CUBA — The Cuba-Rushford girls volleyball team seems to be hitting its stride at just the right time.

After falling to 3-4 on Sept. 28, the Rebels have continued to provide proof that they’re turning a corner in the final three weeks of the regular season. C-R followed up a sweep over GV/Belfast that brought it back to .500 with an encouraging five-set loss to Section 6 Class B power Olean and a thrilling five-set victory over Houghton.

