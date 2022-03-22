In this suspended state of a late timeout, a number of worthwhile storylines was already at its collective fingertips, just waiting to be written by the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team.
Here was a team on the cusp of pulling out a third-straight road victory over a Power 5 opponent. This was a group that had everything going against it since the National Invitation Tournament began, and decided to succeed anyway. It’s a team that had one day to prepare for an ACC heavyweight, boasting one of the most suffocating defenses in the country, in front of a home crowd of nearly 7,000.
All of those would have made for a wholly suitable way to tell the Bonnies’ story.
Only, Kyle Lofton had a more perfect ending in mind.
Eleven days after missing what would have been the game-winning free throws with 1.8 seconds remaining in a 57-56 loss to Saint Louis in the Atlantic 10 Tournament quarterfinals, the senior guard was put into the exact same position after being fouled on a drive to the basket with five ticks left and the Bonnies trailing 51-50. This time, however, there was no heartache … only elation.
Lofton calmly hit the first to tie it. After a Virginia timeout, he drilled the second to give his team the lead. And when it was over, after Osun Osunniyi had sealed it with a menacing block at the buzzer, Bona had done it again, edging the Cavaliers 52-51 in an NIT quarterfinal Tuesday night at John Paul Jones Arena.
LOFTON’S was a Taylor-made tale of redemption. It was a Hollywood script of sorts. And it propelled Bona to its hopeful final destination: Madison Square and the NIT Final Four, where a date with Xavier awaits.
“It’s something I pray for,” Lofton said afterward. “Knowing I let my team down at the A-10 Tournament … everything came full circle. I prayed for it. I said if I’m in this position again, I’ll hit them. And then it happened. God is really real.”
Said coach Mark Schmidt of his point guard, “It’s character. Character is what wins. He missed those foul shots against Saint Louis, but he didn’t hang his head. He’s a special kid. He was the guy we wanted on the line at the end. We knew they were gonna go down and he deserved it.”
THIS, AS a whole, was what you might have expected from two defensive-oriented teams that had both played on the road Sunday and didn’t arrive in Charlottesville until Monday afternoon.
Bona (23-9) held a 21-17 lead after a first-half struggle. It shot just 37 percent for the game while Virginia was barely better at 37.7 percent. The squads went a combined 8-of-34 from 3-point range.
Amid those droughts, Virginia (21-14) managed to take a 50-45 lead on the heels of back-to-back treys from Armaan Franklin with 2:59 remaining. And still, again, the Bonnies, and the steely demeanor with which they’ve played, found a way.
Jaren Holmes (10 points) hit a pair of free throws to make it a one-possession game. Still down four with 30 seconds left, Dominick Welch, who had a big double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds, buried what would have been the shot of the game, a desperation, double-clutch 3 to bring Bona to within 51-50. And then … Lofton’s moment.
In the end, Bona made each of the above plotlines a reality, cementing this, already, as one of the most impressive postseason runs in program history. And though this may not be the NCAA Tournament, it’s set itself up for a storybook ending, afterall.
“These guys are tough,” Schmidt said. “(They) really fought and they played extremely well. It was tough. We traveled 1,400 miles (to Colorado), played in altitude, they never wavered. Then we went to Oklahoma. We just beat three Power 5 teams on the road and that says a lot about our group.”
For as nationally vaunted as Virginia’s defense is, “I thought we guarded just as well as they did,” Schmidt said.
And they did.
BONA limited the Cavaliers to a mere 17 first-half points on 28 percent shooting. And after again falling behind late, it tightened up when it needed to, holding UVA to just a sigle free throw after Franklin’s 3 made it a five-point game with 2:59 left.
The Bonnies, Schmidt believed, would have to make 10 3-pointers to have a realistic chance of winning. “That’s what I told the guys,” he joked. “I came up seven short … that’s how much I know.” But what they really needed was a solid job in the paint (Bona outscored the Cavaliers 28-20 in that category) and to get stops.
And that’s what it got.
“We knew this game was gonna be like this,” Schmidt said. “There’s not a lot of possessions and it’s gonna be a rock fight and we needed to be tough. They were gonna make some shots and we gotta buckle down and we did that. We finished.
“The kids really did a great job with one day to prepare to really figure out what we needed to do, and they did it.”
Bona, whose five-point five deficit seemed like 10 the way this was going, was given a second life when Jayden Gardner (14 points) missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 30 seconds left. And with that, its two most important players brought it home.
“It felt good,” said Osunniyi, who blocked a driving coast-to-coast layup attempt by Kiehi Clark to win it. “When Kyle got fouled, the whole time I’m telling him, I know he’s got two free throws (for the win). Then when they came down, I was just kind of reading how the point guard was coming down – I kind of just read it, blocked it, game over.”
Of what his Bonnies have accomplished with the NIT semis still to play (next Tuesday night at MSG, the program’s first such trip since winning it all in 1977), the senior center added, “We live for moments like this. It was just fun. Honestly, we’re just having fun playing basketball together.”