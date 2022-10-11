CUBA — The Cuba-Rushford girls volleyball team seems to be hitting its stride at just the right time.
After falling to 3-4 on Sept. 28, the Rebels have continued to provide proof that they’re turning a corner in the final three weeks of the regular season. C-R followed up a sweep over GV/Belfast that brought it back to .500 with an encouraging five-set loss to Section 6 Class B power Olean and a thrilling five-set victory over Houghton.
It added to that list on Tuesday by avenging a previous loss to Wellsville.
In a battle for second place in the league standings, Jordan Radomski registered seven kills, four aces and three digs to lead C-R to a 3-1 triumph. Bri Green compiled nine kills and 3.5 blocks while Kendall Tompkins collected 28 assists, two kills, three aces and five digs. Lilah Stroud chipped in seven kills and 2.5 blocks for the Rebels.
In the end, the Rebels (7-5) shook off a third-set loss for a 25-15, 25-23, 22-25, 25-19 victory. Back on Sept. 20, they found themselves on the losing end of a four-set decision to the Lions.
C-R (7-2 league) vaulted a half-game ahead of Wellsville with the win. Each has a handful of difficult matches remaining, however, plus the head-to-head tie that could loom as things shake out down the stretch.
“There were a couple of matches that I kind of circled in my head that were a good litmus test of if we’ve improved or not — this being one of them,” C-R coach Josh Tompkins said of Tuesday’s reversed result with the Lions. “So, yeah, we’re going in the right direction, and we’re happy about that.”
CCAA CENTRALSouthwestern 3, Allegany-Limestone 0Olean 3, Fredonia 0(EDITOR’S NOTE: Neither the Olean nor Allegany-Limestone volleyball teams reported results from Tuesday’s matches.)
Portville 3, Jamestown 0JAMESTOWN — Lillian Bentley recorded 14 kills and Portville moved to 12-0, all of those coming via sweep, with a 25-17, 25-11, 25-10 triumph.
Ava Haynes logged nine kills and six aces while Tori Unverdorben collected seven kills, 10 digs and four aces. Sam Steadman had four kills while Mia Rhinehart chipped in six aces and eight digs and Jillian Stebbins handed out 28 assists.
The Panthers have allowed 17 and 18 points in the first sets of each of their last two matches, the most since pulling out a tight three-set sweep of St. Mary’s-Lancaster in mid-September, but responded in both by winning each of the next two sets even more convincingly.
Jamestown fell to 4-8.
CCAA EASTSalamanca 3, Silver Creek 1SILVER CREEK — Lezly McComber produced an all-around effort of eight kills, seven digs, five aces and two blocks to lead Salamanca to a 25-20, 25-20, 10-25, 25-18 road triumph.
Acey Stevens also sent home eight kills while Marlee Maybee had 21 assists, four digs and two aces for the Warriors (4-11, 2-8), who avenged a 3-0 loss to Silver Creek from earlier in the year. Karina Crouse chipped in five kills and two aces and Brianna Benjamin had three aces.
Silver Creek fell to 3-10.
NON-LEAGUE
Central Baptist 3, New Life Christian 0YORKSHIRE — Brightleen Ngunyi posted two aces and two kills and New Life (4-3) fell just short in Set 2 of a 25-13, 27-25, 25-17 loss.
Sarah Bookmiller had two aces for Central Baptist.
“It was a great match,” New Life coach Sarah Hutter said. “Game 1, we came out a little cold, we just didn’t come in quite ready. But we stepped it up in Game 2, it was fun. But then I feel like that really took the wind out of our sails going into the third set and we just weren’t there psychologically after Game 2.
“But our girls played well and it was an exciting match for both teams.”
Letchworth 3, Houghton 0HOUGHTON — Alannah Roberts collected 11 kills and six digs to pace Letchworth to a 25-15, 25-17, 25-21 sweep.
Morgan Brace (2 kills, 2 aces) compiled 17 assists and eight digs and Trinity Scott chipped in nine kills, four aces and five digs for the winners.
For Houghton, Jess Prentice (2 aces) posted a double-double of 21 digs and 11 kills and Jessica Adenuga had 14 digs and 10 kills. Abby Reitnour had her own double-double of 14 digs and 15 assists.
Ellicottville 3, Hinsdale 0HINSDALE — Allison Rowland registered seven kills and 14 aces and Ellicottville snapped a three-match slide with a 25-10, 25-21, 25-7 sweep.
Cora Norton had three kills and eight aces while Natalee Leiper totaled five kills and three aces for the Eagles (6-8). Ande Northrup chipped in 10 assists.
For Hinsdale, Hannah Sutton had three kills and Jamilyn Giberson finished with five assists and four aces.