OLEAN — The Olean High boys basketball team opened the postseason with a huge shooting night, making 18 3-pointers as the Huskies ran away with a first-round matchup with Maryvale.

Olean won 96-52, powered by Thomas Bates’ 29 points on seven treys and Jack DeRose’s 21 points on four treys in the Section 6 Class B1 first round.

