OLEAN — The Olean High boys basketball team opened the postseason with a huge shooting night, making 18 3-pointers as the Huskies ran away with a first-round matchup with Maryvale.
Olean won 96-52, powered by Thomas Bates’ 29 points on seven treys and Jack DeRose’s 21 points on four treys in the Section 6 Class B1 first round.
The Huskies led after the first quarter 19-14 and turned up the offense further with a 31-10 second quarter to lead 50-24 at halftime.
“This time of the year, you’ve got to be happy with a win, any win, but when you score that amount of points and hit the shots that we hit, that’s very encouraging,” OHS coach Tim Kolasinski said. “It was a really competitive first quarter and it was both teams really trying to feel each other out and just get a sense of what the other one was trying to do. In the second quarter, I really felt like our pressure increased, we created some turnovers. The biggest thing was we shot the ball really well.”
Also for No. 12 Olean (10-11), Cade Anastasia had 14 points and Keegan Evans added 10 points off the bench.
Malachi Ladson led No. 13 Maryvale (1-20) with 31 points and Joe Madden had 10 points.
The Huskies travel to play No. 5 Iroquois (11-9) Thursday night for a 7 p.m. pre-quarterfinal.
While Olean, a defending Class B1 champion, started the playoffs earlier than it’s used to due to a lower seeding, Kolasinski said his team was in “good spirits” entering the playoffs looking to make a run.
“At least as coaches, what we are preaching is to not look at that seeding number, it’s to literally take one game at a time,” Kolasinski said. “So we really spent a lot of time focusing on Maryvale for this game and said we’re not looking past that game, you’ve got to earn your next practice, earn your next game.
“In the back of my head I knew we’d have Iroquois on Thursday, but that’s kind of the approach that we’re taking, the fact that we’re going to take every opportunity we can, practice or game, to try to continue to improve and then obviously win to advance or lose and go home type of situation. Hopefully we play them all with that kind of intensity that’s needed.”
SECTION 6 TOURNAMENTCLASS C FIRST ROUND Portville 66, Buffalo Science 39PORTVILLE — Aidan DeFazio poured in 29 points, including five 3-pointers, and Portville used a big second half to secure a convincing first-round win.
Ben Isaman added 10 points for the 10th-seeded Panthers (7-14). Tied at 19 at halftime, Portville outscored Buffalo Science 47-20 over the final 16 minutes to pull away. It exploded for 27 third-quarter points, highlighted by a 16-point outburst from DeFazio, who then drained three more 3s in the fourth. The Panthers also gained some separation at the line, where they knocked down 15-of-21 compared to 6-for-10 for Buffalo Science.
The Panthers, whose victory was their second-biggest of the season (after a 63-27 triumph over Franklinville on Jan. 4), will play at No. 7 Wilson (9-11) in Thursday’s second round.
Jaleel Flowers had a team-best 13 points for Buffalo Science (2-18).
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENTCLASS C2 FIRST ROUND Bolivar-Richburg 76, Campbell-Savona 45BOLIVAR — After defeating C-S by margins of 14 and nine earlier in the year, Bolivar-Richburg produced one of its more dominant efforts of the season in claiming its playoff opener and finishing off a 3-0 sweep.
Aydin Sisson scored 18 points while Evan Pinney posted 15 points and eight rebounds to lead the fifth-seeded Wolverines (17-4). Landon Barkley tallied 13 points, Cayden Gaines notched 10 and, according to coach Justin Thomas, “came off the bench on fire. He hit some shots and did some nice things.” David Baldwin grabbed 11 rebounds and Reiss Gaines chipped in six rebounds and four assists.
B-R, whose 76 points were one off a season high, used an 18-10 third quarter to put a 14-point halftime lead (38-24) fully out of reach. The Wolverines will meet No. 4 Red Creek in Friday’s quarterfinals.
Of his team’s strong start to the postseason, Thomas added: “It’s certainly better to play a game tonight than have to sit and wait until Friday. That’s kind of the blessing in disguise as the No. 5 seed. We want to play.
“We got off to a good start against a scrappy team. They hit some big shots, though. It wasn’t really until the third quarter that we started to pull away. But once we started clicking, we got a nice rhythm going and we were able to control it.”
CLASS C3 FIRST ROUND Cuba-Rushford 70, Caledonia-Mumford 57CUBA — Jacob Smith highlighted four double-digit scorers with 16 points to propel fifth-seeded Cuba-Rushford.
