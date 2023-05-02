For the past four seasons, the Bolivar-Richburg baseball team has ended the spring with at least a plaque and some patches from Section 5.
The Wolverines earned sectional titles in each of the last four contested spring seasons (not counting the canceled one in 2020): 2018, 2019, 2021 and most recently, a Section 5 Class C3 championship against Northstar Christian in 2022. Success, then, is the standard under coach Dustin Allen, who last season eclipsed the career 300-win mark in his 17th year in the dugout.
B-R returned six starters from that team that went 22-2, but among the three starting graduates was Big 30 Pitcher of the Year Landon Danaher and fellow Big 30 All-Star Wyatt Karnuth.
“We lost some very good talent (from) last year but the guys coming back have been pretty driven to get back to the same place we’ve been in the past,” Allen said. “They’ve been working hard, whether it be travel ball, in the weight room, preseason we did a lot of workouts. They were there so they were committed and that’s coming off a strong soccer season, football season, basketball, wrestling ... these kids still found time to put in the work with baseball.”
AFTER STARTING the season 2-3, including two losses to Kentucky schools on a spring break trip to Myrtle Beach, B-R has won its last six through the Wolverines’ tournament on Saturday.
“I think that trip down south was huge, not only as a team-building function for our guys but also the competition we saw down there,” Allen said. “It made kids come back and work harder. They knew, ‘hey, there’s people out there better and teams out there better, we’ve got to get better.’ And they’ve really taken to that since we’ve been back and really worked hard. Just working and going back to the little things.”
For Allen, improving the team’s pitching depth was key considering the amount of innings Danaher ate up as a senior last year. Junior Trey Buchholz was a Big 30 All-Star a year ago.
“We’ve really had guys step up,” he said. “Trey Buchholz, Caden Allen, Landon Barkley coming up from JVs to varsity, and then we got a lot of guys that are eating up innings where we need ‘em with Reiss Gaines and James Margeson and a few others. But they’ve really come along, where Landon (Danaher) would pitch a lot of complete games, we’ve got a lot of guys that can come in and give us solid innings when we need.”
B-R (9-3 overall) SITS atop the Allegany County standings at 6-0 with six more league games ahead, including a rematch with second-place Fillmore, who the Wolverines beat 6-3 on April 21.
Over the remainder of the regular season, aiming for another sectional title, Allen still wants to see better at-bats throughout his lineup and fewer strikeouts in particular.
“We talk about it, but hitting is an area where I’d like to see (batters) one through nine putting the ball in play,” he said. “We’re still, at times, striking out a little more than I want to see, but if we can clean that up and start putting the ball in play and see what happens, that’s going to be huge for us to get that up and down the order. Pitchers have got to keep doing their thing, throwing strikes and the defense for the most part has been playing pretty solid behind them.”
ANOTHER defending sectional champion (Class D), Fillmore started in strong form at 9-1 through a walk-off win over Arkport/Canaseraga on Saturday.
The Eagles won their first sectional title since 2000 and the first under coach Bill Nolan in his 14th year last spring, finishing 16-4.
“Most of the team is back,” Nolan said of the 2022 squad. “I’m missing (2022 seniors) Alex Ellsworth and Graham Cahill, but the rest of the team is back. It’s a good group of kids. They’ve got some good speed, they make good contact. They’re a fun group of kids to work with and I enjoy working with them. They’ve got some talent, so who knows? Could we be fighting our way through sectionals again? I don’t know, we’ll see what happens.
“We’re kind of limited with Section 5 for who’s out there and what we see. I know that we’ve done well in our league and in our area, so that’s a good start and we’ll see if we can grow from there.”
But one thing these Eagles have in common with the sectional champions from a year ago? Their belief.
“It’s a lot like last year’s, they don’t give up,” Nolan said. “They are swinging the bat, they’re giving it everything they’ve got right to the last out, so that’s a real redeeming quality. There are teams you see that may just get down by a few and you see the heads down and the fire’s out of them. This team doesn’t seem to go through that. They keep fighting, they keep scrapping. It’s a lot of different personalities but they’re all kids that have that trait. They seem to love to play.”
After a 10-12 season, Cuba-Rushford is off to a 6-5 start in its third year under coach Pat Wight. The Rebels won five straight before a 5-3 loss to Fillmore on Tuesday and dropping both games in the B-R tournament on Saturday.
