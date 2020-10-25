NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. — The District 9 Class A semifinal between Redbank Valley and Coudersport was one the Bulldogs had been looking forward to since last year.
This matchup was the fifth between the teams since 2018 and on Saturday afternoon, Redbank Valley punched its ticket to next week’s district title game against Smethport by beating the Falcons, 28-12.
Coudy had Redbank Valley’s number, especially in the past year, beating the Bulldogs twice last season by a combined score of 98-13. That included a 42-13 win in last year’s district title game, which saw the Falcons score 36 fourth-quarter points after trailing, 7-6, heading into the final frame.
“That game last year was Nov. 16,” Redbank Valley coach Blane Gold said. “Since Nov. 17, our motto for this year was ‘finish,' and we replaced the I’s with two ones because all we had to do was hold for 11 more minutes last year, so that’s been our theme all year.
“I’d be lying to you if we weren’t waiting for a chance to get the purple and white again. Those guys were motivated and honestly with the result of last week, our guys were excited for this matchup, not because of an easy victory, because we know how tough they were, but they wanted them.”
The loss brings Coudy’s season to an end along with its quest for a third straight district championship.
“We have a young team,” Coudy coach Tom Storey said afterward. “After two years of success, to try keeping it up in high school football for three years is hard. We had a lot on our defense that we had to retool this year … we did have a little bit of passing issues all year long, so that made it tough and they found that and worked on it.”
TURNOVERS AND penalties were plentiful between the teams as they combined for 21 penalties for 186 yards. Coudy had four total turnovers (two fumbles and two interceptions) and Redbank Valley finished with four as well (three fumbles and one interception).
After a pair of early Falcons turnovers, Redbank Valley caught a break after recovering its own fumble, but points would soon be added to the board after Cam Wagner connected with Bish across the middle for a 15-yard touchdown pass on fourth down.
The score put the Bulldogs up, 7-0, with 8:56 left until halftime.
Coudy turned it over on downs on its next offensive possession and Redbank Valley took advantage again, extending its lead to 14-0 with a 31-yard touchdown pass from Wagner to Marquese Gardlock.
Yet another turnover on downs from the Falcons on their next drive in Redbank territory would lead to another Redbank Valley touchdown. It took just two plays for the Bulldogs to extend their lead to 21-0 after Rupp caught a pass from Wagner, broke a tackle and dashed up the right sideline for a 54-yard touchdown.
Coudy managed to convert a 4th-and-long on its next drive and had a chance to put up points before halftime, but while on the Redbank Valley seven-yard line, Keck’s pass intended for Brandt Kightlinger fell incomplete as time expired in the first half.
THE FALCONS got the ball to start the second half and on arguably one of the biggest plays of the game, defensive end Joe Mansfield scooped a Coudy fumble on a bad pitch and took it 20 yards to the house on the first offensive play of the half, giving Redbank a 28-0 advantage.
Coudy later got on the board with a four-yard run by Kightlinger on the final play of the third quarter which was preceded by a Bulldogs fumble forced by Keck. A near pick-six by the Coudy defense on the ensuing drive was followed by another Bulldogs fumble. But the Falcons would fumble it away the very next play while on Redbank Valley’s 20-yard line.
The game’s final score came when Keck connected with Kightlinger for a 21-yard touchdown to settle the score at 28-12 with 6:43 to play.
Overall, Coudy’s offense actually outgained Redbank Valley’s, 254-243, and ran 19 more plays than the Bulldogs. Keck finished the game 9-of-22 passing for 106 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. The senior was held to just 10 rushing yards on 14 carries.
“In 10 years of coaching, I have no more respect for any player than Hayden Keck because those two games last year, I spent the most time game planning in my life and he still smoked us,” Gold said. “And we knew what we had to do coming in and we had to take (Keck) out of the game.”