GLENS FALLS — Recalling the end of last season, Kevin Hind had to correct himself.
The Cardinals weren’t upset last February. They just “got beat.”
Just like this year, Randolph was the No. 1 seed in Section 6 Class C boys basketball. So at least by seeding, it was an upset when No. 4 Salamanca beat the Cardinals 52-47 in the sectional semifinal on the way to the Warriors’ run to Glens Falls.
“We got upset last year, not even upset, we got beat last year in the semifinals and that hurt. There’s no question it hurt for all of us, for them, for me,” Hind, the longtime Randolph boys coach, said.
But this year, it was the Cardinals who got to enjoy the limelight of a run to Glens Falls. And they made history in that moment, winning the state semifinal on Friday and championship on Saturday.
Randolph’s response to that ‘22 loss could be seen by its team strength.
“They didn’t leave the weight room. That’s the biggest key to this puzzle,” Hind said. “If you look at it from a year ago, Drew (Hind)’s 20 pounds bigger, Griffin (Nelson)’s at least 20 pounds bigger, Jaiden (Huntington)’s probably 30 pounds heavier and stronger than he was a year ago. Carson (Conley) was the leader of that whole thing. He was the first one that started to go to the weight room and he took them all to the weight room. My wife and I were running a business in Bemus all summer. Drew, it was essential to him that no matter what he got back for his workouts, for his lifts.
“And that I think for us, defensively, that was the biggest piece of the puzzle was adding that strength. Defensively we were able to lock teams down that were scoring many more points than they’re used to. A lot of that was strength and a lot of that was just cerebral for those guys being really good at what we were teaching.”
Hind compared the work his players have done together — dating back to elementary school-age travel teams — to a huge stack of papers: every day at practice was a chance to get “one piece of paper better.” So in that sense, the Cardinals had been working for this moment long before their season ended in disappointment last winter.
“Other teams, I would be hard-pressed to find, especially a Class C team, that had their kids together the whole way, putting in as many hours together,” he said. “I’m sure a lot of kids have played basketball, but the fact that they’ve been 100% together for all those years, putting those pieces of paper together and stacking them up, the skill that they have, the shooting ability is what got us to this point.”
HIND’S TEAMS have enjoyed consistent success through two decades, especially with his older son Tyler leading the way to three sectional championships in four years before his graduation in 2020. But with Tyler, a redshirt sophomore on the Daemen University men’s team, on break from college, he joined his dad’s coaching staff on the sidelines this postseason while his younger brother, Drew, played on the court. Laurie, Kevin’s wife, was an integral part of the championship team, as well.
“Honestly, everything,” Hind said of having his family together for the championship. “I’ve got my wife doing the scorebook, she’s making all the team dinners, she’s running to the laundromat, she went and got the subs. Tyler’s home for break, he’s on the bus with me. He’s at college so I don’t get to see him a lot anymore. We’re sharing a bed at the hotel, eating dinners together.”
The last time Randolph was in the boys’ final four, in 2004, Laurie had two-year-old Tyler in the stands.
“We’ve been a straight basketball family since when we were here last time, Tyler was two years old and (Laurie) remembers carrying him down those stairs trying not to trip and fall with him as a baby, she was scared,” Hind said. “He was with that team as a two-year-old on the sidelines every single day, at every single practice I ever had, as a kid. Those two boys have been at every single one. They’ve worked their tails off. Drew’s in the gym daily, after practice, before practice. They both love the game.”
Back in Tyler’s era, the Cardinals were concerned mostly with getting out of the section, having lost multiple times to Middle Early College. This year, MEC was out of the picture, as was Salamanca, which moved up to Class B.
“The door was kind of open for us,” Hind said. “We’ve been talking about this for years and the fact that it all came together was just absolutely unreal.”
(Sam Wilson, the Salamanca Press sports editor and a Times Herald sportswriter, can be reached at swilson@oleantimesherald.com)