ANDOVER/WHITESVILLECoach:
Jacob Bannerman/Scott Ellison
League:
Allegany County
2022 record/postseason:
3-16; Genesee Valley/Belfast (L, 7-3, Sec. 5 Class D first round)
Roster:
Colton Calladine (fr., C/IF), Brody Vance (8th, IF), CJ Estep (sr., UTIL), Kaiden Miller (jr., OF), Layton Miller (sr., SS/P), Ethan Warriner (soph., OF), Landon Cook (sr., 2B), Skyler Orpet (fr., P/OF), Brody Carlin (jr., P/IF), Jacob Wagner (jr., 1B/P), Gage Hall (soph., 3B), Joe Fonte (jr., OF), Austin VanCuren (jr., OF), Oliver Smith (soph., OF)
BOLIVAR-RICHBURGCoach:
Dustin Allen (18th year, 306-113-1)
League:
Allegany County
2022 record/postseason:
22-2; Lyndonville (W, 14-4, Sec. 5 Class C3 quarterfinal), H-A-C (W, 23-0, Sec. 5 Class C3 semifinal), Northstar Christian (W, 6-3, Sec. 5 Class C3 championship), Oakfield-Alabama (L, 6-2, Sec. 5 Class C state qualifier)
Roster:
Ian Unfus (sr., 2B/P), Evan Pinney (sr., OF/P), David Baldwin (sr., 3B), Caden Allen (jr., 1B/P), Trey Buchholz (jr., SS/P), Reiss Gaines (jr., OF/P), Cayden Gaines (jr., C/OF), Aydin Sisson (jr., C/P), David Abdo (jr., OF/2B), James Margeson (jr., OF/1B), Landon Barkley (soph., SS/P)
Dugout notes:
CUBA-RUSHFORDCoach:
Pat Wight (3rd year, 20-18)
League:
Allegany County
2022 record/postseason:
10-12; Pavilion (W, 7-1, Sec. 5 Class C2 first round), Oakfield-Alabama (L, 21-1, Sec. 5 Class C2 quarterfinal)
Roster:
Jacob Smith (sr., UTIL), Jack Frank (sr., UTIL), Landen Schappacher (soph., OF), Braeden Wight (jr., 2B), Kadin Pierce (soph., 3B), Adam Shaffer (soph., C), Caleb Root (sr., UTIL), Allen Fuller (sr., P), Finn Ricketts (soph., UTIL), Preston Bilotta (sr., OF), Eli Sleggs (soph., P), Sam Grover (sr., UTIL), Garrett Cooper (fr., UTIL), Den Frank (soph., UTIL)
FILLMORECoach:
Bill Nolan (15th year)
League:
Allegany County
2021 record/postseason:
16-4; Lima Christian (W, Sec. 5 Class D quarterfinal), CG. Finney (W, 1-0, Sec. 5 Class D semifinal), Avoca/Prattsburgh (W, 4-3, Sec. 5 Class D championship), Clymer/Sherman/Panama (L, 3-2, Class D Far West Regional)
Roster:
Nolan Krzeminski (jr.), Mitch Ward (sr.), Damon Potter (soph.), James Hillman (fr.), Jude Beardsley (jr.), Ryan Vedder (soph.), Luke Colombo (sr.), Kalen Beardsley (soph.), Brayden Hennard (soph.), Zach Sisson (jr.), Brent Zubikowski (sr.), Aiden Wagner (sr.), Jacob Collopy (soph.)
FRIENDSHIP/SCIOCoach:
Brad Gertis
League:
Allegany County
2022 record/postseason:
8-12; Lima Christian (L, 8-6, Sec. 5 Class D first round)
Roster:
Nick Sortore (jr.), Blake Perry (soph.), Matt Donohue (soph.), Kody Marvin (jr.), Ethan Davenport (fr.), Landen Arnold (jr.), Cooper Greenman (soph.), Hunter Hill (sr.), John Otero (sr.), Zacoby Holder (soph.), Tyler Nickerson (jr.)
GENESEE VALLEY/BELFASTCoach:
Kevin Scott (5th year)
League:
Allegany County
2022 record/postseason:
11-11; Andover/Whitesville (W, 7-3, Sec. 5 Class D first round), Naples (L, 13-4, Sec. 5 Class D quarterfinal)
Roster:
Carter Stout (sr., P/1B), Thai Norasethaporn (sr., P/C/OF), Elden Aquila (sr., P/2B), Garett Miller (sr., P/OF), Max Wedge (sr., OF/3B), Ethan Bigelow (sr., OF), Matt Cater (jr., P/SS), Fisher Herdman (jr., OF), Owen Heaney (jr., 2B/SS, Kyle McCumiskey (jr., OF), Ryan Daciw (soph., P/1B/3B), Clayton Babbitt (jr., OF), Evan Turybury (soph., C/OF), Tyler Ralyea (sr., OF)
Dugout notes:
“Mixture of experience and new talent should make this season a very exciting season. Key losses from last year are Matt Weaver the team’s leading hitter and Trenton Scott who was our leadoff hitter and had 40 stolen bases. Scott and Weaver were also leaders on the field, but the returners we have will fill in where they left off.”
HINSDALECoach:
Devin Kinney
League:
Allegany County
2022 record/postseason:
1-14; C.G. Finney (L, 11-1, Sec. 5 Class D first round)
Roster:
Xander Pascucci (sr., 1B), Damion Brown (sr., SS), Cody Hand (soph., OF), Noah Randall (sr., RF), Peyton Keller (soph., C), Jeremy Nugent (jr., OF), Joey Neubert (sr., RF), Robert Childs (sr., CF), Landen Wyant (sr., P), Jacob Elliott (jr., 2B), Steven Hayman (sr., LF), Henry Schwartz (jr., 3B), Tyler Richards (soph., 2B)
WELLSVILLECoach:
Tom Delahunt (2nd year, 11-10)
League:
Independent
2022 record/postseason:
11-10; Livonia (L, 7-6, Sec. 5 Class B2 quarterfinal)
Roster:
Aiden Cowburn (soph., OF/3B), Cody Costello (sr., 2B), Aidan Riley (sr., OF), Kavan O’Grady (sr., OF), Kory Nurse (jr., OF), Cooper Brockway (jr., SS/P), Alex Green (jr., C), Andrew Ordiway (fr., 2B/OF), Trenton Green (fr., C/OF), Tyler Vogel (soph., SS/1B), Karson Grover (soph., SS/P), Logan Dunbar (sr., P/1B), Gavin Haggerty (soph., OF/P)
Dugout notes: “This is a veteran team that is returning most of its starters. A trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to compete in the Mingo Bay Classic over Spring break should get us ready for a tough schedule when we return. We have a solid lineup 1-9 that should give opposing pitchers headaches as they try to work through us.”