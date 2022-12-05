HOUGHTON — Unsurprising was that an Allegany-Limestone program had such a successful day in track and field.
Perhaps a little more stunning, however, was that many of A-L’s athletes are new to the sport, and it came in the first meet of the season. It also materialized without the help of star senior runner Angelina Napoleon.
A-L piled up four firsts, four seconds and a third at the Section 6 Class A/B Interdivisional meet at Houghton on Saturday. It also had six athletes meet state qualifier times in just their first action of the winter.
Among an impressive list of top-six finishers, Alex Redeye won the 1,600-meter run (4:46.0) and took second in the 3,200 (10:21.39) to highlight the Gator boys’ effort. On the girls’ side, Ashlyn Collins won the 600 (1:45.84), Jenna Wyant claimed the 300 (:42.78) and the 1,600 relay team comprised of Collins, Julia Wyant, Arrayana Hatch and Anna Slavinski, took first in 4:26.39.
Additionally for the girls, Tyyetta Herman was second in the 300 (:43.55), Lilianna Peters was second in the 3,000 (11:31.42) and the 3,200 relay team of Peters, Elexa Duggan, Lauryn Ball and Samantha Bray was second in 11:41.44. Caitlyn Kellogg earned a third in the long jump (14-11), Hatch was fourth in the 600 (1:56.81), Slavinski was fourth in the pole vault (7-0), Duggan placed fifth in the 3,000 (12:29.85), Julia Wyant was sixth in the 55 (:8.04) and Madison Honeck grabbed sixth in the long jump (14-4.25).
For the boys, Kevin Edwards-Hardy added a fifth in the shot put (36-6.25).
“Our kids had such a strong first meet,” said A-L coach Mike Wilber, whose team is made up of athletes from A-L, Portville and Franklinville. “In addition, most of them are new to our sport — in fact, 10 out of the 12 athletes that placed in the meet are all new.
“Not only did we place well, but we also had six of our athletes (Collins, Herman, Peters, Redeye, Slavinski and Wyant) hit qualifying marks for the state qualifier. That's a lot for one meet, let alone the first meet of the season.”
Napoleon, the returning New York State champion in the 1,000 meters and runner-up in the high jump, will join the team after competing in this weekend’s Cross Country National Championship in San Diego, Calif.
CLASS C/D INTERDIVISIONAL
The Salamanca boys started their season in the Section 6 Class C/D Interdivisional meet and brothers Arlen and Archer Newark already earned sectional qualification.
Archer Newark qualified for the sectional meet in the 300-meter dash, taking third in C/D (:38.47) while Arlen qualified in the 55 hurdles, taking seventh (:09.08), with both improving on their season-bests from last year. Archer Newark was also sixth in the long jump (17-3.5).
Also for Salamanca, the 800 relay of Jorden Ambuske, Jason McGraw and both Newark brothers took second with a school-record 1:37.97. SHS coach Michelle Hill called the relay “one of the most exciting events,” as the team’s final event of the day.
“The boys improved their school record from last year by three seconds which was good enough for second place,” Hill said. “We are excited about what the season will bring for the team.”
Jesse Hill was sixth in the 600 (1:34.61) while Carson Mohr was ninth in the shot put (32-10.75), a school-record throw.
For the SHS girls, Ryanna Brady ran to two top-six finishes, placing fifth out of 22 runners in the 1,500 (5:55.38) and sixth out of 30 in the 1,000, improving her school record with a 3:39.13.
Michaelynn Lecceradone took seventh in the 55 hurdles (:10.87), shaving eight-tenths seconds from her best last season for a new school record.
Isabella Milks’ 27-foot-3-inch triple jump earned her a ninth place finish.
In total, the Salamanca girls team had three new school records, 14 personal bests and had nine qualifying performances for the Section 6 team championships.
“Facing the first contest of the season always poses some uncertainty,” SHS girls coach Laurie Lafferty-John said, “with confidence and gauging where we will be as a team but these girls passed the test setting the tone for what kind of season we are set up to have.”