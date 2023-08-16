OLEAN — Randy’s Up the River claimed the top prize for the ninth consecutive year in the City Cup Softball Tournament’s women’s division on Sunday.
Randy’s defeated Smethport VFW 13-4 in the championship on Sunday at Bradner, completing a three-day tournament at 4-0.
Alyssa Ramarge, playing for Randy’s, won the MVP award. Karly Welty, from Smethport VFW, won the Golden Glove. Elsewhere in the tournament, Angee’s claimed third place and Union Whiskey took fourth. Shamrocks received the sportsmanship award.
In the championship game, Ramarge hit for the cycle, going 4-for-4 with a single, double, triple and home run in her final at-bat of the tournament. She drove in five of her team’s 13 runs. Also for Randy’s, Nicole Calbi, Jaleesa Ard-Sledge and Spryce York all went 3-for-4 and Teagan Kosinski and Jess Weinman had two hits each.
For Smethport, Karly Welty had two hits and Abbey Woodard had a double.
In addition to winning eight in a row, Randy’s has now won 10 of the last 11 City Cup women’s tournaments. Ramarge finished the tournament with 12 hits including two triples, two homers and 13 RBI. Spryce York had 12 hits and nine RBI. Also of note, the Randy’s defense played a big part in the title, including Torri Johnson’s four sliding catches that saved numerous runs from reaching home plate.
Earlier in the tournament:
Randy’s 11, Angee’s 7
Alyssa Ramarge had two hits including a three-run homer in a five-run fourth in Sunday’s winner’s bracket final. Kosinski went 3-for-4 and Calbi, Ard-Sledge, Kayla Welty and Alicia Stebbins all had two hits.
For Angee’s, Sophia Fratercangelo and Sophia Aiello both had two hits.
Randy’s 13, House’s Parkwood 5
Spryce York went 4-for-4 in a winner’s bracket semifinal on Saturday, while Alyssa Ramarge and Jaleesa Ard-Sledge both went 3-for-4.
Kayla Welty also had four hits, Alicia Stebbins had three and Jess Weinman and Kim Clayton had two each in a 24-hit game for Randy’s.
For Parkwood, Sara Levia had three hits.
Randy’s 17, Bamboo Strategy 2
Alyssa Ramarge and Spryce York both went 3-for-4 in a tourney-opening win for Randy’s on Saturday. Nicole Calbi, Teagan Kosinski, Jess Weinman, Shaina Griffin and Alicia Stebbins all had two hits.
House’s Parkwood 5, Smethport VFW 4
Karly Welty, Courtney MacNeal and Molly Kate McCullough had two hits each — all including a triple, with McCullough hitting two triples — in a loss for Smethport.
Smethport VFW 12, Shamrocks 4
Brooke Kane-Walker had two hits including a home run and Kamryn Cook knocked three hits in a win for Smethport.
Smethport VFW 15, Colt 45 9
Karly Welty went 4-for-4 including two home runs and a double. Molly Kate McCullough added three hits with two doubles, Alyssa Cunningham doubled and Abbey Woodard tripled.
Smethport VFW 8, Pink Ladies 5
Karly Welty went 4-for-4 including a home run and a double, Brooke Kane-Walker had three hits including a double and Courtney MacNeal had a double.
Smethport VFW 12, Union Whiskey 5
Brooke Kane-Walker tripled, Molly Kate McCullough had four hits and Abbey Woodard, Karly Welty and Amber Nelson all had three hits for Smethport.
Smethport VFW 13, Angee’s 8
Smethport advanced to the championship game as Karly Welty marked four hits including a triple and home run, Brooke Kane-Walker tripled and Amber Nelson and Mallory Welty both doubled.
Angee’s 25, Pink Ladies 8
Angee’s rolled to a win on Saturday as Sophia Aiello went 4-for-4 with two doubles and Sophia Fratercangelo (two doubles) and Hannah Lathrop both went 4-for-5.
Also for Angee’s, Evelyn Nuzzo went 3-for-4 with two doubles, Kristiana Pavone went 4-for-4 with a triple and double and Jean Yelen went 3-for-5 with a double.
For Pink Ladies, Ashley Colley (two doubles), Rachel Confer and Ann Confer all went 2-for-3.
Aiello and Pink Ladies’ Elyse Graham were defensive players of the game for their respective teams.
Angee’s 17, Hardwood BBQ 1
Sophia Aiello and Hannah Lathrop both hit home runs to lead Angee’s to a win on Saturday.
Jean Yelen went 4-for-4 with a double while Sophia Fratercangelo, Lathrop, Courtney McCutcheon (two doubles) and Hannah Aiello all went 3-for-4. Leslie Nasuta and Bethany Fratercangelo added two hits each.
Sherri Ensell went 2-for-3 for Hardwood BBQ.
Sophia Fratercangelo and Hardwood BBQ’s Michelle Cisco were defensive players of the game.