Luke Brooks notched 13 points and eight rebounds while Braedon Wight and Jack Frank collected 14 and 10 points, respectively, for the Rebels (17-4). Peyton Joy came off the bench to contribute eight points, six rebounds and five blocks. Up 16-15 after the first quarter, C-R used mirroring 19-9 second and third quarters to extend the advantage to 21 (54-33). Both teams made 25 field goals, but the Rebels made four more 3-pointers and nine more free throws (13-of-21 to 4-of-8) to help seal it.
C-R will play at No. 4 Warsaw (15-5) in Friday’s quarterfinals.
“I thought we shot the ball extremely well, especially Braeden (8 first-quarter points) and Jake (13 first-half points) early,” C-R coach Pat Wight said. “Luke was a huge post presence for us. Peyton Joy off the bench gave us a big lift. Cal-Mum battled all night and never let us put them away. (We’re) proud of the guys and happy to be moving on.”
Nate Doll racked up 24 points for No. 12 Caledonia-Mumford (3-18).
AT BOLIVAR Campbell-Savona (45)
Riddle 3 0-0 7, Feldman 3 3-5 9, Ryan 4 1-2 11, Klemann 1 2-2 4, Jamison 1 0-0 2, Kibler 3 0-0 9, Shoemaker 0 1-2 1, Shedrick 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 7-11 45.
Bolivar-Richburg (76)
Sisson 8 2-4 18, C. Gaines 4 0-0 10, Barkley 5 0-0 13, R. Gaines 3 0-1 7, Abdo 1 0-0 2, Karnuth 1 0-0 2, Giardini 1 0-0 3, Baldwin 2 0-0 4, Pinney 6 1-1 15, Margeson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 32 3-6 76. C-S 11 24 34 45 B-R 20 38 56 76
Three-point goals: C-S 6 (Ribble, Ryan 2, Kibler 3); B-R 9 (C. Gaines 2, Barkley 3, R. Gaines, Giardini, Pinney 2). Total fouls: C-S 7, B-R 12. Fouled out:
None.
AT PORTVILLE Buffalo Science (39)
Deynes 3 0-0 7, Jackson 0 1-2 1, Flowers 5 1-2 13, Englert 1 0-0 3, Jordan 3 4-6 10, Hilliard 2 0-0 5. Totals: 14 6-10 39.
Portville (66)
Wilson 1 0-0 2, Pettit 1 0-0 3, Faulkner 2 4-4 8, Perkins 1 0-0 2, DeFazio 9 6-9 29, Van Sickle 0 0-2 0, Stives 2 1-2 5, Obergfell 3 0-0 7, Isaman 3 4-4 10. Totals: 22 15-21 66. Buf. Science 8 19 32 39 Portville 11 19 46 66
Three-point goals: Buf. Sci. 5 (Deynes, Flowers 2, Englert, Hilliard); PCS 7 (DeFazio 5, Pettit, Obergfell). Total fouls: Buf. Sci 19, PCS 10. Fouled out:
Flowers (B).
AT CUBA Caledonia-Mumford (57)
Peet 4 1-1 10, Anderson 1 1-3 3, Mills 1 0-0 3, Fonte 5 0-0 10, Doll 11 2-4 24, Raymond 1 0-0 3, Johnson 2 0-0 4. Totals: 25 4-8 57.
Cuba-Rushford (70)
Wight 4 2-2 14, Smith 6 2-3 16, Bell 0 1-4 1, Brooks 5 3-4 13, Frank 3 3-6 10, Scott 1 0-0 2, Ricketts 2 0-0 4, Clayson 0 2-2 2, Joy 4 0-0 8. Totals: 25 13-21 70. C-M 15 24 33 57 C-R 16 35 54 70
Three-point goals: C-M 3 (Peet, Mills, Raymond); C-R 7 (Wight 4, Smith 2, Frank). Total fouls: C-M 16, C-R 12. Fouled out:
Mills (CM).
AT OLEAN Maryvale (52)
Ladson 9 7-12 31, McNeill 1 2-3 5, McCullough 1 0-0 2, Hayes 1 0-0 2, Hill 0 0-2 0, Madden 4 1-2 10, Moussa 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 10-19 52.
Olean (96)
Evans 3 2-2 10, Tingley 1 0-0 2, Hoffman 0 1-2 1, DeRose 8 1-2 21, Johnston 1 0-0 3, Anastasia 5 1-2 14, Vogtli 2 0-0 5, Bates 10 2-2 29, Mest 1 0-0 2, Smith 3 3-4 9. Totals: 34 10-14 96. Maryvale 14 24 37 52 Olean 19 50 79 96
Three-point goals: Maryvale 8 (Ladson 6, McNeill, Madden); Olean 18 (Bates 7, DeRose 4, Anastasia 3, Evans 2, Johnston, Vogtli). Total fouls: Maryvale 11, Olean 10. Fouled out: None.