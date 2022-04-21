RANDOLPH — Host Randolph won three times in a four-team match at Cardinal Hills Golf Course on Thursday, defeating Salamanca, Allegany-Limestone and Cattaraugus-Little Valley.
Randolph’s Jaxon Morrison carded the match’s low score to win medalist honors with a 40, just four strokes over par for nine holes. Teammate Carter Davis had the next lowest score with a 42. Randolph (3-0) won its matches 33-22 over both Salamanca and A-L and 39-16 over CLV.
Ryan Lechner had a 43 for A-L (1-1-1), which tied Salamanca 27.5-27.5 and beat CLV 34-21.
Ashton Clark-Sanford led Salamanca (2-1-1) with a 43 and Cole Hedlund had a 45 as the Warriors also went 1-1-1, beating CLV 33.5-21.5.
Owen Wright’s 51 marked the low score for CLV (0-3).
Bolivar-Richburg 29.5, Genesee Valley/Belfast 25.5
WELLSVILLE — Bolivar-Richburg’s Parker Worth and Genesee Valley/Belfast’s Chris Weaver tied for medalist honors, but the Wolverines earned the victory on team scoring.
Worth and Weaver each carded a score of 54 playing nine holes at Wellsville Country Club.
Dakota Hemphill had a 55 for GV/B and Maddox Day shot the same score for B-R. Gage Robinson had a 58 for the Wolverines.
WEDNESDAY
TENNIS
Allegany-Limestone 3, Jamestown 2
ALLEGANY — Marathinus Marias and Jack Conroy each won their singles matches without dropping a game en route to an Allegany-Limestone victory.
The match was tied 2-2 after Anthony Blakeslee won a singles match and Cole Joly and Carsen Bane claimed the first doubles win for Jamestown.
Aiden Gardiner and Gabby Wiltse ground out the second doubles matchup in three sets to lift the Gators (2-0) to a narrow victory.
GOLF
AT CARDINAL HILLS GC
Randolph 33, Salamanca 22
Salamanca 27.5, Allegany-Limestone 27.5
Salamanca 33.5, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 21.5
Randolph 33, Allegany-Limestone 22
Randolph 39, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 16
Allegany-Limestone 34, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 21
Allegany-Limestone: Lechner 43, Brockel 50, Brairton 50, Washington 64, Wiltsie 68
Cattaraugus-Little Valley: Wright 51, Williams 52, Funke 66, Brewer 66, Crowell 80
Randolph: Morrison 40, Davis 42, Slade 46, Beaver 51, Marshall 51
Salamanca: Clark-Sanford 43, Hedlund 45, Jones 51, Krantz 54, Breazeale 70
AT WELLSVILLE CC
Bolivar-Richburg 29.5, Genesee Valley/Belfast 25.5
Bolivar-Richburg: Worth 54, Day 55, Robinson 58, Greeson 63, Donoghue 74
Genesee Valley/Belfast: Weaver 54, Hemphill 55, Guilford 60, Grantier 72, Stout 74
TENNIS
AT ALLEGANY
Allegany-Limestone 3, Jamestown 2
Singles: Marias (AL) 6-0, 6-0 Isabella; Conroy (AL) 6-0, 6-0 Thompson; Blakeslee (J) 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 DePuy
Doubles: Joly/Bane (J) 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 Amore/Missel; Gardiner/Wiltse (AL) 3-6, 6-3, 7-5
Badgley/Johnson.