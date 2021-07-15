OLEAN — Randy’s Up The River, one of two teams tied first-place for first place, kept its spot atop the Olean Women’s Slow-Pitch Softball League standings as it poured on 27 hits against Jackson Trucking Thursday night.
Randy’s won, 17-7.
Nicole Calbi was 5-for-5 and Torri Johnson was 4-for-4 to lead Randy’s. Jordan Lucas, Jaleesa Sledge, Alex Calbi and Chantel Singleton all had three hits. Kayla Welty and Jess Weinman added two hits apiece.
Taylor Korrider and Olivia Goodwill each had three hits for Jackson Trucking (0-9).
Allegany Beverage 12, Village Green 1
Darcie Fourie went 3-for-3 with a home run to lead Allegany Beverage & Redemption in its first of two victories on Thursday.
Kaylee Pearl went 3-for-4 and Shelby Rice was 2-for-3 for Allegany Beverage.
Taylor Potter and Heather Burdick both went 2-for-3 for Village Green (4-5).
Smethport VFW 31, Mighty Shamrocks 0
Mary Okerlund went 4-for-4 and Megan Zylinski and Amber Nelson were both 4-for-5 to lead first-place Smethport VFW (8-1) to a dominant, five-inning win.
Courtney MacNeal and Molly Kate McCullogh each had three hits, Karly Welty had a double and a triple and Abbey Woodard added a double for the victors.
Missy Miles, Angelina Mesiarik and Danielle Jackson each had a hit for Mighty Shamrocks (5-4).
Angee’s 12, 3rd Base/No Fine Print 8
Courtney McCutcheon, Sophia Aiello and Kristiana Pavone each went 3-for-4 to lead Angee’s (7-2) as it handed 3rd Base/No Fine Print just its second loss this season.
Shelby Overturf went 3-for-3 and Abby Pajersky was 3-for-4 for 3rd Base/No Fine Print (7-2).
Four Mile Brewery 18, State King Regulators 8
Miranda Ruffner and Rachel Confer hit home runs as Four Mile Brewing (3-5) picked up its third win.
Britney Greeley tripled and Ashley Greeley went 4-for-5 to pace Four Mile.
For State King, Meg Button doubled and Kimmy Martinelli went 2-for-3.
Union Whiskey 5, Moose Club 1
Union Whiskey climbed up to .500 at 505 with the win as Lexi Wulf (2 RBI) hit a home run. Melissa Brant and Kaylyn Button (2 runs) had three hits each for the winner and Mandy Martin had a double.
Nelly Freeman had two hits and scored the lone run for Moose Club (3-6) while Amy Gephart had two hits and an RBI.
Allegany Beverage 22, Mighty Shamrocks 9
Kaylee Pearl and Darcie Fourie both went 4-for-4 to lead Allegany Beverage & Redemption (9-2) in its second win of the night.
Kali Abdo and Loran Melfi (triple, home run) both went 3-for-4 for the victors.
Mel Lyons went and Danielle Johnson both went 2-for-3 for the Mighty Shamrocks (5-5).