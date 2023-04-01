It’s raining outside, Old Man Trouble trying to raise the streams to unfishable heights yet again.
Today’s forecast, Saturday’s, also called for high winds, perhaps gusts up to 50 mph. High winds make it almost impossible to fish; it doesn’t sound like fun at all. Of course, naturally, Saturday is the first day of trout season; doesn’t it figure, lousy weather once again. Oh well, I’ll be out there at daylight hoping for the best. My uncle says he’s sleeping in, but what’s the fun in that? It seems I’m happiest, wet and miserable. With gloom and despair possibly in Saturday’s itinerary I think a little trip back memory lane to first days past might be appropriate.
I AROSE at 5 a.m. and after dressing peered bleary-eyed at the round thermometer outside. The black needle hung at 28 degrees, not good, but even just a single digit lower would have made fishing impossible. A few small flakes of snow swirled around the porch light; oh my, it was going to be cold, cold on the stream. After a piece of peanut butter toast, the Lings and I headed out the door at 6:30, our feet crunching on the thin ice covering the cement sidewalk.
The stream, when we reached it, was high and fast, tiny icicles hanging on several low-hanging branches that brushed the water’s surface. Every few casts I’d stick my rod tip in the water to wash the ice out of my rod tip guide. Man, it was nasty out.
By 9:30 we’d caught perhaps three or four small nine-inch browns apiece. The trout were cold, barely hitting and hard to entice. A hit every 40 minutes or so isn’t much fun when your fingers are aching with cold and your feet match. It was soon going to be time to head to a restaurant and grab some breakfast and warm up. I shivered and tugged my hood tighter around my ears.
I was standing by the biggest, deepest hole in this section of creek with Dave Ling Jr. beside me. With nothing better to do we were joking around a bit to help us forget how miserable we were. On a hunch I dug through my vest and found a small blue and white Rapala. I stared at it; why not? There was nothing to lose. Tying it on I began to cast, quartering the hole. After a few minutes I began jerking it in, pausing every two feet for a second or two, then jerking it again.
Dave looked at me quizzically and asked what the heck I was doing. Laughing, I explained that was my standard technique when fishing for muskellunge. Dave laughed and shook his head, obviously thinking the cold had damaged me mentally.
The very next cast, on perhaps an over-energetic pull, the Rapala turned sideways and shot up close to the surface and lay momentarily on its side only a few feet in front of us. Without warning an oversized rainbow shot up and viciously grabbed the lure, the water boiling violently.
To be honest, the sudden strike scared me. My stomach almost shot into my mouth and electric surges shot through my body, making me tingle. Reflexes only automatically set the hook, the rest of me was astonished.
The heavy trout bored deep and the drag screeched as she turned her side into the current and shot back and forth. Holding on, still in a state of mild shock, I glanced at Dave whose mouth was hanging wide open, as flabbergasted as myself.
“What the heck!” were the only words he could manage.
A BIG trout on four-pound test requires all your attention and I was horrified at one point when the trout hung in one spot for a minute or so. When she took off the line had frozen to the guides and for a terrifying second the line felt as if it would snap, but it popped loose seemingly at the last instant.
A friendly fisherman came up to us carrying a bass-sized net and asked if we’d like to borrow it. We were on a bank and a big net like that more than doubled my chances of landing the fish.
Dave grabbed the net with a heartfelt, “thank you!” and stood close beside me. The trout was close now and flopping wildly whenever she was close to shore. Each time I let her run back out. This is always the most stressful time of the battle; your trophy is so close, yet to try and hold her would snap the line or tear the hooks loose. You have to grind your teeth and let her run, no matter how long it takes. Finally, the fish lay on her side and I was able to pull her close enough for Dave to reach out and scoop her in.
Oh, the pure joy and exhilaration of landing such a fish when your expectations were so low. Oh, what a high, what happiness.
There’s nothing like it.
Dave shook my hand and mumbled something about me being the luckiest so and so he knew. I grinned and grinned, for Dave is a great sport and didn’t begrudge me the fish, just my often-incredible luck.
We shook hands and I couldn’t think of anyone else I’d rather share this moment with.