relay team. Milliner took the 200 and 400 and was part of two winning relays.
Connor Goudie (100, triple jump) also won two events and Ahren Faller (shot put, 42-8) and Jacob Herbert (pole vault, 11-6) won a field event and ran on the top 400 relay team with Milliner and Goudie. Kevin Edwards-Hardy won the discus with a throw of 120 feet, 10 inches and A-L continued its strong throwing season, taking the top three spots in both events.
"Once the meet began, we could not keep up with the depth and strength of the Gators," Hill noted.
Hornell 71, Wellsville 70
WELLSVILLE — Wellsville went toe-to-toe with Hornell despite the Red Raiders' edge in first-place finishes (11-7), but the Lions ultimately came up a point short.
Brennan Delany captured a quartet of firsts to help keep Hornell in front. His day included a mark of 43 feet, 11 inches in the triple jump and 13 feet, 7 inches in the pole vault, plus wins in the 110 hurdles (:15.32) and long jump. Wyatt Arentieri (100, 200) also won multiple events for the Red Raiders.
For Wellsville, Noah Joslyn posted wins in the 800 and 1,600 and Grady Ball claimed the two throwing events as the Lions, with the help of a number of seconds and thirds, remained even the entire way. Kameron Dodge added a win in the 3,200.
Dunkirk 84.67, Olean 56.33
OLEAN — Michael Hanlon (100, 400 hurdles) and Quanyay Thomas (long jump, triple jump) both won a pair of individual events to spark Dunkirk.
Lucas Lawrie took the 800 and was part of two winning relays for the Marauders.
Lucas Peterson-Volz was a double-winner for Olean, claiming both distance events. Chris Bargy (shot put), Caeden Tingley (high jump) and Brennan Kielar (110 hurdles) all added solo victories and Tingley ran on the top 400 relay team along with Keenan Evans and Quintin Allen.
Gowanda 65, Portville 63
GOWANDA — Portville held the slight edge in first-place finishes (8-7), but Gowanda managed to squeak out the team win by just two points.
Tim Rasey won two events (100, shot put) and Gowanda (3-3) received individual wins from four others in the win.
Darren Spring claimed the 110 hurdles and long jump and Simon Szymanski took the 400 and anchored the top 1,600 and 3,200 relays for Portville. Bryan Randolph (high jump), Ben Isaman (triple jump) and Brady German (800) also had solo victories and were part of the winning 1,600 relay team, and Isaman also aided the 3,200 relay team.
Lake Shore 82, Pioneer 59
ANGOLA — Led by a trio of multiple event-winners, Lake Shore finished an undefeated regular season to clinch the ECIC Division III championship by handing Pioneer its first loss.
Lake Shore’s Simon Connors was a triple winner with the 100, 200 and long jump. Max Zelonka (400, triple jump) and Tony Bates (110 hurdles, 400 hurdles) won two events each.
Pioneer (5-1) got individual wins from Gabe Kempf (1,600), Luke Fox (shot put), Logan Papke (discus) and Levi Martino (high jump) along with relay wins in the 1,600 and 3,200.
“Lake Shore is a really good team,” Pioneer coach Jim Duprey said. “It was their Senior Night on their home turf and they performed very, very well. I’m not disappointed with our kids’ times and distances; Lake Shore was just a very good team, very strong team.”