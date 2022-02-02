CUBA — Nick Perillo was admittedly nervous.
The Cuba-Rushford boys volleyball coach is a firm believer in the age-old adage that it’s difficult to beat a team three times in the same season. And his Rebels had already notched two wins over Arkport/Canaseraga, both in tightly contested matches, during the regular year.
In the end, however, the C-R boss needn’t have worried.
The Rebels, even after an unbeaten 13-0 mark and earning the postseason No. 1 seed coming in, saved their best performance for the biggest stage of the year.
Allen Fuller registered 15 assists and four kills and this time, C-R had little issue with A/C, coming up with a 25-11, 25-21, 25-10 sweep for the Allegany County championship on Wednesday night.
Cuba-Rushford had not only needed five sets to get past the Wolves in the teams’ first meeting, but needed extra points (17-15) to clinch the deciding set. In the regular season rematch, they pulled out a four-set victory with every set decided by five points or fewer. But on Wednesday, with the title on the line, the Rebels were spectacular. And that effort capped an incredible ride for Perillo’s team, which finished 14-0 with a county crown despite having a roster of just eight, including four first-year players.
“I was nervous about (a third meeting with Arkport/Canaseraga),” Perillo acknowledged. “But today was our most complete performance we’ve had all year … I don’t know what the boys had for dinner last night, but every single one of them brought their ‘A’ game, and it was awesome.”
Nate Cole posted seven kills, five blocks and two assists while Logan Lewis chipped in six kills and an assist for the Rebels. It was C-R’s second county title in three years after not having won one in recent memory.
What was the difference in the teams’ third meeting?
“A/C is a very good defensive volleyball team,” Perillo said. “They do not make it easy on you to get points and to get kills. They’re amazing, but today we were just hitting all the right spots offensively. We usually struggle a little bit defensively against them because they pick their spots so well, but today, everyone on our team was on the same page in terms of covering the floor and not letting anything hit the ground.”
What did it mean to not only finish off an undefeated winter, but bring home some hardware, all with their best performance when it mattered most?
“It was awesome,” Perillo went on. “Everyone played well, people came off the bench and played well. It was just a complete team performance, which I don’t think we’ve really had all season due to COVID-19, injuries and suspensions. So having a full roster available today was awesome. And our fans brought it really for the first time all season, so that really helped, as well.”