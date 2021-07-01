Lease Peterson knocked in the game-winning runs as 3rd Base/No Fine Print edged Allegany Beverage & Redemption, 7-6, in an Olean Women’s Softball League matchup Thursday night.
In a battle of one-loss teams, Peterson hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to turn a deficit into a one-run advantage. 3rd Base moved a half-game ahead of Randy’s and Smethport VFW for first place in the league standings.
Liz Tucker and Anna Gifford finished 2-for-3 for the winners. Jenn Olson went 2-for-3 for Allegany Beverage & Redemption (5-2).
Angee’s 11, Randy’s 8
Gosheneh Kennedy was 3-for-3 with a double and Ashley Peterson also went 3-for-3 as Angee’s knocked off unbeaten Randy’s.
Sophia Aiello finished 3-for-4 while Katie Stuckey went 2-for-3 with a double for the winners (5-2). Cammie McCracken was 4-for-4 while Jessica Weinman was 3-for-4 for Randy’s (6-1).
Union Whiskey 19, State King 6
Brooke DeYoe and Amber Kitchen both went 4-for-4 and Mandy Bushnell and Emily North each went 3-for-4 to power Union Whiskey (4-3).
Raegan Kenney, Amber Mohr and Shannon Detweiler all had three hits for State King Regulators (0-7).
Four Mile 18, Moose Club 17
Ashley Greeley homered as part of a big 6-for-7 effort to lift Four Mile Brewing.
Rachel Confer homered as part of a three-hit day while Ashley Brown had four hits and Alexix Flint notched three hits for the winners (2-5).
Jenna Linn went 4-for-5 with three doubles while Casey Carney was 3-for-5 for Moose Club (3-4).
Village Green 15, Jackson Trucking 5
Bryne Milne went 4-for-5 to key Village Green to its third win of the year.
Kaelyn Shea went 3-for-4 with four RBI while Teegan Forness (2 RBI) and Kylie Lyons also finished 3-for-4 for the winners (3-4).
Kali Garden went 3-for-4 while Megan Hollenbeck, Liz Rix (2 RBI) and Dani Newman each added two hits for Jackson Trucking (0-8).
Mighty Shamrocks 17, Pink Ladies 16
Natasha Beil knocked in two runs, including the game-winner as Mighty Shamrocks pulled out the narrow triumph.
Mel Lyons racked up three doubles while Lina Mesiarik had doubles and Jessica Hopkins tripled. Britta Rajski and Elizabeth Owens also doubled for the winners (5-2).
Erin Martin hit two home runs while Chrissy Martin tripled and Elyse Graham doubled for Pink Ladies (3-4).
Smethport VFW 15, Misfits 5
Abbey Woodard went 3-for-4 with a triple and Smethport VFW plated 10 first-inning runs en route to the win.
Emily Treat collected three hits while Amber Nelson was 2-for-4 with a double. Megan Zylinski, Courtney MacNeal, Molly Kate McCullough, Kiara Orner and Lisa Kreitzer each had two hits for the winners (6-1).
Emily Cooper was 3-for-4 while Nikki Jimerson, Megan Cooper and Robyn George all had two hits for Misfits (1-6).