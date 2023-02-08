CUBA — The Cuba-Rushford boys volleyball team, admittedly, was a bit nervous.
Yes, the Rebels were the higher seed and the home team. And yes, they had beaten Allegany-Limestone not once, but twice in the regular season.
Still, the Gators had been a formidable foe and had only gotten better since starting as a brand-new program earlier in the winter. They had also marched into the Allegany County midseason tournament and dominated, going 14-0 en route in a championship effort in mid-January.
And for a while, C-R’s play reflected those nerves, as it fell behind two sets to none, including a 25-14 walloping in the opening set. But then the senior-laden Rebels snapped back into the team that it had always been, the one that had lost just one match over the last two years and entered Wednesday’s county championship as the defending titleist.
And even in a position it had never been before — down 2-0 — and on the biggest stage of the season, Cuba-Rushford persevered. And it came away with its most dramatic triumph of its two-year reign.
MADDOX Keller, to whom coach Nick Perillo referred as the “player of the game,” recorded 17 kills, four aces and three blocks as the No. 1 Rebels rallied for a thrilling 14-25, 20-25, 25-17, 25-23, 19-17 victory and a second-consecutive championship. C-R not only rallied with its back to the wall, it held off the inspired Gators by the thinnest of margins in the final two sets.
“To be honest, I think we almost came in a little scared,” Perillo acknowledged, “which sounds funny because we beat them both times (each in four). But they are so big and athletic and they don’t let anything hit the ground, better than any other team we faced this year.
“We got blown out in the first set, in the second we started to figure it out and in the third it was like, ‘OK, time to wake up. We’re a senior-heavy team; five of six starters. Once they started clicking, things started to turn our way.”
Allen Fuller posted 27 assists and three aces and Preston Bilotta added five kills and five blocks for the Rebels. In a nailbiting fifth set, amid a nip-and-tuck battle, C-R had game-point three times and the Gators had it twice.
“It was high anxiety, for me as a coach, for everyone in the gym,” Perillo said.
But in the end, C-R prevailed, giving it a glittering mark of 30-1 over the last two winters.
“The first time we played (A-L), they were still figuring out (as a program),” Perillo noted. “The second match they were better and at the midseason tournament, they cleaned house. They got better as the year went. Today for us, to get down and literally claw back was really awesome to see from our guys. Credit (A-L), it was a great performance by them, we just had that extra little fight.”
FOR THE second-seeded Gators (13-4), who can only view their inaugural season as a major success, Andrew Forrest registered 12 digs and five kills and A.J. Riordan had 10 kills and five blocks. Kyle Gonska contributed nine blocks and six kills.
Wednesday was as much a testament to high-level boys volleyball, and perhaps the growth of the sport, as it was a Cuba-Rushford championship. The crowd was rowdy, Perillo said, and his Rebels capped the night with their third championship in the last four years.
“And now it’s maybe an A-L/C-R rivalry,” Perillo said. “It started in the first game at their place, then it got loud at our place. Then with today being the championship, both sides were loud and full. Any time I needed to talk to my guys, I had to walk out onto the court because it was that loud.”
Extending an extra congratulations to his seniors, Perillo added, “I don’t think Cuba-Rushford had won many, if any, (county) titles before this group. And now they have three out of the last four.”