Rathbun

St. Bonaventure baseball coach Jason Rathbun brings 18 years of experience coaching a successful junior college program at Herkimer to his new job.

 St. Bonaventure athletics photo

As one of the most momentous years of his professional life winds down, Jason Rathbun may finally have a chance to catch his breath.

All 2022 brought for Rathburn was the best season of his 18-year coaching career at his previous employer, Herkimer County Community College and a chance to fulfill a lifelong dream in the Cape Cod Baseball League. Now, finally, he’s settling into a new job for the first time in nearly two decades. Rathbun accepted the open baseball head coaching position at St. Bonaventure in August, stepping into a role that was held by Larry Sudbrook for 36 seasons before interim coach B.J. Salerno guided the team last spring.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social